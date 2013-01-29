Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution by 2.8% to $0.74 Per Unit and Reports Financial Results

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. AHGP today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 (the "2012 Quarter") of $0.74 per unit, or an annualized rate of $2.96 per unit. The declared distribution will be paid on February 19, 2013 to AHGP's unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 12, 2013.

The announced quarterly cash distribution represents a 16.1% increase over the $0.6375 per unit distribution (an annualized rate of $2.55 per unit) for the quarter ended December 31, 2011 (the "2011 Quarter") and an increase of 2.8% over the third quarter 2012 distribution of $0.72 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.88 per unit).

The declared distribution is based on the distribution AHGP will receive from its ownership interests in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP. ARLP today announced a quarterly distribution for the 2012 Quarter of $1.1075 per unit, or $4.43 per unit on an annualized basis, payable on February 14, 2013 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2013. (See ARLP Press Release dated January 29, 2013.)

For the year ended December 31, 2012 (the "2012 Period"), AHGP reported net income of $196.1 million, or $3.28 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2011 of $214.1 million, or $3.58 per basic and diluted limited partner unit. The decrease in net income during the 2012 Period primarily reflects losses and charges related to ARLP's idling of the Pontiki mine, including a non-cash asset impairment of $19.0 million, reduced shipments into the metallurgical export markets and increased depreciation, depletion and amortization. For the 2012 Quarter, net income increased slightly to $52.9 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.87 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2011 Quarter. (For a discussion of net income presentation, please see the end of this release.)

AHGP currently has no other operating activities apart from those conducted by the operating subsidiaries of ARLP and reports its financial results on a consolidated basis with the financial results of ARLP. AHGP's principal sources of cash flow are its ownership of general partner interests, limited partner interests and incentive distribution rights in ARLP. Based on ARLP's current declared distribution, AHGP expects to receive quarterly cash distributions from ARLP of $45.4 million, or $181.6 million on an annualized basis. AHGP's primary cash requirements are for working capital, distributions to its unitholders and general and administrative expenses, including for 2013 an estimated $3.0 million in general and administrative expenses.

AHGP and ARLP will discuss their 2012 Quarter financial results during a joint conference call scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial (800) 435-1398 and provide pass code 42785094. International callers should dial (617) 614-4078 and provide the same pass code. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information" section of ARLP's website at http://www.arlp.com or AHGP's website at http://www.ahgp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial (888) 286-8010 and provide pass code 10279395. International callers should dial (617) 801-6888 and provide the same pass code.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnership's distributions to foreign investors attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, AHGP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP, through which it holds a 1.98% general partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in ARLP. In addition, AHGP owns 15,544,169 common units of ARLP.

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Coal sales $ 538,330 $ 462,238 $ 1,979,437 $ 1,786,089 Transportation revenues 4,383 6,487 22,034 31,939 Other sales and operating revenues 6,605 5,794 32,459 25,175 Total revenues 549,318 474,519 2,033,930 1,843,203 EXPENSES: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 356,485 296,744 1,303,291 1,131,750 Transportation expenses 4,383 6,487 22,034 31,939 Outside coal purchases 3,848 24,785 38,607 54,280 General and administrative 15,219 14,299 62,713 54,991 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 63,199 43,098 218,122 160,335 Asset impairment charge - - 19,031 - Total operating expenses 443,134 385,413 1,663,798 1,433,295 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 106,184 89,106 370,132 409,908 Interest (expense) income, net (7,066 ) 5,395 (28,453 ) (21,574 ) Equity in loss of affiliates, net (3,610 ) (3,404 ) (14,650 ) (3,404 ) Other income (loss) 262 (357 ) 3,115 983 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 95,770 90,740 330,144 385,913 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (356 ) (209 ) (1,082 ) (430 ) NET INCOME 96,126 90,949 331,226 386,343 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (43,231 ) (38,833 ) (135,158 ) (172,200 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. ("NET INCOME OF AHGP") $ 52,895 $ 52,116 $ 196,068 $ 214,143 BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 0.88 $ 0.87 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 0.72 $ 0.61 $ 2.7225 $ 2.275 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 59,863,000 59,863,000 59,863,000 59,863,000

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,111 $ 281,469 Trade receivables 172,724 128,643 Other receivables 1,019 3,525 Due from affiliates 562 - Inventories 46,660 33,837 Advance royalties 11,492 7,560 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,554 12,022 Total current assets 284,122 467,056 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Property, plant and equipment, at cost 2,361,863 1,974,520 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (832,293 ) (793,200 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,529,570 1,181,320 OTHER ASSETS: Advance royalties 23,267 27,916 Equity investments in affiliates 88,513 40,118 Due from affiliates 3,084 - Other long-term assets 30,284 18,067 Total other assets 145,148 86,101 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,958,840 $ 1,734,477 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 100,678 $ 97,369 Due to affiliates 327 494 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 20,033 15,897 Accrued payroll and related expenses 38,501 35,876 Accrued interest 1,435 2,195 Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits 9,320 9,511 Current capital lease obligations 1,000 676 Other current liabilities 19,572 15,326 Current maturities, long-term debt 18,000 18,000 Total current liabilities 208,866 195,344 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 773,000 686,000 Pneumoconiosis benefits 59,931 54,775 Accrued pension benefit 31,078 27,538 Workers' compensation 68,786 64,520 Asset retirement obligations 81,644 70,836 Long-term capital lease obligations 18,613 2,497 Other liabilities 9,147 6,774 Total long-term liabilities 1,042,199 912,940 Total liabilities 1,251,065 1,108,284 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES PARTNERS' CAPITAL: Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. ("AHGP") Partners' Capital: Limited Partners – Common Unitholders 59,863,000 units outstanding 448,976 414,165 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,296 ) (17,560 ) Total AHGP Partners' Capital 430,680 396,605 Noncontrolling interests 277,095 229,588 Total Partners' Capital 707,775 626,193 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL $ 1,958,840 $ 1,734,477

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 546,224 $ 576,105 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant and equipment: Capital expenditures (424,631 ) (321,920 ) Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,007 ) 11,640 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 114 1,526 Purchase of equity investments in affiliate (59,800 ) (42,700 ) Payment for acquisition of business (100,000 ) - Payments to affiliate for acquisition and development of coal reserves (34,601 ) (50,800 ) Advances/loans to affiliate (5,229 ) - Payments from affiliate 4,229 - Other 546 1,146 Net cash used in investing activities (623,379 ) (401,108 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under term loan 250,000 - Borrowings under revolving credit facility 278,800 - Payments under revolving credit facility (123,800 ) - Payment on term loan (300,000 ) - Payment on long-term debt (18,000 ) (18,000 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (943 ) (812 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (4,272 ) - Contribution by limited partner - affiliate 2,000 - Net settlement of employee withholding taxes on vesting of ARLP Long-Term Incentive Plan (3,734 ) (2,324 ) Distributions paid by consolidated partnership to noncontrolling interests (90,277 ) (78,441 ) Distributions paid to Partners (162,977 ) (136,188 ) Net cash used in financing activities (173,203 ) (235,765 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (250,358 ) (60,768 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 281,469 342,237 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 31,111 $ 281,469

Presentation of Net Income

Consolidated net income includes earnings attributable to both AHGP and noncontrolling interests. Unless otherwise noted, any reference to net income in this release represents net income attributable to AHGP.