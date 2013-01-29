Penn Virginia Corporation Announces Year-End 2012 Proved Reserves and Provides Operational Update

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Penn Virginia Corporation PVA today announced proved oil and gas reserves and provided an update of its operations, including full-year and fourth quarter 2012 operational results.

Proved Reserves and Operational Update Highlights

Proved reserve data included the following:

Proved oil and gas reserves were 113.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) at year-end 2012, compared to 130.3 MMBOE at year-end 2011, pro forma to exclude 16.9 MMBOE of Appalachian reserves sold in July 2012 Proved oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves increased 28 percent to 45.5 MMBOE, or 40 percent of total proved reserves, from 35.6 MMBOE, or 24 percent of total proved reserves, at year-end 2011 Eagle Ford Shale proved reserves increased by 161 percent from 10.0 MMBOE at year-end 2011 to 26.1 MMBOE at year-end 2012 Pro forma natural gas proved reserves decreased by 161 billion cubic feet (Bcf) (26.9 MMBOE), or 28 percent, primarily due to low gas prices

The pre-tax present value of estimated future net cash flows from proved reserves, discounted at 10 percent, (PV-10) was $692 million The PV-10 value, excluding all proved undeveloped (PUD) wells with negative PV-10 value, was $839 million The PV-10 value of proved developed reserves was $628 million

As determined by our third party reserve engineering firm, the average gross estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) for Eagle Ford Shale PUD wells with full-length laterals in Gonzales County was approximately 400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) and in Lavaca County was approximately 500 MBOE

Operational results for the fourth quarter of 2012, with comparisons to the third quarter 2012 where applicable, included the following:

Production of 1.4 MMBOE, or 15,444 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day (BOEPD), compared to 1.4 MMBOE, or 15,245 BOEPD, pro forma to exclude production from Appalachian assets sold in July 2012 Eagle Ford Shale net production was approximately 6,900 BOEPD in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to approximately 6,300 BOEPD Fourth quarter and full-year 2012 production exceeded the upper end of previously provided guidance Oil and NGL production was 56 percent of quarterly production, compared to 52 percent

Currently, we have 66 (55.1 net) Eagle Ford Shale wells on line, with one (0.9 net) well waiting on completion, two wells being drilled in the Eagle Ford Shale in Lavaca County and one horizontal test well being drilled in the Pearsall Shale in Gonzales County

The average peak gross production rate per well for the 59 wells we have completed to date with full-length laterals was 972 BOEPD. The initial 30-day average gross production rate for the 55 of these 59 wells with a 30-day production history was 651 BOEPD The wells drilled and completed to date in Gonzales County with full-length laterals had an average initial gross production rate of 984 BOEPD and an initial 30-day average gross production rate of 649 BOEPD The wells drilled and completed to date in Lavaca County with full-length laterals had an average initial gross production rate of 926 BOEPD and an initial 30-day average gross production rate of 660 BOEPD The higher average 30-day initial rate in Lavaca County, along with the higher reservoir pressure, is consistent with higher expected EURs as compared to the EURs expected in Gonzales County

Currently, we have approximately 40,000 gross (approximately 32,000 net) acres in the Eagle Ford Shale We increased our net acreage by approximately 2,000 net acres since late October 2012, at a cost of approximately $4.9 million



Fourth Quarter 2012 Operational Results

Pricing

Our preliminary fourth quarter 2012 realized oil price was $99.30 per barrel, compared to $99.45 per barrel price in the third quarter of 2012. Our preliminary fourth quarter 2012 realized NGL price was $32.40 per barrel, compared to $32.94 per barrel price in the third quarter of 2012. Our preliminary fourth quarter 2012 realized natural gas price was $3.41 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), compared to $2.72 per Mcf price in the third quarter of 2012. Adjusting for oil and gas hedges, our preliminary fourth quarter 2012 effective oil price was $106.40 per barrel and our effective natural gas price was $3.83 per Mcf, or increases of $7.10 per barrel and $0.42 per Mcf over the realized prices.

