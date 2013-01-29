Anixter International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

GLENVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anixter International Inc. AXE today reported record sales of $1.54 billion for the quarter ended December 28, 2012, a 3.0 percent increase compared to the year ago quarter. Organic sales growth, which excludes the impact of the following items, was flat year-over-year:

$31.0 million of sales from the second quarter acquisition of Jorvex

$8.6 million from the favorable effect of foreign exchange

$4.3 million from the favorable effect of copper pricing

Operating income of $38.6 million included pre-tax charges of $46.7 million attributable to:

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets of $15.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively, related to the change in reporting segments

Pension-related charge of $15.3 million

Restructuring charge of $10.1 million

After adjusting for the charges, operating income was $85.3 million compared to $91.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5 percent compared to 6.1 percent in the prior year period, driven primarily by a decrease in gross margin.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $43.5 million excluding the impairment, pension-related and restructuring charges of $38.3 million, net of tax. Adjusted net income was $47.8 million in the prior year quarter excluding a net tax benefit of $2.0 million.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $1.32 per diluted share compared to an adjusted $1.43 per diluted share in the year ago quarter. The current quarter excluded the previously mentioned charges totaling $1.16 per diluted share while the prior year quarter excluded the previously mentioned tax benefit equating to $0.06 per diluted share. The $0.11 year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings per diluted share was primarily a result of the challenging global economy.

“In light of uneven global growth, we were pleased to achieve record fourth quarter and full year sales. This strong performance was driven by record sales in several areas of the business including Security Solutions, which continued to grow at a double digit rate to exceed $1 billion of sales for the year. Our ongoing focus on cost and balance sheet management enabled us to deliver solid operating performance and cash flow,” commented President and CEO, Bob Eck. “We continue to have a strong financial position, with a business model that generates substantial cash in periods of slower revenue growth, as highlighted by the current quarter and fiscal year.”

Income Statement Detail

Gross margin was 22.2 percent compared to 23.3 percent in the year ago quarter, primarily caused by a product mix shift within our Electrical and Electronic Wire and Cable and Enterprise Cabling and Security Solutions segments. Strong cost management resulted in flat operating expense year-over-year and a 50 basis point improvement in operating expense as a percent of sales, excluding the above mentioned charges.

Interest expense in the current quarter of $16.2 million increased by $4.2 million compared to the prior year quarter as a result of the $4.8 million of incremental expense associated with the second quarter of 2012 bond offering.

Excluding the impact of the impairment, pension-related and restructuring charges, the tax rate in the current quarter was 35.5 percent. In the first quarter of 2012, the Company recorded a benefit of $9.7 million related to the reversal of valuation allowances, and interest and penalties of $1.7 million related to the prior year. In the third quarter of 2012, the Company recorded an impairment charge and an inventory adjustment which reduced operating income by $28.4 million, or $27.4 million net of tax. Excluding all of these charges the full year tax rate was 36.5 percent. The full year results for the prior year included net tax benefits of $10.8 million primarily related to the reversal of deferred income tax valuation allowances, $2.0 million of which was recorded in the fourth quarter. Excluding this benefit, the adjusted tax rate in the prior year fourth quarter and full year was 38.0 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively.

Segment Update

In December of 2012, the Company announced a change in reportable segments without revising or restating historical financial statements for any period. The new segments are Enterprise Cabling and Security Solutions, Electrical and Electronic Wire and Cable and OEM Supply.

Enterprise Cabling and Security Solutions (“ECS”) sales of $800.0 million declined 1 percent from the prior year period, impacted by the continuation of the trends we experienced throughout 2012 with companies delaying commitments to data center investments. Partially offsetting the decline was a 12 percent increase in security sales, which accounted for approximately 28 percent of segment sales. Adjusted operating income was $44.3 million, excluding $12.3 million of pension-related and restructuring charges, compared to $48.7 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5 percent compared to 5.6 percent in the previous quarter and 6.0 percent in the year ago quarter. Persistent weakness in the European economy and a product mix shift as security becomes an increasing part of the overall sales mix were the primary drivers of the margin decline versus the previous periods.

