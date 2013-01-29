BankUnited, Inc. Reports 2012 Results, Earnings Exceed $211 Million

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

BankUnited, Inc. (the “Company”) BKU today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2012, the Company reported net income of $62.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, as compared to $41.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2011.

For the year ended December 31, 2012, the Company reported net income of $211.3 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, generating a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.45% and a return on average assets of 1.71%. The Company reported net income of $63.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2011. Results for 2011 reflected a previously disclosed one-time charge of $110.4 million, recorded in conjunction with the Company's first quarter 2011 initial public offering (“IPO”), which was not deductible for income tax purposes.

John Kanas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Obviously we are pleased with our financial performance this past year. More importantly we are greatly encouraged by the growth of our franchise as we continue to gain market share in south Florida. Our upcoming expansion into New York combined with the anticipated continuation of improvement in the Florida economy underscores our optimism toward the future of BankUnited."

Performance Highlights

New loans grew by $449.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2012, an annualized growth rate of 55%. For the year ended December 31, 2012, new loans increased by $2.0 billion to $3.7 billion. For both the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2012, new loan growth outpaced the resolution of covered loans.

Deposits totaled $8.5 billion at December 31, 2012 with demand deposits totaling $1.9 billion, or 22% of total deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2012, demand deposits grew by $630.8 million, or 52%.

The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 6.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 compared to 6.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011 and 6.04% compared to 6.21% for the years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. The margin for the fourth quarter of 2012 benefited from the sale of covered loans from a pool of acquired credit impaired (“ACI”) loans that has a zero carrying value, as discussed below.

Similar to prior years, the Company sold covered loans in the fourth quarter of 2012. The aggregate price for the 2012 sales was approximately 39.6% of the unpaid principal balances (“UPB”) of loans sold, as compared to an average of 28.1% of UPB for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011. Since the proceeds of the sale of loans from the pool of ACI loans carried at zero are recorded as interest income, the Company's fourth quarter margin benefited from the better pricing levels of the sale, and was higher than we previously projected.

The fourth quarter loan sale also resulted in a loss of $29.3 million on the sale of loans from the remaining pools, with an offsetting gain of $30.8 million on the FDIC indemnification asset.

During the fourth quarter, we sold investment securities with a fair value of $526.7 million, utilizing the proceeds to extinguish $520.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and terminate a related cash flow hedge, with a combined cost of borrowing of 3.46%. We realized a pre-tax gain on the sale of securities of $10.0 million and a combined pre-tax loss of $22.9 million on the extinguishment of the advances and termination of the hedge. This transaction is expected to have a positive effect on our net interest margin in 2013.

The cost of deposits continues to trend downward. The cost of deposits was 0.73% for the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to 0.78% for the third quarter of 2012 and 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2011.

We increased our quarterly dividend by 24% to $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Book value and tangible book value per common share grew to $18.45 and $17.71, respectively, at December 31, 2012.

We opened three new Florida branches during the fourth quarter of 2012 and anticipate opening three branches in Manhattan in the first quarter of 2013.

Capital

BankUnited, Inc. continues to maintain a robust capital position. The Company and its banking subsidiaries exceed all regulatory guidelines required to be considered well capitalized. The Company's capital ratios at December 31, 2012 were as follows:

Tier 1 leverage 13.2% Tier 1 risk-based capital 33.6% Total risk-based capital 34.9%

Loans

Loans, net of premiums, discounts and deferred fees and costs, increased to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2012 from $4.1 billion at December 31, 2011. New loans grew by $2.0 billion to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2012 from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2011. Covered loans declined to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2012 from $2.4 billion at December 31, 2011.

For the year ended December 31, 2012, new commercial loans, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans and leases, grew $1.5 billion to $2.7 billion, primarily reflecting the Company's continued expansion of market share in Florida. New residential loans grew by $459.2 million to $922.7 million during 2012, primarily as a result of the purchase of residential loans outside of Florida to diversify credit risk within the residential portfolio.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, new commercial loans grew by $319.7 million while the Company's new residential portfolio grew by $114.1 million.

