Holyoke Medical Center Expands eClinicalWorks Relationship for Care Coordination

eClinicalWorks®, a market leader in ambulatory clinical systems, today announces that Massachusetts's Holyoke Medical Center is expanding its relationship with the company to include eClinicalWorks Care Coordination Medical Record™ (CCMR) for advancing its Accountable Care Organization (ACO)-related objectives, coordinating care across the continuum as well as evaluating population health and quality improvement activities. Holyoke Medical Center currently utilizes eClinicalWorks comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) solution, including its peer-to-peer network for sending discharge summaries to a patient's primary care physician.

This initiative will additionally assist Holyoke Medical Center in becoming a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)-recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). Both ACO and PCMH delivery models coordinate care between patients and members of the healthcare team with the goal being to help strengthen the physician-patient relationship, leading to better care and reduced avoidable costs over time.

“Our organization serves one of the poorest populations in the Commonwealth,” said Carl Cameron, Chief Information and Analytics Officer of Holyoke Medical Center. “Using eClinicalWorks EHR has already aided our providers in providing comprehensive care. Extending this technology to include eClinicalWorks CCMR will enable us to better track patients with chronic conditions as well as conduct analytics, care planning and population health reporting initiatives.”

eClinicalWorks CCMR is designed to provide visibility into a patient's care across all settings, facilitate smooth transitions of care, engage patients and providers in preventative care, improve outcomes among populations and reduce costs. A vendor-neutral, open network securely connects ambulatory EHRs with hospital in-patient systems and payor claim feeds, including Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Included in CCMR, eClinicalWorks Community Analytics™ uses closed-loop analytics to deliver reporting, alerting and messaging capabilities necessary to manage Population Health. Dashboards can be shown at the community level to determine and monitor adherence of clinical process and outcomes, for including chronic disease management. Care coordination and analytics work together for a collaborative care framework.

“Care coordination is a major initiative in the industry right now and eClinicalWorks remains committed to partnering with its customers to ensure success in such undertakings,” said Girish Kumar Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “With a proven track record in the ambulatory market, eClinicalWorks has the experience and leading-technology to reach the quality of care goals organizations aim to achieve, through ACO, PCMH and other care delivery initiatives. We look forward to working with Holyoke Medical Center.”

About Holyoke Medical Center

Holyoke Medical Center, a member of Valley Health Systems, Inc., is an acute care urban facility that provides inpatient medical, surgical, critical care, cardiac, obstetrical, psychiatric and oncology services, as well as an array of outpatient diagnostic and therapeutic services. In fiscal year 2010, the hospital had almost 242,000 outpatient visits and nearly 45,000 emergency room visits. The Center's service areas cover more than 180,000 residents in western Massachusetts, mostly from Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, Granby, West Springfield, and Easthampton. For more information, please visit www.holyokehealth.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in the ambulatory clinical systems market. The company's comprehensive electronic health records and practice management solution is proven for every market segment: large practice groups, including Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative (MAeHC) and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, as well as medium, small and solo practices regardless of specialty. The company enjoys high profitability with a five-year compounded growth rate of more than 100 percent year-to-year. With an established customer base of more than 220,000 providers and 410,000 healthcare professionals across all 50 states, eClinicalWorks has been awarded multiple top industry honors including being named to the Inc. 5000 for the past six consecutive years. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in New York City, Chicago, California and Georgia. More information on eClinicalWorks can be found at www.eclinicalworks.com or by calling 866-888-6929.