Electrical and Electronic Wire and Cable (“W&C”) achieved record fourth quarter sales of $544.1 million, up 18 percent from the prior year period, reflecting the acquisition of Jorvex and the continued strength in our natural resource extraction and power generation businesses. The strength was geographically broad-based, including record fourth quarter sales in resource rich regions such as Canada, Latin America and the Middle East. Adjusted operating income was $43.7 million, excluding $8.5 million of pension-related and restructuring charges, compared to $39.4 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 8.0 percent compared to 8.5 percent in the previous quarter and 8.6 percent in the year ago quarter. The change in margin was largely a result of a mix shift from OEM to Industrial products in North America, and an increase in lower margin project activity outside of the US.

OEM Supply (“OEM”) sales of $200.3 million declined by 12.4 percent from the prior year quarter driven by a year-over-year decline in heavy truck production levels in North America along with weaker manufacturing production levels in the European region. Adjusted operating loss was $2.7 million, excluding $25.9 million of impairment, pension-related and restructuring charges, compared to an operating profit of $3.5 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was negative 1.4 percent compared to 0.2 percent in the previous quarter and 1.5 percent in the year ago quarter.

Discussion of Impairment, Pension-related and Restructuring Charges

In connection with the previously announced change in reportable segments and in accordance with accounting guidance, the Company was required to reassign the carrying amount of goodwill to its new reporting units in the fourth quarter of 2012. This interim assessment of the recoverability of goodwill and the recoverability of the Company's long lived assets assigned to the reporting units concluded that the estimated fair value of the OEM Supply business was lower than the carrying value of the net assets. This result is primarily due to the poor global economic conditions that have disproportionately impacted this segment of our business, resulting in impairment charges of $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company took two actions related to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan that will reduce future expenses and contributions. First, the Company offered a one-time lump sum payment option to terminated vested participants that resulted in an additional $34 million pension fund contribution by the Company to fund these payouts as well as a settlement charge of $15.3 million. These contributions were made using excess cash from operations, positively influencing the funded status of the plan. Second, the Company made changes to its existing U.S. defined benefit plan which are effective beginning December 31, 2013, that freeze benefits provided to employees hired on or before June 1, 2004. This change is similar to the change made in 2004 for any new employees.

Finally, recognizing the ongoing weak global economic conditions, the Company took further aggressive actions to reduce its cost structure across all segments and geographies, resulting in a $10.1 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2012. Most of the costs were severance-related expenses associated with a reduction in over 200 positions.

The combination of the amendment to the pension plan and the restructuring actions will drive approximately $20 million in annual cost savings beginning immediately.

Cash Flow and Leverage

Cash flow generated from operations was $16 million compared to $113 million in the year ago quarter. The lower cash generation in the quarter was primarily due to a lower rate of working capital improvement achieved in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter as well as the $34 million of additional pension plan contribution. Full year cash flow was $142 million; however, excluding the additional pension plan contribution, full year cash flow would have been $176 million, compared to $144 million in the prior year.

“Our disciplined working capital and cash management processes give us the flexibility needed to manage through an uncertain economic environment. With a year-end cash balance of $89 million and an expectation of continuing positive cash flow, we constantly evaluate the optimal use of our funds,” commented Ted Dosch, Executive Vice-President and CFO. “Going forward, we will utilize future cash flows to invest in the growth of the business, capitalize on strategic acquisition opportunities, deleverage our balance sheet, and selectively return capital to shareholders through share repurchases and special dividends, as we did in 2012 with our 1 million share repurchase and $4.50 per share special dividend.”

Key capital structure and credit-related statistics for the fourth quarter:

Debt-to-total capital ratio of 50.3 percent compared to 44.7 percent at the end of 2011

Weighted average cost of borrowed capital of 6.3 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the year ago quarter

$422 million of availability under bank revolving lines of credit at quarter end

$82 million of outstanding borrowings under the $300 million accounts receivable securitization facility at quarter end

Business Outlook

“Our outlook for 2013 includes low to mid-single digit organic sales growth, which we believe will be weighted to the back half of the year. While global markets are difficult to predict, we took aggressive measures in 2012 that position us to continue to expand our leadership position within each of our segments, further leveraging our global supply chain platform to better serve our customers,” stated Eck. “With ongoing pressure on companies to reduce costs, our business model, which is based on helping our customers lower their supply chain costs and reduce execution risk, is of even greater value. We believe we are well positioned financially, operationally and strategically to capitalize on our opportunities.”

