Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution by 2.8% to $0.74 Per Unit and Reports Financial Results

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. AHGP today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 (the "2012 Quarter") of $0.74 per unit, or an annualized rate of $2.96 per unit. The declared distribution will be paid on February 19, 2013 to AHGP's unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 12, 2013.
The announced quarterly cash distribution represents a 16.1% increase over the $0.6375 per unit distribution (an annualized rate of $2.55 per unit) for the quarter ended December 31, 2011 (the "2011 Quarter") and an increase of 2.8% over the third quarter 2012 distribution of $0.72 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.88 per unit).
The declared distribution is based on the distribution AHGP will receive from its ownership interests in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP. ARLP today announced a quarterly distribution for the 2012 Quarter of $1.1075 per unit, or $4.43 per unit on an annualized basis, payable on February 14, 2013 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2013. (See ARLP Press Release dated January 29, 2013.)
For the year ended December 31, 2012 (the "2012 Period"), AHGP reported net income of $196.1 million, or $3.28 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2011 of $214.1 million, or $3.58 per basic and diluted limited partner unit. The decrease in net income during the 2012 Period primarily reflects losses and charges related to ARLP's idling of the Pontiki mine, including a non-cash asset impairment of $19.0 million, reduced shipments into the metallurgical export markets and increased depreciation, depletion and amortization. For the 2012 Quarter, net income increased slightly to $52.9 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.87 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2011 Quarter. (For a discussion of net income presentation, please see the end of this release.)
AHGP currently has no other operating activities apart from those conducted by the operating subsidiaries of ARLP and reports its financial results on a consolidated basis with the financial results of ARLP. AHGP's principal sources of cash flow are its ownership of general partner interests, limited partner interests and incentive distribution rights in ARLP. Based on ARLP's current declared distribution, AHGP expects to receive quarterly cash distributions from ARLP of $45.4 million, or $181.6 million on an annualized basis. AHGP's primary cash requirements are for working capital, distributions to its unitholders and general and administrative expenses, including for 2013 an estimated $3.0 million in general and administrative expenses.
This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnership's distributions to foreign investors attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, AHGP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.
About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.
AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP, through which it holds a 1.98% general partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in ARLP. In addition, AHGP owns 15,544,169 common units of ARLP.
The statements and projections used throughout this release are based on current expectations. These statements and projections are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These projections do not include the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may occur after the date of this release. At the end of this release, we have included more information regarding business risks that could affect our results.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: With the exception of historical matters, any matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in competition in coal markets and the ARLP Partnership's ability to respond to such changes; changes in coal prices, which could affect the ARLP Partnership's operating results and cash flows; risks associated with the ARLP Partnership's expansion of its operations and properties; the impact of health care legislation; deregulation of the electric utility industry or the effects of any adverse change in the coal industry, electric utility industry, or general economic conditions; dependence on significant customer contracts, including renewing customer contracts upon expiration of existing contracts; changing global economic conditions or in industries in which the ARLP Partnership's customers operate; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from any future unavailability of financing; customer bankruptcies, cancellations or breaches to existing contracts, or other failures to perform; customer delays, failure to take coal under contracts or defaults in making payments; adjustments made in price, volume or terms to existing coal supply agreements; fluctuations in coal demand, prices and availability due to labor and transportation costs and disruptions, equipment availability, governmental regulations, including those related to carbon dioxide emissions, and other factors; legislation, regulatory and court decisions and interpretations thereof, including issues related to air and water quality and miner health and safety; the ARLP Partnership's productivity levels and margins earned on its coal sales; unexpected changes in raw material costs; unexpected changes in availability of skilled labor; the ARLP Partnership's ability to maintain satisfactory relations with its employees; any unanticipated increases in labor costs, adverse changes in work rules, or unexpected cash payments or projections associated with post-mine reclamation and workers' compensation claims; any unanticipated increases in transportation costs and risk of transportation delays or interruptions; greater than expected environmental regulation, costs and liabilities; a variety of operational, geologic, permitting, labor and weather-related factors; risks associated with major mine-related accidents, such as mine fires, or interruptions; results of litigation, including claims not yet asserted; difficulty maintaining the ARLP Partnership's surety bonds for mine reclamation as well as workers' compensation and black lung benefits; difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding pension, black lung benefits and other post-retirement benefit liabilities; coal market's share of electricity generation, including as a result of environmental concerns related to coal mining and combustion and the cost and perceived benefits of alternative sources of energy, such as natural gas, nuclear energy and renewable fuels; uncertainties in estimating and replacing the ARLP Partnership's coal reserves; a loss or reduction of benefits from certain tax credits; difficulty obtaining commercial property insurance, and risks associated with the ARLP Partnership's participation (excluding any applicable deductible) in the commercial insurance property program; and difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding future revenues and costs associated with equity investments in companies we do not control.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in AHGP's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including AHGP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, filed on February 28, 2012 with the SEC. Except as required by applicable securities laws, AHGP does not intend to update its forward-looking statements.
ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
|Coal sales
|$
|538,330
|$
|462,238
|$
|1,979,437
|$
|1,786,089
|Transportation revenues
|4,383
|6,487
|22,034
|31,939
|Other sales and operating revenues
|6,605
|5,794
|32,459
|25,175
|Total revenues
|549,318
|474,519
|2,033,930
|1,843,203
|EXPENSES:
|Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)
|356,485
|296,744
|1,303,291
|1,131,750
|Transportation expenses
|4,383
|6,487
|22,034
|31,939
|Outside coal purchases
|3,848
|24,785
|38,607
|54,280
|General and administrative
|15,219
|14,299
|62,713
|54,991
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|63,199
|43,098
|218,122
|160,335
|Asset impairment charge
|-
|-
|19,031
|-
|Total operating expenses
|443,134
|385,413
|1,663,798
|1,433,295
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|106,184
|89,106
|370,132
|409,908
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(7,066
|)
|5,395
|(28,453
|)
|(21,574
|)
|Equity in loss of affiliates, net
|(3,610
|)
|(3,404
|)
|(14,650
|)
|(3,404
|)
|Other income (loss)
|262
|(357
|)
|3,115
|983
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|95,770
|90,740
|330,144
|385,913
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|(356
|)
|(209
|)
|(1,082
|)
|(430
|)
|NET INCOME
|96,126
|90,949
|331,226
|386,343
|LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|(43,231
|)
|(38,833
|)
|(135,158
|)
|(172,200
|)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. ("NET INCOME OF AHGP")
|$
|52,895
|$
|52,116
|$
|196,068
|$
|214,143
|BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.87
|$
|3.28
|$
|3.58
|DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.61
|$
|2.7225
|$
|2.275
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS
OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED
|59,863,000
|59,863,000
|59,863,000
|59,863,000
ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2012
|2011
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,111
|$
|281,469
|Trade receivables
|172,724
|128,643
|Other receivables
|1,019
|3,525
|Due from affiliates
|562
|-
|Inventories
|46,660
|33,837
|Advance royalties
|11,492
|7,560
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|20,554
|12,022
|Total current assets
|284,122
|467,056
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
|Property, plant and equipment, at cost
|2,361,863
|1,974,520
|Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(832,293
|)
|(793,200
|)
|Total property, plant and equipment, net
|1,529,570
|1,181,320
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Advance royalties
|23,267
|27,916
|Equity investments in affiliates
|88,513
|40,118
|Due from affiliates
|3,084
|-
|Other long-term assets
|30,284
|18,067
|Total other assets
|145,148
|86,101
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,958,840
|$
|1,734,477
|LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|100,678
|$
|97,369
|Due to affiliates
|327
|494
|Accrued taxes other than income taxes
|20,033
|15,897
|Accrued payroll and related expenses
|38,501
|35,876
|Accrued interest
|1,435
|2,195
|Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits
|9,320
|9,511
|Current capital lease obligations
|1,000
|676
|Other current liabilities
|19,572
|15,326
|Current maturities, long-term debt
|18,000
|18,000
|Total current liabilities
|208,866
|195,344
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
|773,000
|686,000
|Pneumoconiosis benefits
|59,931
|54,775
|Accrued pension benefit
|31,078
|27,538
|Workers' compensation
|68,786
|64,520
|Asset retirement obligations
|81,644
|70,836
|Long-term capital lease obligations
|18,613
|2,497
|Other liabilities
|9,147
|6,774
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,042,199
|912,940
|Total liabilities
|1,251,065
|1,108,284
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|PARTNERS' CAPITAL:
|Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. ("AHGP") Partners' Capital:
|Limited Partners – Common Unitholders 59,863,000 units outstanding
|448,976
|414,165
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(18,296
|)
|(17,560
|)
|Total AHGP Partners' Capital
|430,680
|396,605
|Noncontrolling interests
|277,095
|229,588
|Total Partners' Capital
|707,775
|626,193
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
|$
|1,958,840
|$
|1,734,477
ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|$
|546,224
|$
|576,105
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Capital expenditures
|(424,631
|)
|(321,920
|)
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(4,007
|)
|11,640
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|114
|1,526
|Purchase of equity investments in affiliate
|(59,800
|)
|(42,700
|)
|Payment for acquisition of business
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Payments to affiliate for acquisition and development of coal reserves
|(34,601
|)
|(50,800
|)
|Advances/loans to affiliate
|(5,229
|)
|-
|Payments from affiliate
|4,229
|-
|Other
|546
|1,146
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(623,379
|)
|(401,108
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Borrowings under term loan
|250,000
|-
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|278,800
|-
|Payments under revolving credit facility
|(123,800
|)
|-
|Payment on term loan
|(300,000
|)
|-
|Payment on long-term debt
|(18,000
|)
|(18,000
|)
|Payments on capital lease obligations
|(943
|)
|(812
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(4,272
|)
|-
|Contribution by limited partner - affiliate
|2,000
|-
|
Net settlement of employee withholding taxes on vesting of
ARLP Long-Term Incentive Plan
|(3,734
|)
|(2,324
|)
|Distributions paid by consolidated partnership to noncontrolling interests
|(90,277
|)
|(78,441
|)
|Distributions paid to Partners
|(162,977
|)
|(136,188
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(173,203
|)
|(235,765
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(250,358
|)
|(60,768
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|281,469
|342,237
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|31,111
|$
|281,469
Presentation of Net Income
Consolidated net income includes earnings attributable to both AHGP and noncontrolling interests. Unless otherwise noted, any reference to net income in this release represents net income attributable to AHGP.
Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.
Brian L. Cantrell, 918-295-7673