Production

Total and Daily Equivalent Production for the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Region / Play Type 2012 2011 2012 2012 2011 2012 (in MBOE) (in BOEPD) Texas 944 816 901 10,265 8,869 9,792 Cotton Valley/Other 216 270 216 2,352 2,940 2,345 Haynesville Shale 96 147 104 1,041 1,603 1,130 Eagle Ford (1) 632 398 581 6,872 4,326 6,317 Appalachia 7 362 107 78 3,933 1,165 Mid-Continent 266 372 289 2,892 4,044 3,136 Mississippi 203 239 208 2,209 2,602 2,256 Totals 1,421 1,789 1,504 15,444 19,449 16,348 Pro Forma Totals(2) 1,421 1,442 1,403 15,444 15,671 15,245

Total and Daily Equivalent Production for the Year Ended December 31, Region / Play Type 2012 2011 2010 2012 2011 2010 (in MBOE) (in BOEPD) Texas 3,671 2,976 2,304 10,029 8,152 6,311 Cotton Valley/Other 882 1,367 1,253 2,411 3,745 3,432 Haynesville Shale 454 756 1,051 1,241 2,073 2,879 Eagle Ford (1) 2,334 852 --- 6,377 2,335 --- Appalachia 784 1,511 1,733 2,143 4,138 4,748 Mid-Continent 1,211 2,180 2,557 3,309 5,973 7,005 Mississippi 847 1,092 1,274 2,314 2,993 3,490 Totals 6,513 7,759 7,867 17,794 21,257 21,553 Pro Forma Totals(2) 5,773 5,897 5,539 15,776 16,157 15,176

(1) Initial production from the Eagle Ford Shale commenced in February 2011. (2) Pro forma to exclude production from the Appalachian assets sold in July 2012, Mid-Continent assets sold in August 2011 and Gulf Coast assets sold in January 2010. Note - Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The production in the fourth quarter of 2012 and full-year 2012 exceeded the upper end of our previously provided guidance. As shown in the table above, on a pro forma basis to exclude production from assets sold in 2011 and 2012, production in the fourth quarter of 2012 was 1.4 MMBOE, or 15,444 BOEPD, compared to 1.4 MMBOE, or 15,671 BOEPD, in the prior year quarter and 1.4 MMBOE, or 15,245 BOEPD, in the third quarter of 2012. As a percentage of total equivalent production, oil and NGL volumes were 56 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 37 percent in the prior year quarter and 52 percent in the third quarter of 2012.

As shown in the table above, on a pro forma basis to exclude production from assets sold in 2010, 2011 and 2012, production in 2012 was 5.8 MMBOE, or 15,776 BOEPD, compared to 5.9 MMBOE, or 16,157 BOEPD in 2011, and 5.5 MMBOE, or 15,176 BOEPD, in 2010. The slight decrease from 2011 to 2012 was due to natural gas production declines associated with discontinued natural gas drilling, largely offset by increased crude oil production from the Eagle Ford Shale.

Proved Reserves

As set forth in the table below, proved reserves were 113.5 MMBOE at year-end 2012, as compared to 130.3 MMBOE at year-end 2011, pro forma to exclude 16.9 MMBOE of Appalachian reserves sold in July 2012 (reported proved reserves at year-2011 were 147.2 MMBOE). The 13 percent decrease in pro forma proved reserves was due to a 161 Bcf (26.9 MMBOE), or 28 percent, decrease in natural gas proved reserves, partially offset by a 10.0 MMBOE, or 28 percent, increase in oil and natural gas liquid (NGL) proved reserves. In the Eagle Ford Shale play, proved reserves increased by 16.1 MMBOE, or 161 percent, from 10.0 MMBOE at year-end 2011 to 26.1 MMBOE at year-end 2012.