A comparison of portfolio composition at December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011 follows:

New Loans Total Loans December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Single family residential and home equity 25.0% 27.0% 45.3% 60.2% Commercial real estate 31.8% 26.2% 25.6% 19.4% Commercial 42.3% 46.6% 28.5% 20.2% Consumer 0.9% 0.2% 0.6% 0.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong. Credit risk continues to be limited, though to a declining extent, by the Loss Sharing Agreements with the FDIC. At December 31, 2012, covered loans represented 33% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 59% at December 31, 2011.

The ratio of non-performing new loans to total new loans was 0.43% at December 31, 2012 and 0.17% at December 31, 2011. The ratio of total non-performing loans to total loans was 0.62% at December 31, 2012 as compared to 0.70% at December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, non-performing assets totaled $110.6 million, including $76.0 million of other real estate owned (“OREO”), as compared to $152.6 million, including $123.7 million of OREO, at December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, 85.47% of total non-performing assets, including all OREO, were covered assets.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, the Company recorded provisions for (recoveries of) loan losses of $1.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. Of these amounts, $(1.6) million and $(4.9) million, respectively, related to covered loans and $2.7 million and $8.9 million, respectively, related to new loans.

For the years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, the Company recorded provisions for (recoveries of) loan losses of $18.9 million and $13.8 million, respectively. Of these amounts, $(0.5) million and $(7.7) million, respectively, related to covered loans, and $19.4 million and $21.5 million, respectively, related to new loans. The decrease in the provision related to new loans resulted primarily from a reduction in loss factors applied to the commercial portfolio.

The provisions (recoveries) related to covered loans were significantly mitigated by increases (decreases) in non-interest income recorded in “Net gain (loss) on indemnification asset.”

The following table summarizes the activity in the allowance for loan and lease losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 Three Months Ended December 31, 2011 ACI Loans Non-ACI

Loans New Loans Total ACI Loans Non-ACI

Loans New Loans Total Balance at beginning of period $ 9,922 $ 10,865 $ 39,629 $ 60,416 $ 22,132 $ 14,933 $ 17,993 $ 55,058 Provision (698) (942) 2,670 1,030 (3,015) (1,872) 8,899 4,012 Charge-offs (1,205) (519) (1,235) (2,959) (2,785) (5,444) (2,573) (10,802) Recoveries - 470 164 634 - 125 9 134 Balance at end of period $ 8,019 $ 9,874 $ 41,228 $ 59,121 $ 16,332 $ 7,742 $ 24,328 $ 48,402

Year Ended December 31, 2012 Year Ended December 31, 2011 ACI Loans Non-ACI

Loans New Loans Total ACI Loans Non-ACI

Loans New Loans Total Balance at beginning of period $ 16,332 $ 7,742 $ 24,328 $ 48,402 $ 39,925 $ 12,284 $ 6,151 $ 58,360 Provision (4,347) 3,844 19,399 18,896 (11,278) 3,586 21,520 13,828 Charge-offs (3,966) (3,591) (2,929) (10,486) (13,527) (8,489) (3,367) (25,383) Recoveries - 1,879 430 2,309 1,212 361 24 1,597 Balance at end of period $ 8,019 $ 9,874 $ 41,228 $ 59,121 $ 16,332 $ 7,742 $ 24,328 $ 48,402

Deposits

At December 31, 2012, deposits totaled $8.5 billion compared to $7.4 billion at December 31, 2011. Demand deposits, including non-interest bearing and interest bearing deposits, grew $630.8 million to $1.9 billion or 22% of total deposits at December 31, 2012 from $1.2 billion or 17% of total deposits at December 31, 2011. This growth was concentrated in commercial and small business accounts. The average cost of deposits was 0.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 as compared to 0.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011 and 0.81% for the year ended December 31, 2012 as compared to 1.09% for the year ended December 31, 2011. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was primarily attributable to the continued growth in lower cost deposit products and a decline in market rates of interest. Excluding the impact of hedge accounting and accretion of fair value adjustments, the average cost of deposits was 0.68% and 0.76% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.

