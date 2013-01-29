OpenSpan Launches New Thought Leadership Series for Financial Services Call Centers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

OpenSpan, Inc., a provider of innovative user optimization, activity management and automation solutions, today announced a new thought leadership series for financial services call centers tailored to communicate best practices and success strategies in operational efficiency, compliance and the customer experience.

The series entitled “The New Normal for Call Center Optimization for Financial Services,” is a program designed to deliver an interactive way for call center leaders to share opinions, discuss the latest industry trends and engage industry experts to learn how innovation-first companies are approaching operational efficiency objectives.

“The issues and trends for call centers in the financial sector often change on a daily basis, depending on new rules or laws that are legislated,” said Anna Convery, executive vice president at OpenSpan. “This series is designed to educate call center management about the ‘new normal' operating practices – from processes and workflows, to customer loyalty, to regulations and compliance. Its format makes it easy to engage on a variety of fronts.”

All financial services call center leaders are encouraged to participate. Over the course of the series, participants will have the opportunity to interact with peers and experts in the industry via the OpenSpan blog. The first series topic centers on operational efficiency and the agile agent desktop. “Call center leaders are held to a number of performance metrics – from average handle time (AHT) to average cost per call,” commented Convery. “Because stringent compliance and regulations demand tight adherence metrics, call centers must redefine workflows, processes and new rules of agent engagement, setting ‘new normal' operations.”

In addition to blog interactions, series participants can submit feedback and share opinions via a survey. Responses from the survey will provide the foundation for discussion during a 20-minute webinar, where participants will engage with a call center expert from OpenSpan. This expert will share survey results and customer success strategies where specific challenges regarding issues in the call center were overcome. Participants will also have access to a new industry white paper for each call center optimization topic that gives a more magnified view into each issue discussed during the webinar.

For more information regarding this new call center optimization series for financial services, click here.

