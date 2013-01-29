Inherited Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market Examined in New GBI Research Report Recently Published at MarketPublishers.com

Weakness of product pipelines together with the absence of adequate treatment methods for a number of disorders lead to the slight growth of a few markets for inherited orphan blood diseases therapeutics. However, only the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market is relatively given the availability of Cinryze which is currently ruling the market. It is expected to grow at a slow pace (CAGR 3 percent) in the upcoming years to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2020.
The sickle cell anemia market is expected to demonstrate significant growth in the future. It is forecast to amount to USD 69.5 billion by 2020, up by USD 34 billion from 2012.
New market research report “Inherited Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Breakthrough Drugs Remain Elusive Against Backdrop of High Unmet Need” drawn up by GBI Research offers a 360 degree picture of the market for inherited orphan blood disorders therapeutics, focusing on sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and Hereditary Angioedema. The report provides a detailed review of the seven top markets: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan. The research study contains valuable data on treatment trends and the most recent industry activities as well as examination of developmental pipelines for the disorders. Market drivers and restraints are described; therapy costs, treatment usage patterns and future market projections are included in the report.
Report Details:
Title: Inherited Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2019 -
Breakthrough Drugs Remain Elusive Against Backdrop of High Unmet Need
Published: January, 2013
Pages: 81
Price: US$ 3,500.00
http://marketpublishers.com/report/life_sciences/pharmaceuticals/inherited-orphan-blood-disorders-therapeutics-market-to-2019-breakthrough-drugs-remain-elusive-against-backdrop-of-high-unmet-need.html
