The Customer Experience Tops the Agenda at Broadband MEA 2013

Broadband leaders from across the Middle East and Africa region will gather in Dubai this March for Broadband MEA, the largest and most prestigious broadband event in the Middle East and Africa. The region's most senior executives from leading companies including Etisalat, STC, Zain, Mobily, Google, Batelco and many more will gather to discuss the successes, challenges and future opportunities with providing broadband services in their respective markets.

The event this year will particularly throw a spotlight on improving the customer experience, exploring the business models, strategies and innovative services required to maintain customer happiness and loyalty.

The conference, which takes place from 19 – 20 March, has an exceptional speaker line-up, made up of a record breaking number of C-level executives from the leading telecoms and media businesses in the region, including Khalid ElKouly, CMO at Etisalat, UAE; Jon French, Vice President Middle East and Africa, HTC; Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, CTO, Qatar National Broadband Network, Qatar; and Souhail Haddaji, VP - Marketing Commercial, du.

Celebrating its fifth year, the conference and industry leading exhibition will take place at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, UAE. Bringing together key decision makers, Broadband MEA will provide a unique platform for networking with peers, developing business opportunities and discussions about how to move the industry forward in the region.

Broadband MEA's programme also features The Executive Summit, an invitation only event which allows C-level decision makers to network and participate in highly valuable discussions about the issues facing the industry today. 2013's agenda also includes the first Interactive Broadband Expert Bar, which invites visitors to sit down with the region's leading analysts and business experts to gain a greater understanding of the latest trends and technologies, future predictions and analysis of different markets.

Gavin Whitechurch, Executive Director at Informa Telecoms & Media, says: “Broadband MEA is evolving every year which echoes the forward-moving industry throughout the region. With the return of the Executive Summit, the fantastic quality of the speakers and its co-location with Cloud World Forum MENA, 2013 looks to be the best Broadband MEA yet.”

For the first time the event will also be co-located with the Cloud World Forum MENA event, giving attendees access to a wider and more diverse network of companies showcasing their products and services.

To view the full event programme and register for Broadband MEA, please visit http://mea.broadbandworldforum.com/ or call +44 (0) 20 7017 5506. Alternatively, keep up to date with the event on Twitter @BBWorldForum or use #BBMEA.

About Broadband MEA

Part of the successful Broadband World Forum Global Series, 2013's forum will bring together decision-makers from all corners of the broadband ecosystem from across the Middle East and Africa. Now in its fifth year, Broadband MEA is the region's premier broadband conference and exhibition attracting 70 speakers, to address the current issues surrounding broadband. For further information on Broadband MEA or to register to attend, go to http://mea.broadbandworldforum.com/.

About Informa Telecoms & Media

Informa Telecoms & Media (www.informatandm.com) is the leading provider of business intelligence and strategic services to the global telecoms and media markets. Driven by constant first-hand contact with the industry, its 90 analysts and researchers produce a range of intelligence services including news and analytical products, in depth market reports and datasets focussed on technology, strategy and content. Informa Telecoms & Media also organises 125 global annual events, attended by more than 70,000 executives worldwide.

For media information please contact Dana Corson at dana.corson@proactive-pr.com or Holly Tyrrell at holly.tyrrell@proactive-pr.com or call on +44 1636 812152.