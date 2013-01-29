Sterlite Industries (India) Limited Unaudited Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31 December 2012

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (“Sterlite” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended 31 December 2012.

Q3 Highlights

Financials

Attributable PAT and Earnings per share up 30% at Rs. 1,191 Crore and Rs. 3.5 per share, respectively

Strong balance sheet with cash and liquid investments of Rs. 23,472 crore

Operations

Mined metal production up 11% and integrated silver production up 8% at Zinc India

Next phase of mining growth to 1.2 mtpa of zinc-lead capacity announced at Zinc India

Strong operational performance at Aluminium smelters, producing above rated capacity

Vizag Coal Berth obtained provisional Commercial Operations Declaration (COD) and expected to commence operations in the current quarter

Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd. : “Sterlite Industries continues to maintain its strong performance and leadership position. We have substantially improved our efficiencies, operational performance and metal production across businesses. Zinc India is poised for the next phase of growth as we embark on a major exploration drive using best in class technology and global expertise.”

Consolidated Financial Performance Q3 Q2 Nine months period Particulars (In Rs. Crore, except as stated) FY2013 FY2012 %

change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 %

change

YoY Net Sales/Income from operations 10,692 10,249 4 % 11,029 32,313 30,210 7 % EBITDA 2,375 2,363 1 % 2,538 7,252 7,672 (5 %) Interest expense 227 200 - 178 646 602 - Forex (loss)/gain (63 ) (300 ) - 219 (61 ) (489 ) - Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 2,896 2,616 11 % 3,416 9,110 8,766 4 % Depreciation 538 461 - 522 1,578 1,327 - Profit before Exceptional items 2,358 2,155 - 2,894 7,531 7,439 - Exceptional Items - 6 - - - 41 - Taxes 356 505 - 511 1,200 1,624 - Profit After Taxes 2,003 1,643 22 % 2,383 6,331 5,775 10 % Minority Interest 585 466 - 579 1,742 1,611 - Share in Profit/(Loss) of Associate (226 ) (264 ) - (61 ) (453 ) (612 ) - Attributable PAT after exceptional item 1,191 914 30 % 1,743 4,136 3,551 16 % Basic Earnings per Share (Rs./share) 3.5 2.7 - 5.2 12.3 10.6 - Underlying Earnings per Share*(Rs./share) 3.7 3.6 - 4.7 12.4 12.1 - Exchange rate (Rs./$) – Average 54.1 51.0 - 55.2 54.5 47.2 - Exchange rate (Rs./$) – Closing 54.8 53.3 - 52.7 54.8 53.3 -

*Before forex and exceptional items

Q3 EBITDA was in line with the corresponding prior quarter at Rs. 2,375 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiencies, marginally higher metal prices and premiums and improved sales realization due to INR depreciation, which were partially offset by lower by-product realizations. Q3 FY2013 EBITDA was lower compared to Q2 FY2013, impacted by lower power sales and lower by-product credits.

Improved operational performance and lower foreign exchange losses at Vedanta Aluminium Limited decreased Sterlite's share of loss of associate by 14% during Q3 compared with the corresponding prior quarter.

Depreciation cost during Q3 was higher compared with the corresponding prior quarter on account of capitalization of new plants at Zinc India and Sterlite Energy Limited.

Interest cost in Q3 FY2013 was higher as compared to the corresponding prior quarter and Q2 FY2013 due to capitalisation of new plants and increased borrowings.

Attributable PAT and Basic EPS were Rs. 1,191 crore and Rs. 3.5 per share for Q3, up 30% and were Rs. 4,136 crore and Rs. 12.3 per share for the nine months period, up 16%.

The company continued to maintain a strong balance sheet with cash and liquid investment of Rs. 23,472 crore as on 31 December 2012.

