Lumesse Launches CourseBuilder 6M to Optimize Mobile E-learning

AUSTIN, Texas & GUILDFORD, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lumesse, a global leader in integrated talent management solutions, today announced CourseBuilder 6M, the new release of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) e-learning authoring platform.

This release empowers learning leaders to create content suitable for mobile devices, providing learners with the flexibility to learn anytime on any device. Lumesse CourseBuilder can be integrated with Lumesse Learning Gateway 6.0, its Learning Management System (LMS) as well as other leading LMSs, or purchased as a standalone product.

CourseBuilder 6M enables the creation of multi-language and multi-device learning effortlessly while significantly enhancing the learner's experience. Learners can start a course on one device, such as the desktop, and continue from the same point on their tablet or handset of choice. Learners pick up learning where they left off without losing their progress and tracking in the LMS, enjoying significant flexibility and time savings. CourseBuilder 6M offers a platform-agnostic (independent of OS and browser) solution via iOS, Android, Windows Phone 8 and other mobile devices that support HTML5/JS/CSS3.

CourseBuilder 6M empowers customers to increase productivity and take advantage of flexible working and ‘Bring Your Own Device' (BYOD) trends. According to a survey by analyst house Gartner, 70% of organizations are planning to introduce BYOD policies within the next 12 months to allow employees to use personal mobile devices for work use. While organizations support BYOD because of the cost savings, employee productivity and employee satisfaction benefits it can deliver, they face a challenge in ensuring content is fully accessible across a range of popular mobile devices – a challenge CourseBuilder 6M has been designed to overcome.

“By empowering customers to learn at their convenience on the device of their choice, HR and learning leaders are likely to increase the adoption rates for their e-learning content and prepare the workforce for tomorrow's skills demand,” explained CourseBuilder Product Manager Sven Ove Sjølyst. “In today's working environment, collaboration and flexible working are key, and the underlying architecture and functionality of CourseBuilder 6M fully integrates e-learning content with mobile technology to offer new levels of high-impact learning.”

About CourseBuilder

Lumesse CourseBuilder is a collaborative, cloud-based e-learning authoring solution that empowers teams to easily deliver compelling and engaging learning content, suitable for desktops and mobile devices. Provided as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), it is used to rapidly and effectively develop and manage quality e-learning content including online courses, simulations, tests and assessments, and it supports content development for over 200 languages.

CourseBuilder 6M is available immediately.

About Lumesse

Lumesse is the only global company making Talent Management solutions work locally. We help customers around the world to implement successful local Talent Management initiatives that identify, nurture, educate and develop the right people, in the right place, at the right time. Our multi-cultural background and presence means we understand how to deliver talent solutions that work the way our customers work, as individuals and as teams, because no two people, organizations or cultures are the same. We regard differences as strengths, not as obstacles.

2,100 customers work with us in over 70 countries because they recognize that commitment, innovation and value only come from people. We help customers to unlock and inspire that human potential in their businesses. Our integrated Talent Management and learning solutions are comprehensive, intuitive, secure and fully internationalized into over 50 languages.

Read our blog or visit our website for further product information