Net interest income

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 grew to $174.6 million from $140.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $597.6 million as compared to $499.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2011.

The Company's net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 6.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 as compared to 6.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. Significant factors impacting the trend in net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2012 included:

Higher than projected proceeds of $29.9 million from the sale of ACI loans from a pool with a carrying value of zero were recorded in interest income. The fourth quarter also benefited from an adjustment to accretion on non-ACI residential loans resulting from a change in estimated prepayment rates.

Exclusive of the impact of proceeds from the loan sale, the tax-equivalent yield on loans declined by 3.83% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2011, primarily because new loans originated at yields lower than those on the covered loan portfolio comprised a greater percentage of total loans.

The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities declined to 2.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 from 3.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011, reflecting the impact of lower prevailing market rates of interest.

The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities declined to 1.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 from 1.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011, primarily due to declining market interest rates.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2012 was 6.04% as compared to 6.21% for the year ended December 31, 2011. The decline in net interest margin reflected lower yields on loans and investment securities, partially offset by a reduced cost of funds.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011 was also impacted by reclassifications from non-accretable difference to accretable yield on ACI loans. Non-accretable difference at acquisition represented the difference between the total contractual payments due and the cash flows expected to be received on these loans. The accretable yield on ACI loans represented the amount by which undiscounted expected future cash flows exceeded the carrying value of the loans. As the Company's expected cash flows from ACI loans have increased since the FSB Acquisition (as defined below), the Company has reclassified amounts from non-accretable difference to accretable yield.

Changes in accretable yield on ACI loans for the years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011 were as follows (in thousands):

Balance, December 31, 2010 $ 1,833,974 Reclassifications from non-accretable difference 135,933 Accretion (446,292) Balance, December 31, 2011 1,523,615 Reclassifications from non-accretable difference 206,934 Accretion (444,483) Balance, December 31, 2012 $ 1,286,066

Non-interest income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 was $5.5 million, as compared to $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. For the year ended December 31, 2012, non-interest income was $89.2 million as compared to $163.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Non-interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 was impacted by lower accretion of discount on the FDIC indemnification asset of $0.8 million and $15.3 million, respectively, as compared to $10.7 million and $55.9 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2011. As the expected cash flows from ACI loans have increased as discussed above, cash flows from the FDIC indemnification asset have decreased, resulting in lower accretion. We expect the rate of accretion on the FDIC indemnification asset to be negative beginning in the first quarter of 2013.

Income from resolution of covered assets, net was $11.4 million and $51.0 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 compared to $11.7 million and $18.8 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2011. This increase in income for the year ended December 31, 2012 resulted mainly from higher payoffs of ACI residential loans.

Loss on sale of covered loans, net was $29.3 million for each of the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 compared to $70.4 million for each of the quarter and year ended December 31, 2011. The decrease in the amount of the loss was related to improved pricing and the effect of the sale of loans from the pool of ACI loans with a carrying value of zero. No loss was recorded related to the sale of loans from this pool. As discussed above, proceeds from the sale of loans in this pool were recorded in interest income. The carrying value of this pool was reduced to zero after the sale of covered loans in 2011.

Net gain (loss) on indemnification asset was $20.6 million and $(6.0) million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012, as compared to $43.0 million and $79.8 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2011. The primary factor impacting the decrease for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2011 was the decline in the loss on sale of covered loans. Other significant factors influencing the decline for the year ended December 31, 2012 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2011 included increased income from resolution of covered assets, net, reduced OREO impairment and more favorable gains (losses) on the sale of OREO as discussed further below.

