GUESS to Launch VendorNet® Omnichannel Technology to Drive Ship-from Store Fulfillment

GUESS, a leading global lifestyle brand famous for its European styling, iconic imagery and trend-setting denim, has selected VendorNet to provide ship-from store fulfillment solutions.

VendorNet® Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GSI Commerce, an eBay, Inc. company, is a provider of cross-channel fulfillment and supply chain technology. GUESS will leverage VendorNet's StoreNet® technology to implement omnichannel retail capabilities, specifically fulfillment of online sales from its brick and mortar locations.

Established in 1981, GUESS has become a global brand available in almost 90 countries. With its expansive distribution network, StoreNet enables GUESS to source fulfillment from the best location across all channels, including its direct to consumer warehouses and brick and mortar stores, to optimize inventory and increase product availability for its customers.

“We chose VendorNet to launch our omnichannel initiative, which focuses on maximizing our customers' shopping experience,” said Michael Relich, executive vice president and chief information officer at GUESS. VendorNet's ability to intelligently distribute orders to the best fulfillment location, based on criteria that we define, was a key factor in our selection process. StoreNet will allow us to optimize our inventory, regardless of where it physically resides, and better serve our customers.”

StoreNet enables GUESS to offer store inventory to its online customers, saving orders that would be lost if out-of-stock in warehouses. StoreNet also allows GUESS to sell-through clearance items and avoid markdowns on end-of-season merchandise.

GUESS will go live with StoreNet in the second quarter of this year. More than 500 GUESS stores across the United States will be ship-from-store enabled when StoreNet is fully rolled out. Relich cited the maturity of the technology, proven reputation, speed-to-market and significant return on investment, as primary motivators for choosing VendorNet.

“GUESS is embracing the retail paradigm of the future,” stated Sharon Gardner, co-founder and general manager of VendorNet. “Our technology positions GUESS for rapid execution of its omnichannel fulfillment strategy and enhances the shopping experience for its customers. We're excited to bring both technology and time-to-market advantage to GUESS for near and long-term growth.”

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Today GUESS designs, markets and distributes full collections of women's, men's and children's apparel as well as accessories. Throughout the years, the GUESS image has been portrayed in unforgettable, innovative campaigns that have made the brand a household name. GUESS is distributed throughout the United States and Canada in fine department and specialty stores, its retail and factory stores, and on its online store GUESS.com. GUESS has licensees and distributors in South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East. In addition to shopping online, you can find more information about GUESS at www.guess.com.

About VendorNet

VendorNet (www.vendornet.com) delivers web-based omni-retailing and supply chain solutions that enable intelligent cross-channel commerce by integrating and routing orders from all sales channels to the best-source fulfillment location including warehouses, suppliers, and brick and mortar stores. These solutions optimize inventory usage and visibility, decrease order delivery time and expense, improve customer loyalty and satisfaction, and increase sales. More than 200 retailers and over 25,000 suppliers, warehouses, and stores are leveraging VendorNet solutions. Retail clients include Nine West, CompUSA, Neiman Marcus, David's Bridal, Toys“R”Us, Orvis, National Geographic, Rue La La, Saks Fifth Avenue, Liz Claiborne, and Guitar Center. VendorNet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSI Commerce. GSI Commerce is an eBay Inc. EBAY company.

About GSI Commerce

GSI Commerce® enables omnichannel commerce, multichannel retailing and digital marketing for global enterprises in the U.S. and internationally. GSI's ecommerce services, which include technology, order management, payment processing, fulfillment and customer care, are available on a modular basis or as part of an integrated solution. GSI's marketing services are comprised of innovative digital marketing products and services which include database management and segmentation, marketing distribution channels, a global digital agency to drive strategic and creative direction and an advanced advertising analytics and attribution management platform. GSI is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa. and has major service offices in New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Spain, and London. More information can be found at gsicommerce.com. GSI is an eBay Inc. EBAY company.