Kulicke & Soffa to Present at Stifel Nicolaus and Bank of America Conferences

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 7:40 AM | 1 min read
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC ("K&S") today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference and the Bank of America Taiwan Tech and Beyond Conference, on February 5 and 6 in San Francisco and March 13 and 14 in Taipei, respectively. Both conferences will be webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa KLIC is a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. As a pioneer in this industry, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions, adding wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core ball bonding products. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of assembling the next-generation semiconductor and LED devices. (www.kns.com)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.
Sheila Frese
Public Relations
P: +1-949-660-0440
F: +1-949-660-0444
sfrese@kns.com
or
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations & Strategic Planning
P: +1-215-784-7518
F: +1-215-784-6180
jelgindy@kns.com
or
Global IR Partners
David Pasquale
P: +1-914-337-8801
klic@globalirpartners.com

