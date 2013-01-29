SES London - Europe's Leading Digital Marketing Event Plays Host to a Stellar Line-up of Speakers as They Drill Down on the Key Challenges, Opportunities and Strategies for Marketers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SES London is Europe's leading digital marketing event, covering the latest trends and challenges facing the online marketing industry. The three day event is packed full of essential content to help you navigate the digital landscape with guidance from leading experts on Search, Social Media, Display, Mobile, Email and more.

Keynote presentations from Europe's most prodigious digital advocates include Dave Coplin, Microsoft UK's Chief Envisioning Officer, who will take us on an intriguing journey through the changes in technology explaining how they are linked to changes in society. Dara Nasr, Twitter's Head of Agency Sales, will explain how people connect through shared interests and how brands are using Twitter to push their campaigns even further.

The keynote presentations will be followed by a daily programme of compelling sessions and panel debates, delivered by a stellar line up of speakers from leading vendors and UK brands, including; Argos and Moneysupermarket.

Some of the key sessions introduced this year include:

The Age Of Big Data and The Modern Marketer

Understand how Big Data will impact your business and how to leverage the latest advancements in technology,

Remarketing And Retargeting – The Right And Wrong Way

Discover what to do—and what not to do—when executing remarketing campaigns. Whether you're interested in search retargeting or site retargeting this session will have it covered.

Using RTB to Drive Customer Acquisition And Revenue

Andy Mihalop from Moneysupermarket will show how the financial giant is using RTB is to drive prospecting, retargeting, and cross-selling to increase revenue.

SES London attracts thousands of people at every level of experience who come to learn the very latest tools and techniques for today's digital marketers. The event is centered around a thriving community spirit, where attendees and speakers are encouraged to network and share their knowledge across the entire digital marketing spectrum.

At SES London 2013 leading practitioners will show how to execute winning strategies for your business, while recognising and avoiding the pitfalls in your digital marketing campaigns. Delegates will leave with new expertise and tactics they can implement right away.

For the full programme of events at SES London go to http://sesconferencelondon.com/london

For more information or to register, go to http://sesconference.com/london/registration-details.html