Financial Results from Continuing Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 28 Dec. 30 Percent Dec. 28 Dec. 30 Percent 2012 2011 Change 2012 2011 Change Net Sales $ 1,544.4 $ 1,499.0 3 % $ 6,253.1 $ 6,146.9 2 % Operating Income $ 38.6 $ 91.6 -58 % $ 282.5 $ 362.8 -22 % Net Income $ 5.2 $ 49.8 -90 % $ 124.6 $ 200.7 -38 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.16 $ 1.49 -89 % $ 3.69 $ 5.71 -35 % Diluted Weighted Shares 33.1 33.5 -1 % 33.8 35.1 -4 %

ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 28, December 30, December 28, December 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net sales $ 1,544.4 $ 1,499.0 $ 6,253.1 $ 6,146.9 Cost of goods sold 1,201.5 1,150.3 4,844.4 4,739.5 Gross profit 342.9 348.7 1,408.7 1,407.4 Operating expenses 283.0 257.1 1,077.7 1,044.6 Impairment of goodwill and long- lived assets 21.3 - 48.5 - Operating income 38.6 91.6 282.5 362.8 Interest expense (16.2 ) (12.0 ) (59.7 ) (50.1 ) Other, net (1.8 ) (2.4 ) (13.6 ) (9.2 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 20.6 77.2 209.2 303.5 Income tax expense 15.4 27.4 84.6 102.8 Net income from continuing operations 5.2 49.8 124.6 200.7 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.1 ) (1.5 ) 0.2 (12.5 ) Net income $ 5.1 $ 48.3 $ 124.8 $ 188.2 Net income per share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.16 $ 1.50 $ 3.76 $ 5.87 Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.37 ) Net income $ 0.16 $ 1.45 $ 3.77 $ 5.50 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.16 $ 1.49 $ 3.69 $ 5.71 Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ - $ (0.35 ) Net income $ 0.15 $ 1.44 $ 3.69 $ 5.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32.5 33.2 33.1 34.2 Diluted 33.1 33.5 33.8 35.1 Reporting Segments Net sales: Enterprise Cabling and Security Solutions $ 800.0 $ 809.2 $ 3,236.3 $ 3,245.3 Electrical and Electronic Wire and Cable 544.1 461.0 2,111.2 1,949.9 OEM Supply 200.3 228.8 905.6 951.7 $ 1,544.4 $ 1,499.0 $ 6,253.1 $ 6,146.9 Operating income: Enterprise Cabling and Security Solutions $ 32.0 $ 48.7 $ 156.7 $ 184.8 Electrical and Electronic Wire and Cable 35.2 39.4 166.5 161.2 OEM Supply (28.6 ) 3.5 (29.9 ) 16.8 Corporate - - (10.8 ) - $ 38.6 $ 91.6 $ 282.5 $ 362.8

ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 28, December 30, (In millions) 2012 2011 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 89.4 $ 106.1 Accounts receivable, net 1,225.5 1,151.0 Inventories 1,060.9 1,070.7 Deferred income taxes 40.7 37.7 Other current assets 33.6 37.4 Total current assets 2,450.1 2,402.9 Property and equipment, net 95.9 88.3 Goodwill 342.0 351.7 Other assets 201.6 191.1 Total assets $ 3,089.6 $ 3,034.0 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 716.9 $ 706.5 Accrued expenses 249.5 317.4 Short-term debt 0.9 3.0 Total current liabilities 967.3 1,026.9 5.625% senior notes 350.0 - 1.0% convertible senior notes 297.8 280.3 5.95% senior notes 200.0 200.0 Accounts receivable securitization facility 82.0 175.0 10.0% senior notes 31.6 31.1 Revolving lines of credit and other 20.8 120.4 Other liabilities 170.2 199.1 Total liabilities 2,119.7 2,032.8 Stockholders' equity 969.9 1,001.2 $ 3,089.6 $ 3,034.0