Merger of Sterlite and Sesa Goa Limited and Vedanta Group Consolidation

The transaction has received approvals of respective companies' equity shareholders, the Stock Exchanges in India and the Competition Commission of India. Approvals of Foreign Investment Promotion Board and the Supreme Court of Mauritius have been received for the merger of Ekaterina Limited with Sesa Goa Limited. The hearings at the High Court of Madras have been completed and the order is awaited. The hearings at the High Court of Bombay at Goa are in progress.

Zinc - India Business Q3 Q2 Nine months period Production (in '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY Mined metal content 233 209 11 % 190 610 607 - Refined Zinc – Total 171 191 (10 %) 163 495 569 (13 %) Refined Zinc – Integrated 168 188 (10 %) 153 479 563 (15 %) Refined Zinc – Custom 3 3 - 10 17 6 - Refined Lead - Total 1 32 29 11 % 27 90 62 45 % Refined Lead – Integrated 22 25 (11 %) 24 75 58 29 % Refined Lead – Custom 10 4 - 3 15 4 - Silver - Total (in tonnes) 2 117 58 103 % 92 290 154 89 % Silver - Integrated (in tonnes) 62 58 8 % 80 222 154 44 % Silver – Custom (in tonnes) 55 - - 12 68 - - Financials (In Rs. crore, except as stated) Revenue 3,117 2,726 14 % 2,746 8,504 8,070 5 % EBITDA 1,484 1,380 8 % 1,408 4,241 4,359 (3 %) PAT 1,629 1,278 27 % 1,497 4,668 4,087 14 % Zinc CoP without Royalty (Rs./MT) 44,900 40,300 11 % 46,750 45,700 39,400 16 % Zinc CoP without Royalty ($/MT) 829 785 6 % 844 838 836 - Zinc CoP with Royalty ($/MT) 993 944 5 % 999 999 1,015 (2 %) Zinc LME Price ($/MT) 1,947 1,897 3 % 1,885 1,920 2,123 (10 %) Lead LME Price ($/MT) 2,199 1,983 11 % 1,975 2,051 2,328 (12 %) Silver LBMA Price ($/oz) 33 32 3 % 30 31 36 (15 %)

1. Includes captive consumption of 1,647 tonnes in Q3 FY2013 vs. 1,730 tonnes in Q3 FY2012, and 4,723 tonnes in nine months period FY2013 vs. 4,469 tonnes in nine months period FY2012. 2. Includes captive consumption of 8 tonnes in Q3 FY2013 vs. 9 tonnes in Q3 FY2012, and 25 tonnes in nine months period FY2013 vs. 24 tonnes in nine months period FY2012.

Mined metal production was 11% higher in Q3, as compared with the corresponding prior quarter. Compared to Q2 FY2013 mined metal production was 22% higher in Q3. As guided previously, we expect higher mined metal production during the full year FY2013 as compared with the previous year.

In line with the mine-plan, mined metal production was lower in first half of FY2013 resulting in a lower integrated zinc production in Q3 as compared with the corresponding prior quarter. However, compared to Q2 FY2013, integrated zinc production was 10% higher in Q3, and is expected to increase further in Q4 FY2013.

Integrated lead production was 11% lower in Q3 FY2013. However, total refined lead production was 11% higher.

Integrated silver production was 8% higher in Q3 driven by production ramp-up at SK mine and improved utilisation of lead-silver refining capacities.

EBITDA for Q3 was 8% higher due to higher refined lead and silver volumes, higher metal prices and depreciation of the Indian Rupee, partially offset by lower refined zinc volumes and higher CoP. CoP was higher on account of lower by-product credits and lower volumes, partially offset by operational efficiencies and lower coal prices.

PAT for Q3 was 27% higher compared with the corresponding prior period primarily on account of higher investment income.

