Kulicke & Soffa to Present at Stifel Nicolaus and Bank of America Conferences

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC ("K&S") today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference and the Bank of America Taiwan Tech and Beyond Conference, on February 5 and 6 in San Francisco and March 13 and 14 in Taipei, respectively. Both conferences will be webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa KLIC is a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. As a pioneer in this industry, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions, adding wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core ball bonding products. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of assembling the next-generation semiconductor and LED devices. (www.kns.com)