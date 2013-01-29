Singha Extends Sponsorship with Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MANU Manchester United's Official Beer Partner, Singha has today announced it is to extend its sponsorship with the English Premier League leaders.

This announcement will see the original three year sponsorship extended by a further three years, to 2016.

Manchester United Commercial Director, Richard Arnold, comments:

“2013 sees Singha celebrate its 80th anniversary and what better way to commemorate this than to renew our successful relationship. Manchester United is delighted to be keeping Singha within its family of sponsors and looking forward to building on the fantastic achievements the partnership has created so far. I am confident the next three years will be just as positive.”

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 135-year heritage we have won 60 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.