FileTrek Announces Reseller Agreement with NuTech Integrated Systems

FileTrek, a provider of real-time and forensic solutions to outbound and inbound file-based threats challenging enterprises, announced today a partnership with NuTech Integrated Systems, a premier value-added reseller of security, risk, legal and compliance solutions.

“At NuTech, we are constantly looking for innovative technology in the cyber security and e-Discovery arenas. We have a long history of providing our customers with best of breed tools that make an immediate impact and provide a substantial return on investment,” said Bill Silver, President, NuTech Integrated Systems. “After reviewing FileTrek's new IP tracking technology, we knew our clients would be excited to augment their existing security portfolio with these unique solutions for enabling early warnings of attacks while reducing forensic investigation costs,” said Harry Young, Vice President of Sales, NuTech.

“FileTrek provides corporate stakeholders a new way to regain control over their biggest blind spot, enterprise end points, enabling more preventative and investigative efficiencies,” said Dale Quayle, CEO, FileTrek. “Forming a strategic partnership with a trusted advisor like NuTech allows us to broaden awareness and provide companies with unprecedented accountability over their IP in motion.”

About FileTrek:

FileTrek Inc. is a privately held company with headquarters in Ottawa, Canada, and a regional office in Los Angeles, California. FileTrek's Worklog Data Collectors (WDC) is transparent to users and can be scaled across thousands of desktops. The innovative technology provides complete visibility over sensitive information including the location of a file, who has worked on it, how it has been moved, and the genealogy relationships of files. For more information about managing your data in motion, please visit www.filetrek.com.

About NuTech:

Founded in 1989, NuTech is a leading National Systems Integrator that focuses on and maintains vast experience and expertise in helping the world's largest companies meet and exceed the moving targets of I.T. regulatory compliance. NuTech solutions address regulations such as SEC 17a-3 and 4, NASD 3010, Sarbanes Oxley, HIPAA, The Patriot Act. NuTech customers include Dow Jones, Pitney Bowes, ADP, Viacom, and more. www.nutech.net