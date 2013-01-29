Intellicheck Mobilisa Partners with Trinidad Company to Market Its Wireless and Port Security Solutions in Caribbean Region

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IDN), a global leader in identity solutions and wireless security systems, has partnered with Vanguards of Enterprise Ltd. (VOEL) of Trinidad & Tobago to help market, sell, distribute and install Intellicheck Mobilisa's wireless, maritime security and intelligent buoy monitoring solutions to Caribbean countries. VOEL will particularly focus on sales of Intellicheck Mobilisa's Aegeus buoy system to protect the rich natural gas and oil fields situated throughout the Caribbean region.

Michael Celestine, CEO of VOEL, said, “We are excited to offer Intellicheck Mobilisa's excellent line of security products to Caribbean countries. These nations share a deep concern regarding the issue of maritime security, and we are confident that Intellicheck Mobilisa's technology will provide the solutions they are seeking to keep their natural resources safe and secure.”

Dr. Nelson Ludlow, President and CEO of Intellicheck Mobilisa, said, “We have long envisioned our wireless security solutions as a vital tool for international customers in addition to those within the United States. We are eager to make the nations of the Caribbean aware of the power and versatility of our technology, and we are confident VOEL will be the ideal partner.”

About Vanguards of Enterprise Ltd.

VOEL is an international company that provides solutions, technical systems, integration and consultancy services to commercial and governmental entities. Though we may have a Caribbean focus, our reach extends globally. Our main goal is to provide our clients with the best platform possible to solve their needs. This is done by understanding exactly what issues need to be addressed and keeping them in-line with the set scope of work. We understand the individuality of each of our clients & their projects; therefore we bring forward a solution that is uniquely tailored to meet their needs. Through our network, we offer breakthrough solutions that define, Border Control, Facial Recognition, Data Encryption, Access Control and Secure Communications Technology (S.C.T). We aim to always keep our clients in the forefront of their respective industries by utilising the best technology within these areas, ensuring that they are always a step ahead of ever evolving threats. For more information, visit www.vanguardsofenterprise.co.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company providing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications, including mobile and handheld access control and security systems for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Fugitive Finder system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting military bases and secure federal locations; ID Check, a patented technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issued IDs, designed to improve the Customer Experience for the financial, hospitality and retail sectors; and Aegeus, a wireless security buoy system for the government, military and oil industry. For more information on Intellicheck Mobilisa, please visit www.icmobil.com.

