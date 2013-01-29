WebPT Offers Members Exclusive Pricing on CEUs Through MedBridge Education

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

WebPT, a Web-based electronic health record solution for physical therapists, is excited to announce a partnership with MedBridge Education, an online continuing education platform for physical therapists. Together, WebPT and MedBridge Education will offer WebPT customers preferred pricing on yearlong MedBridge memberships. Through the MedBridge membership, therapists will gain unlimited access to accredited online CEU courses from the world's top instructors as well as patient education tools and more than 350 clinical reference tools. WebPT customers can purchase individual courses at a preferred price as well. Through this partnership, therapists can view high-quality video CEU courses all year long for less than one-half the cost of one traditional live seminar.

“I'm incredibly excited to offer our members access to MedBridge's exceptional educational resources. MedBridge has quickly established itself as a leader in online education, and we are confident this partnership will deliver enormous benefits to our members,” says Paul Winandy, CEO of WebPT.

“We are excited to partner with WebPT given its impressive commitment to innovation and quality,” says Justin Kowalchuk, CEO of MedBridge Education. “This partnership exemplifies MedBridge's commitment to offering the highest quality educational opportunities to rehab professionals to enhance clinical excellence.”

WebPT is widely recognized as the market leader for therapy-focused electronic health records. Additionally, WebPT provides thought leadership to the therapy community on an array of topics, including marketing, technology and business best practices, through its social media sites, blog and monthly webinars. MedBridge Education's innovative online educational platform aligns with WebPT's mission to empower the rehab community to achieve greatness in therapy practice.

About WebPT Inc.

With more than 17,000 members, WebPT is the leading EHR and practice management solution for rehab therapy clinics on the market. Offering a simple, affordable solution, WebPT helps therapists seamlessly transition from paper and outdated EHR software to a user-friendly, cloud-based system that allows therapists, directors, and front office staff alike access to their medical records anywhere, anytime, from any web-enabled device. Based in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona, WebPT has a 99.9% uptime rate as well as a 99.4% customer retention rate. Learn more at WebPT.com.

About MedBridge Education

MedBridge Education dedicates itself to providing high-quality online continuing education for physical therapy professionals. By collaborating with top-tier clinicians and technology-learning integration experts, MedBridge Education has created a premier curriculum designed specifically for online delivery. Physical therapists will learn up-to-date, evidence-based curriculum as well as proven rehabilitation techniques designed to immediately help patients. Learn more at medbridgeeducation.com.