In addition, as discussed above, the quarter ended December 31, 2012 included approximately $10.1 million of gains on the sale of investment securities, $14.2 million in losses on the extinguishment of FHLB advances and a loss of $8.7 million on the termination of a cash flow hedge.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense totaled $78.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 as compared to $75.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. For the year ended December 31, 2012, non-interest expense totaled $323.1 million as compared to $455.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2011. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2011 included a one-time compensation expense of $110.4 million recorded in conjunction with the Company's IPO.

Employee compensation and benefits (excluding the one-time charge of $110.4 million discussed above) and occupancy and equipment expense increased for 2012 as compared to 2011, reflecting the Company's continued growth and the opening and refurbishment of branches.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012, the aggregate of foreclosure expense, OREO expense, gain (loss) on sale of OREO and impairment of OREO totaled $4.7 million and $26.0 million, respectively, as compared to $7.5 million and $80.1 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2011. The sharply lower level of expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 reflected lower levels of OREO and foreclosure activity as well as improving real estate market trends as compared to the prior year.

Earnings Conference Call and Presentation

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 29, 2013 with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John A. Kanas, and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas J. Pauls.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at www.bankunited.com or through a dial in telephone number at (888) 679-8038 (domestic) or (617) 213-4850 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, and the passcode for the call is 89454096. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. EDT on January 29th through 11:59 p.m. EDT on February 5th by calling (888) 286-8010 (domestic) or (617) 801-6888 (international). The passcode for the replay is 48177553. An archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of www.bankunited.com.

About BankUnited, Inc. and the FSB Acquisition

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company with three wholly-owned subsidiaries: BankUnited, N.A., which is one of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited Investment Services, Inc., a Florida insurance agency which provides wealth management products and financial planning services, and Herald National Bank, a commercial bank servicing the New York City market. BankUnited, N.A., is a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with $11.7 billion of assets, more than 1,360 professionals and 98 branches in 15 counties at December 31, 2012.

The Company was organized by a management team led by its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John A. Kanas, on April 28, 2009. On May 21, 2009, BankUnited acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed all of the non-brokered deposits and substantially all other liabilities of BankUnited, FSB from the FDIC, in a transaction referred to as the FSB Acquisition. Concurrently with the FSB Acquisition, BankUnited entered into two loss sharing agreements, or the Loss Sharing Agreements, which covered certain legacy assets, including the entire legacy loan portfolio and OREO, and certain purchased investment securities. Assets covered by the Loss Sharing Agreements are referred to as “covered assets” (or, in certain cases, “covered loans”). The Loss Sharing Agreements do not apply to subsequently acquired, purchased or originated assets. Pursuant to the terms of the Loss Sharing Agreements, the covered assets are subject to a stated loss threshold whereby the FDIC will reimburse BankUnited for 80% of losses, including certain interest and expenses, up to the $4.0 billion stated threshold and 95% of losses in excess of the $4.0 billion stated threshold. The Company's current estimate of cumulative losses on the covered assets is approximately $4.6 billion. The Company has received $2.3 billion from the FDIC in reimbursements under the Loss Sharing Agreements for claims filed for incurred losses as of December 31, 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Non-interest bearing $ 61,088 $ 39,894 Interest bearing 21,507 13,160 Interest bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 408,827 247,488 Federal funds sold 3,931 3,200 Cash and cash equivalents 495,353 303,742 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (including covered securities of $226,505 and $232,194) 4,172,412 4,181,977 Non-marketable equity securities 133,060 147,055 Loans held for sale 2,129 3,952 Loans (including covered loans of $1,864,375 and $2,422,811) 5,571,739 4,137,058 Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,121) (48,402) Loans, net 5,512,618 4,088,656 FDIC indemnification asset 1,457,570 2,049,151 Bank owned life insurance 207,069 204,077 Other real estate owned, covered by loss sharing agreements 76,022 123,737 Deferred tax asset, net 62,274 19,485 Goodwill and other intangible assets 69,768 68,667 Other assets 187,678 131,539 Total assets $ 12,375,953 $ 11,322,038 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Demand deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,312,779 $ 770,846 Interest bearing 542,561 453,666 Savings and money market 4,042,022 3,553,018 Time 2,640,711 2,587,184 Total deposits 8,538,073 7,364,714 Short-term borrowings 8,175 206 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,916,919 2,236,131 Income taxes payable - 53,171 Other liabilities 106,106 132,536 Total liabilities 10,569,273 9,786,758 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 95,006,729 and 97,700,829 shares issued and outstanding 950 977 Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 5,415,794 shares of Series A issued and outstanding at December 31, 2012 54 - Paid-in capital 1,308,315 1,240,068 Retained earnings 413,385 276,216 Accumulated other comprehensive income 83,976 18,019 Total stockholders' equity 1,806,680 1,535,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,375,953 $ 11,322,038