The Board of Directors of Hindustan Zinc has approved the next phase of growth. Zinc India has been actively conducting exploration, which increased net Reserve and Resource across all mines to 332.3 mt of ore as at end FY 2012. Based on a long-term evaluation of assets and in consultation with mining experts, Zinc India has finalised plans for the next phase of growth, which will involve sinking of underground shafts and developing underground mines. The plan comprises developing a 3.75 mtpa underground mine at Rampura Agucha and expanding the Sindesar Khurd mine from 2.0 mtpa to 3.75 mtpa, Zawar mines from 1.2 mtpa to 5.0 mtpa, Rajpura Dariba mine from 0.6 mtpa to 1.2 mtpa and Kayad mine from 0.35 mtpa to 1.0 mtpa. It will also involve the opening up of a small new mine at Bamnia Kalan in the Rajpura Dariba belt.

The growth plan will increase mined metal production capacity to 1.2 mtpa Metal in Concentrate (MIC). These mines will be developed using the best-in-class technology and equipment, and in consultation with leading global mine experts, ensuring highest level of productivity. The projects will be completed in six years and the benefit of growth projects will start flowing in from the third year, even as projects will continue till FY2019. Annual capital expenditures for these projects will average US$250 million a year over next six years (totalling approximately Rs. 8,000 Crores).

Zinc - International Business Q3 Q2 Nine months period Production (in'000 tonnes, or as stated) FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY Refined Zinc – Skorpion 36 34 7 % 37 109 109 - Mined metal content- BMM and Lisheen 68 71 (4 %) 77 215 228 (6 %) Total 104 105 - 114 324 337 (4 %) Financials (In Rs. Crore, except as stated) Revenue1 1,065 1,030 3 % 1,125 3,201 3,251 (2 %) EBITDA 439 373 18 % 392 1,169 1,365 (14 %) PAT 226 235 (4 %) 210 627 844 (26 %) CoP – ($/MT) 1,095 1,188 (8 %) 1,053 1,091 1,237 (12 %) Zinc LME Price ($/MT) 1,947 1,897 3 % 1,885 1,920 2,123 (10 %) Lead LME Price ($/MT) 2,199 1,983 11 % 1,975 2,051 2,328 (12 %)

1. Includes intercompany sales to Zinc India of Rs. 153 crore in nine months period FY 2012.

Zinc International delivered a total production of refined zinc and mined zinc-lead metal MIC of 104,000 tonnes in Q3.

EBITDA for Q3 was 18% higher compared with the corresponding prior quarter mainly due to higher zinc and lead LME prices and lower CoP.

Copper – India / Australia Business Q3 Q2 Nine Months period Production (in'000 tonnes, or as stated) FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY Copper - Mined metal content 6 6 8 % 6 19 17 11 % Copper - Cathodes 92 84 9 % 87 267 245 9 % Financials (In Rs. crore, except as stated) Revenue 5,164 5,130 1 % 5,417 15,882 15,068 5 % EBITDA 234 426 (45 %) 342 842 1,196 (30 %) Foreign Exchange gain/(loss) (92 ) (122 ) 25 % 161 (151 ) (234 ) 35 % PAT 147 347 (58 %) 475 718 1,033 (31 %) Tc/Rc (US¢/lb) 12.4 15.9 (22 %) 11.3 12.0 14.3 (16 %) Net CoP – cathode (US¢/lb) 10.8 2.4 - 7.1 7.8 (1.4 ) - Copper LME Price ($/MT) 7,909 7,489 6 % 7,706 7,827 8,531 (8 %)

Copper cathode production was 92,000 tonnes in Q3, 9% higher than the corresponding prior period. Mined metal production at Australia was at 6,000 tonnes in Q3, in-line with the corresponding prior period.

EBITDA for Q3 was 45% lower compared with the corresponding prior quarter on account of lower sulphuric acid realisations, lower contribution from phosphoric acid operations and lower Tc/Rc, partially offset by increase in volumes. Demand for phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid remains low and we anticipate lower acid realisations in the current quarter as well.

The first 80MW unit of the 160MW captive power plant at Tuticorin was commissioned in Q3 and is currently operating at 80% PLF. The second 80MW unit is expected to be synchronized in Q1 FY2014.

