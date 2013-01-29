Brookfield Resources Inc. Engages GeoFind, Inc. and Announces Plans for Airborne Geophysical Surveys

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Brookfield Resources Inc. BFLD Brookfield Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the engagement of GEOFIND INC. as its field team for its Nova Scotia property at Bear Lake. GeoFind is an exploration and mining consulting firm based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The company has become a leader in exploration in the specific area of Cobequid Highlands, Nova Scotia, which is the location of Brookfields Bear Lake property. They have spent the past few years analyzing and testing the area, subsequent to the discovery of Rare Earths Elements in the area, by the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources. The team consists of a formidable team of individuals with many years of experience, including geologists and are a results oriented company. President of GeoFind Robert Krienke said “We are looking forward to this opportunity and as we all are discovering this area has immense potential, in the rare earth sector.” The final stage of negotiations and contracts are now in progress to commence a series of Airborne surveys in conjunction with the first phase plans with GEOFIND INC. “Our expectations are to have the airborne surveys completed before the spring, to give us some indication of where efforts for the summer exploration and sampling will be focused.” explained Matteo Sacco, CEO of Brookfield Resources.

About Brookfield Resources Inc.

The Company is a Nevada based corporation that will focus its attention on mining exploration opportunities in Nova Scotia Canada specifically for the exploration of Rare Earth Elements. Along with establishing a working team we have acquired specific land related to the research that has been completed, signaling preferred areas for rare earth minerals. Our goal is to increase our portfolio of land in this area and continue exploration until targets have been established. Brookfield is a fully reporting OTCQB company trading under the symbol BFLD.