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest income: Loans $ 168,770 $ $142,185 $ 584,727 $ 512,728 Investment securities available for sale 31,951 31,856 131,198 122,626 Other 1,625 598 4,931 2,743 Total interest income 202,346 174,639 720,856 638,097 Interest expense: Deposits 15,712 18,006 66,178 75,773 Borrowings 12,070 15,920 57,091 63,164 Total interest expense 27,782 33,926 123,269 138,937 Net interest income before provision for (recovery of) loan losses 174,564 140,713 597,587 499,160 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (including $(1,640), $(4,887), $(503) and $(7,692) for covered loans) 1,030 4,012 18,896 13,828 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 173,534 136,701 578,691 485,332 Non-interest income: Accretion of discount on FDIC indemnification asset 793 10,654 15,306 55,901 Income from resolution of covered assets, net 11,414 11,708 51,016 18,776 Net gain (loss) on indemnification asset 20,572 42,955 (6,030) 79,812 FDIC reimbursement of costs of resolution of covered assets 6,154 6,928 19,569 31,528 Service charges and fees 3,276 2,733 12,716 11,128 Loss on sale of loans, net (including loss related to covered loans of $29,333, $70,366, $29,270 and $70,366) (29,355) (70,117) (28,657) (69,714) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 10,108 (79) 17,039 1,136 Loss on extinguishment of debt (14,175) - (14,175) - Loss on termination of interest rate swap (8,701) - (8,701) - Mortgage insurance income 862 4,676 9,772 16,904 Other non-interest income 4,551 3,884 21,392 17,746 Total non-interest income 5,499 13,342 89,247 163,217 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation and benefits (including $110.4 million in equity based compensation recorded in conjunction with the IPO for 2011) 40,717 40,971 173,261 272,991 Occupancy and equipment 15,689 10,405 54,465 36,680 Impairment of other real estate owned 1,946 2,746 9,926 24,569 (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned (2,665) (3,763) (4,164) 23,576 Other real estate owned expense 2,431 3,881 7,624 13,001 Foreclosure expense 2,973 4,590 12,644 18,976 Deposit insurance expense 2,112 1,828 7,248 8,480 Professional fees 4,016 5,126 15,468 17,330 Telecommunications and data processing 2,732 2,266 12,462 12,041 Other non-interest expense 8,751 7,775 34,139 28,161 Total non-interest expense 78,702 75,825 323,073 455,805 Income before income taxes 100,331 74,218 344,865 192,744 Provision for income taxes 37,829 32,938 133,605 129,576 Net income 62,502 41,280 211,260 63,168 Preferred stock dividends 1,137 - 3,899 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 61,365 $ 41,280 $ 207,361 $ 63,168 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.61 $ 0.41 $ 2.05 $ 0.63 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.41 $ 2.05 $ 0.62 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.14 $ 0.72 $ 0.56