Aluminium Business - BALCO Q3 Q2 Nine months period Production (in'000 tonnes, or as stated) FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY Aluminium 62 63 - 63 185 184 1 % Financials (In Rs. crore, except as stated) Revenue 832 801 4 % 859 2,472 2,243 10 % EBITDA 64 36 77 % 95 216 305 (29 %) PAT (8 ) (17 ) 52 % 32 18 110 (84 %) CoP ($/MT) 1,995 1,880 6 % 1,970 1,958 1,984 (1 %) CoP (Rs./MT) 108,000 98,200 10 % 108,800 106,800 95,400 12 % Aluminum LME Price ($/MT) 1,997 2,090 (4 %) 1,918 1,964 2,360 (17 %)

The Korba-II smelter operated above its rated capacity and continues to convert all of its primary metal into value added products.

EBITDA during Q3 was higher compared with the corresponding prior quarter, primarily on account of higher premiums, which more than offset the impact of higher CoP in rupee terms and lower LME prices.

Q3 aluminium CoP was higher as compared with the corresponding prior quarter on account of higher alumina cost and higher coal prices due to tapering of coal linkage.

The first 300MW unit of the BALCO 1,200MW captive power plant is awaiting regulatory approvals. We plan to tap the first metal at the 325 ktpa Korba-III aluminium smelter in Q1 FY2014. The smelter plans to initially draw power from the existing 810 MW power plants.

For the 211 mt coal block at BALCO, we have received the second stage forest clearance during the quarter and expect to commence mining in Q1 FY2014.

Aluminium Business – Vedanta Aluminium Limited (Associate Company) Q3 Q2 Nine months period Production (in'000 tonnes, or as stated) FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY Alumina – Lanjigarh 104 236 (56 %) 205 527 687 (23 %) Aluminum – Jharsuguda 135 111 21 % 134 394 314 25 % Financials (in Rs. crore except as stated) Revenue 1,713 1,444 19 % 1,819 5,213 4,117 27 % EBITDA 248 102 143 % 225 736 341 116 % Forex gain/(loss) (295 ) (339 ) 13 % 280 (131 ) (544 ) 76 % PAT (766 ) (893 ) 14 % (206 ) (1,537 ) (2,076 ) 26 % SIIL Share (29.5%) (226 ) (263 ) 14 % (61 ) (453 ) (612 ) 26 % Aluminium CoP ($/MT) 1,928 2,004 (4 %) 1,905 1,892 2,280 (17 %) Aluminium CoP (Rs./MT) 104,400 103,100 1 % 105,300 103,200 107,500 (4 %) Aluminium LME Price ($/MT) 1,997 2,090 (4 %) 1,918 1,964 2,360 (17 %)

During the quarter, we temporarily suspended operations at the Lanjigarh alumina refinery due to lower availability of bauxite. VAL is in discussions with the concerned authorities and other stakeholders for sourcing of bauxite from Orissa and other states to restart the refinery operations. We produced 104,000 tonnes of Alumina during the quarter as compared with 236,000 tonnes during the corresponding prior quarter.

The Jharsuguda-I smelter operated above its rated capacity. Aluminium production was 21% higher in Q3 as compared with the corresponding prior period on account of full capacity utilization and higher operational efficiencies.

Q3 Aluminium CoP was stable in rupee terms due to better operational efficiencies, lower power consumption and lower coal cost despite increased cost of alumina. VAL achieved the best quarterly operational efficiency, and CoP remained in the lower half of the global cost curve.

Q3 EBITDA was significantly higher than the corresponding prior quarter, on account of higher production and higher metal premiums. EBITDA margin also improved due to higher conversion of primary metal into value added products. 46% of primary metal was converted to value added products in Q3 compared to 40% last year.

PAT during the quarter improved due to higher EBITDA and lower mark to market loss on foreign currency borrowings as compared to the corresponding prior quarter.

