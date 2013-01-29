PAR Introduces New Value-Priced POS Terminal – PAR EverServ® 500

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation PAR, introduces the PAR EverServ® 500 POS terminal for global distribution through its channel partners. The EverServ 500 is built with the same rugged durability PAR is known for but in a compact design and value priced. The compact footprint of the EverServ 500 is ideal for environments where space is at a premium.

PAR's new EverServ 500 POS Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

“Independent and small chain restaurants demand the same rugged POS as larger chain restaurants, but typically have limited budgets,” said Scott Langdoc, CTO, ParTech. “We designed the EverServ 500 POS terminal to address the specific needs of this segment. The 500 has the same rugged durable design PAR is known for and is available in one fixed configuration. Configuration simplicity allows restaurant operators to obtain a high quality PAR POS terminal at a competitive price.”

“We installed the new EverServ 500 POS terminal six weeks ago and it has been fantastic with no issues at all,” said Alfie Risavy, Director of Operations, Alfie's Restaurant and Lounge. “The speed and performance of the EverServ 500 has been impressive.”

“The PAR EverServ 500 offers hospitality and retail companies an excellent entry-level solution with the benefits of the Windows Embedded platform and PAR's innovative POS hardware,” said Cuong Pham, product manager for Windows Embedded at Microsoft. “The EverServ 500 provides a new hardware option for companies to build intelligent systems that realize the value of sharing and analyzing data across multiple devices and the cloud while providing durable hardware for high-traffic environments.”

Key Features

The EverServ 500 is built to last in the harsh hospitality and retail environments where POS terminals are subjected to abusive conditions, vibrations and liquid spills. The key features of the EverServ 500 include:

Performance – The EverServ 500 features an 2 nd Generation Intel® Atom™ 1.86 GHz dual core processor (Cedar Trail Architecture), 2 GB DDR3 memory and a 320 GB hard disk with support for Windows Embedded POSReady 7, Windows 7 Professional for Embedded Systems and Windows 7 Professional.

– Shock mounted hard disk, spill resistant casework and sealed touch screen provide real-life environmental protection and long-life. Fan-less Design – Quiet fan-less design requires less power and doesn't bring grease and contaminants into the terminal.

– Quiet fan-less design requires less power and doesn't bring grease and contaminants into the terminal. Compact Footprint – The small footprint and easy cable routing to the POS, top of the counter and under the counter connections keep the POS environment clutter free and frees up counter space.

– The small footprint and easy cable routing to the POS, top of the counter and under the counter connections keep the POS environment clutter free and frees up counter space. Low Total Cost of Ownership – Advanced energy saving features like the auto-standby mode and fan-less design dramatically reduce overall power consumption. The durable and reliable design extends the life and terminal and lowers the total cost of ownership.

Product Availability and Information

The PAR EverServ 500 POS is available for purchase worldwide through PAR channel partners. The following POS software applications are currently certified to run on the EverServ 500 terminal: PAR EverServ PixelPoint, CAP Software, ShipRite™ Software, Titan Technology Group and Vista Entertainment Solutions. PAR will continue to test and certify additional POS applications.

Detailed product information is available on the PAR EverServ 500 Web page and product photos are available in the PAR Image Library.