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest (1) Rate (2) Balance Interest (1) Rate (2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 5,334,961 $ 169,668 12.70% $ 3,982,354 $ 142,555 14.29% Investment securities available for sale 4,698,454 32,704 2.78% 4,113,223 33,307 3.24% Other interest earning assets 481,299 1,625 1.35% 617,501 598 0.38% Total interest earning assets 10,514,714 203,997 7.75% 8,713,078 176,460 8.09% Allowance for loan and lease losses (62,189) (53,811) Non-interest earning assets 2,323,689 2,597,226 Total assets $ 12,776,214 $ 11,256,493 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 535,240 749 0.56% $ 422,193 685 0.64% Savings and money market deposits 4,038,706 5,303 0.52% 3,535,825 7,178 0.81% Time deposits 2,664,771 9,660 1.44% 2,534,917 10,143 1.59% Total interest bearing deposits 7,238,717 15,712 0.86% 6,492,935 18,006 1.10% Borrowings: FHLB advances 2,222,656 12,064 2.16% 2,238,982 15,919 2.82% Short-term borrowings 5,461 6 0.46% 328 1 0.49% Total interest bearing liabilities 9,466,834 27,782 1.17% 8,732,245 33,926 1.54% Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,276,043 708,490 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 231,276 299,902 Total liabilities 10,974,153 9,740,637 Stockholders' equity 1,802,061 1,515,856 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,776,214 $ 11,256,493 Net interest income $ 176,215 $ 142,534 Interest rate spread 6.58% 6.55% Net interest margin 6.70% 6.54% (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2012 2011 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest (1) Rate Balance Interest (1) Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 4,887,209 $ 587,571 12.02% $ 3,848,837 $ 513,539 13.34% Investment securities available for sale 4,611,379 135,833 2.95% 3,654,137 127,630 3.49% Other interest earning assets 522,184 4,931 0.94% 628,782 2,743 0.44% Total interest earning assets 10,020,772 728,335 7.27% 8,131,756 643,912 7.92% Allowance for loan and lease losses (56,463) (57,462) Non-interest earning assets 2,387,719 2,866,486 Total assets $ 12,352,028 $ 10,940,780 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 504,614 3,155 0.63% $ 382,329 2,499 0.65% Savings and money market deposits 3,912,444 24,093 0.62% 3,366,466 29,026 0.86% Time deposits 2,632,451 38,930 1.48% 2,585,201 44,248 1.71% Total interest bearing deposits 7,049,509 66,178 0.94% 6,333,996 75,773 1.20% Borrowings: FHLB advances 2,227,910 57,040 2.56% 2,246,068 63,158 2.81% Short-term borrowings 12,435 51 0.41% 1,333 6 0.48% Total interest bearing liabilities 9,289,854 123,269 1.33% 8,581,397 138,937 1.62% Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,099,448 622,377 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 265,399 282,416 Total liabilities 10,654,701 9,486,190 Stockholders' equity 1,697,327 1,454,590 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,352,028 $ 10,940,780 Net interest income $ 605,066 $ 504,975 Interest rate spread 5.94% 6.30% Net interest margin 6.04% 6.21% (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (In thousands except share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Basic earnings per common share: Numerator: Net income $ 62,502 $ 41,280 $ 211,260 $ 63,168 Preferred stock dividends (1,137) - (3,899) - Net income available to common stockholders 61,365 41,280 207,361 63,168 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (4,608) (2,129) (15,081) (3,449) Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 56,757 $ 39,151 $ 192,280 $ 59,719 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 94,597,067 96,033,910 94,791,484 96,875,386 Less average unvested stock awards (997,655) (1,323,425) (1,137,210) (1,421,694) Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 93,599,412 94,710,485 93,654,274 95,453,692 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.41 $ 2.05 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per common share: Numerator: Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 56,757 $ 39,151 $ 192,280 59,719 Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities 6 2 20 - Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share $ 56,763 $ 39,153 $ 192,300 $ 59,719 Denominator: Average shares for basic earnings per common share 93,599,412 94,710,485 93,654,274 95,453,692 Dilutive effect of stock options 162,880 121,212 174,509 151,585 Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share 93,762,292 94,831,697 93,828,783 95,605,277 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.41 $ 2.05 $ 0.62