Status of Investment in Vedanta Aluminium Limited as at 31 December 2012 Investment in VAL (Rs. Crore) Sterlite Vedanta External Total Equity 563 1,391 - 1,954 Preference Shares 3,000 - - 3,000 Quasi Equity / Debt 8,140 853 18,210 27203 Total Funding 11,703 2,244 18,210 32,157 Corporate Guarantees 6,538 23,271 - 29,809

Power Business Q3 Q2 Nine months period Particulars (in million units) FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY FY2013 FY2013 FY2012 % change

YoY Total Power Sales 1,916 1,997 (4%) 2,474 6,848 5,412 27% SEL 1 1,578 1,559 1% 1,940 5,457 3,964 38% Balco 270MW Power Sales 275 382 (28%) 346 959 1,192 (20%) HZL Wind Power 62 56 12% 188 432 256 69% Financials (in Rs. crore except as stated) Revenue 2 520 574 (9%) 885 2,267 1,775 28% EBITDA 155 147 5% 300 784 447 75% PAT (28) 35 (180%) 113 168 108 55% Average Power CoP (Rs./unit) 2.29 2.47 (7%) 2.22 2.16 2.50 (14%) Average Power Realization (Rs./unit) 3.35 3.44 (3%) 3.45 3.42 3.60 (5%) SEL CoP (Rs./unit) 2.22 2.64 (16%) 2.31 2.23 2.78 (20%) SEL realization (Rs./unit) 3.31 3.49 (5%) 3.42 3.43 3.70 (7%)

1. Includes production under trial run of 456 million units in Q3 FY2013 vs. 428 million units in Q3 FY2012, and 795 million units in nine months period FY2013 vs. 717 million units in nine months period FY2012. 2. Includes intercompany sale of Rs. 4 crore in nine months period FY2012.

Power sales were at 1,916 million units in Q3, 4% lower than last year. During the quarter, PLF was 31%, considering three commissioned units of the 2,400MW Jharsuguda power plant, constrained by continued evacuation limitations that were imposed after the Northern and Eastern region grid failure in August 2012.

The evacuation capacity has improved with the charging of a shared 1,000MW Raipur-Wardha transmission line in January 2013, and PLFs for the 3 commissioned units are expected to be around 50% in Q4 FY2013. The fourth unit is currently under trial run, and is expected to be stabilised by the end of the current quarter.

Power sales at the Balco 270 MW plant were 28% lower in Q3 due to similar evacuation constraints.

In spite of lower sales realisation, EBITDA for Q3 was marginally higher due to lower power generation cost at SEL.

Work at the Talwandi Sabo power project is progressing well and the first unit is expected to be synchronized in Q2 FY2014.

Port Projects

In October 2010, we had been awarded a 30-year concession to upgrade the coal berth at Vishakhapatnam Port to 10.18mtpa (Coal Berth mechanization project) and operate it. This is being implemented at a total project cost of $150mn through Vizag General Cargo Berth Private Limited (VGCB), a 74:26 joint venture between Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd. and Leighton Welspun Contractors Private Ltd. VGCB has obtained provisional Commercial Operations Declaration and is expected to commence operations in the current quarter.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Liquid Investment

The company continues to follow a conservative investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments in the form of mutual funds, bonds and fixed deposits with banks. As at 31 December 2012, the company has cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments of Rs. 23,472 crore, out of which Rs. 13,302 crore was invested in debt mutual funds and bonds, and Rs. 10,170 crore was in fixed deposits and bank balances.

Note: Figures in previous periods have been regrouped or restated, wherever necessary to make them comparable to current period.

About Sterlite Industries

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited is India's largest diversified metals and mining company. The company produces aluminium, Copper, zinc, lead, silver, and commercial energy and has operations in India, Australia, Namibia, South Africa and Ireland. The company has a strong organic growth pipeline of projects. Sterlite Industries is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in India and the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. For more information, please visit www.sterlite-industries.com.

