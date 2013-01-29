ZixCorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2012 Results on February 19

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Zix Corporation (ZixCorp), ZIXI, the leader in email encryption services, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2012 on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. ET. ZixCorp's financial results will be available on its investor relations Web site at http://investor.zixcorp.com and announced in a press release after the close of NASDAQ market hours on Feb. 19, 2013.

All interested parties are invited to hear Rick Spurr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZixCorp, and Mike English, Chief Financial Officer of ZixCorp, review the company's financial results, 2012 business highlights and guidance for 2013.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-800-561-2693 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-617-614-3523 (international) at least 15 minutes before the call. The access code is 78780561. Participants can access a live webcast of the conference call on ZixCorp's investor relations Web site. Please visit the Web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

An audio replay will be offered until Feb. 26, 2013, by dialing 1-888-286-8010 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-617-801-6888 (international) and entering the access code 69992551. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the ZixCorp investor relations Web site.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (ZixCorp) provides the only email encryption services designed with your most important relationships in mind. The most influential companies and government organizations use the proven ZixCorp® Email Encryption Services, including WellPoint, the SEC and more than 1,800 financial institutions. ZixCorp Email Encryption Services are powered by ZixDirectory®, the largest email encryption community in the world. The tens of millions of ZixDirectory members can feel secure knowing their most important relationships are protected. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.