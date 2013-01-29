Global Microbiology Testing Market Analyzed in New Cutting-Edge Report by VPG Published at Marketpublishers.com

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The microbiology testing market is one of the most rapidly evolving segments of the IVD industry globally. Some of the major forces propelling the market include the unceasing propagation of AIDS, cloud of bioterrorism, revolutionary molecular diagnostic technologies, and wider accessibility of immunosuppressive medications. Furthermore, recent breakthroughs in genetic engineering (GE) are creating capturing opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products. With all these advantages though, there are also huge challenges faced by suppliers these days.

New research study “2012 World Microbiology Market Strategic Analysis: Supplier Shares and Sales Forecasts for 100 Infectious Disease Tests by Country” drawn up by Venture Planning Group (VPG) provides a worldwide overview of the microbiology testing market environment, dynamics, trends, structure, sizing and growth potential.

The report provides market segmentation analysis of over 90 diseases and viruses in the seven countries (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US), assesses emerging technologies, and reviews current instrumentation. It also features estimates of the number of laboratories performing microbiology tests, as well as test volume and sales projections for microbiology assays by country. The research provides strategic profiles of 32 major suppliers and emerging market entrants with innovative technologies and products. Additionally, emerging opportunities for various products with significant market appeal during the next decade are examined, as well as strategic recommendations are given.

