Introducing MarketView – The First White-Label e-Commerce Solution for Self-Serve Ticketing and Event Management

AudienceView is transforming the world of event ticketing with the launch of MarketView, the first white-label, self-serve e-commerce and CRM solution. With MarketView any organization can enter the rapidly growing self-serve event management market and create a unique consumer engagement channel.

“MarketView is an innovative, cloud-based platform that eliminates the barriers to entry for organizations that want to enter the self-serve event management and ticketing market,” said Mark Fowlie, President and COO of AudienceView. “Coupling an organization's investment in regional or geographical ticketing services with MarketView allows any organization to target the emerging self-serve market, not only for general admission tickets but reserved seating as well. It's a natural bridge for organizations that see value in associating their brand with indie music, amateur sports, community arts, fundraisers, festivals and wine tastings.”

Self-serve has emerged as a massive new long-tail opportunity in the global ticketing market and it continues to grow at a rapid pace. In just a few years, there has been a huge increase in the number and types of events that are being ticketed electronically.

MarketView was purpose built so that any organization can offer self-serve ticketing quickly, affordably and profitably. Developed upon the widely deployed AudienceView e-commerce platform, MarketView is a best-in-class solution providing more features and functionality than other currently available self-serve platforms.

For end users, MarketView is a strong, reliable solution that anyone can use to operate with the same efficiency and professionalism as the largest global entertainment powerhouses.

The Ticket to Business Transformation

Ticketing service providers can now readily create new revenue streams, rapidly grow market share and increase the types and sizes of events that can be profitably serviced. MarketView also increases overall reach through no-charge free events, growing the customer database used to market an organization's entire portfolio of upcoming shows, merchandise and services.

In turn, MarketView is the first solution that enables event organizers of any size to rapidly launch new events through a cloud-based e-commerce platform. It eliminates the technology barriers of a traditional ticketing system yet provides the same high-level features through a self-serve portal, which event organizers can use directly to launch world-class events, sell merchandise, collect donations and manage loyalty programs.

“With MarketView, even non-ticketing organizations can use their market expertise and brand equity to rapidly grow their business, reach more consumers and effectively build new channels for valuable customer interaction. We envision large consumer-facing brands using their global reach to offer self-serve ticketing that augments their current customer touch points and builds more awareness within niche markets and/or target demographics,” adds Fowlie.

How It Works

MarketView's sophisticated, user-friendly technology enables event organizers to create a customizable events page, sell and distribute tickets, promote social-event discovery, understand who is coming and get paid in a seamless fashion, leaving more time to manage their events. Event organizers will benefit from MarketView's comprehensive feature set, including:

Self-serve event management to run an extraordinary event.

Self-serve general admission and reserved seat ticketing.

Intuitive user interface to empower sales and/or registrations.

Self-serve e-commerce to upsell with merchandise and/or donation requests.

Integrated sales channels (online, mobile, tablet, Facebook) for anytime, anywhere consumer experience.

Self-serve marketing, communication and social promotion tools to generate attendance, leveraging viral marketing and increasing overall event popularity.

Access control to move attendees safely and efficiently inside any venue.

Self-serve, real-time event reports and metrics to measure success.

Secure e-commerce gateway to collect payment instantly.

Automated settlement process ensures payment to event organizer.

Extraordinary customer experience transforms attendees into ambassadors.

Additional information about MarketView is available via the AudienceView website (www.audienceview.com/marketview). Private demonstrations are available for qualifying organizations by contacting sales@audienceview.com or visiting the AudienceView booth (# 403) at the 34th annual INTIX Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida (January 29 to 31, 2013).

MarketView will be unveiled in a public presentation at Ticketing Technology Forum, which takes place March 19 to 20, 2013 in London, England.

About AudienceView

AudienceView provides a fully integrated, web-based ticketing, CRM and fundraising solution to more than 170 sports, arts, entertainment and non-traditional ticketing organizations worldwide. Supporting both in-house and hosted ticketing models, AudienceView's white-label solution offers the ability to create unlimited online brands, control your venue and event data, access real-time business data and interact directly with your customers. AudienceView's leading-edge solution opens the door to superior venue management, an enhanced customer experience and ultimately, increased revenue. For more information about AudienceView, please visit AudienceView.com or connect with the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/audienceview) and Twitter @AudienceView (http://twitter.com/AudienceView).