Proved Reserves at December 31, 2011(3) Oil, NGLs and Oil Equivalent Condensate Natural Gas Reserves Reserves Reserves (MMBOE) (MMBbls) (Bcf) Proved reserves at December 31, 2011 147.2 35.6 669.9 2012 production (6.5 ) (3.1 ) (20.3 ) 2012 extensions, discoveries and other additions 18.3 16.0 13.4 2012 revisions (28.7 ) (2.9 ) (154.4 ) 2012 purchases (sales) of reserves in place, net (16.9 ) 0.0 (101.2 ) Proved reserves at December 31, 2012 113.5 45.5 407.5 Percentage of equivalent reserves 100.0 % 40.1 % 59.9 % Proved developed reserves at December 31, 2011 71.6 16.5 330.6 Percentage of proved reserves 48.6 % 46.3 % 49.3 % Proved developed reserves at December 31, 2012 47.0 18.7 169.4 Percentage of proved reserves 41.4 % 41.1 % 41.6 % Present value of future net cash flows before income taxes ($mil.)(3) $692.5

(3) The estimated reserves and present value were based on pricing assumptions for Henry Hub natural gas of $2.76 per MMBtu and West Texas Intermediate crude oil of $94.71 per barrel. These compare to prices of $4.12 per MMBtu and $96.19 per barrel, respectively, at December 31, 2011. Both prices exclude the effects of hedged production. One barrel of oil or NGLs is assumed to be equivalent to six Mcf of natural gas. MMBbls equals millions of barrels of liquids. Note - Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The PV-10 value of the proved reserves at year-end 2012 was approximately $692 million (see statement regarding non-GAAP measures below). This PV-10 value was based on a Henry Hub (HH) price of $2.76 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for natural gas and a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price of $94.71 per barrel for oil, each of which represents the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month prices during the 12-month period ending on December 31, 2012.

Excluding all PUD wells with negative PV-10 value, the PV-10 value for our proved reserves was $839 million. The estimated year-end 2012 proved reserves included proved developed reserves of 46.5 MMBOE, with a PV-10 value of $628 million, and PUD reserves of 66.5 MMBOE, with a PV-10 value of $64 million (excluding all PUD wells with negative PV-10 value, the PV-10 value of PUD reserves was $211 million). During 2012, we added 18.3 MMBOE of proved reserves from extensions, discoveries, purchases and other additions in the Eagle Ford Shale play.

For the 12-month period ended December 31, 2011, the average HH price for natural gas was $4.12 per MMBtu and the average WTI price for oil was $96.19 per barrel. As a result of the declines in natural gas and NGL prices, together with the situation that we will not be able to develop a portion of our PUD reserves within a five-year time period required under the reserve rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we had 28.7 MMBOE of negative revisions, in the Selma Chalk, Marcellus Shale, Haynesville Shale, Cotton Valley and Granite Wash plays.

Operational Update

Eagle Ford Shale

Net production from the Eagle Ford Shale was 6,872 BOEPD in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 6,317 BOEPD in the third quarter of 2012. During the fourth quarter of 2012, we drilled ten (9.0 net) operated wells in the Eagle Ford Shale, all of which were successful. Since late October, we have completed ten (9.0 net) Eagle Ford Shale wells. This brings the total number of on-line wells to 66 (55.1 net), with one (0.9 net) well waiting on completion, two wells being drilled in the Eagle Ford Shale and one horizontal exploratory well being drilled in the Pearsall Shale in Gonzales County.

As previously disclosed, we have initiated the process and are actively seeking a 40 percent working interest partner for our Lavaca County acreage. We expect to have this process completed late in the first quarter. In addition, beginning in 2013, we will initiate the use of pad drilling, which we believe will decrease costs and improve fracture efficiency.

Set forth below are the initial results and statistics for certain Eagle Ford Shale wells drilled and completed to date.

30-Day Average Gross Peak Gross Daily Daily Production Production Rates(4) Rates(4) Lateral Frac Cumulative Days On Oil Equivalent Choke Oil Equivalent Well Name Length Stages Production Production Rate Rate Size Rate Rate Feet BOE Days BOPD BOEPD Inches BOPD BOEPD New Wells On-Line Neuse #1H 4,650 19 43,080 125 633 667 13/64” 430 459 Henning #2H 3,153 13 54,094 98 920 1,002 14/64” 753 822 Smith #1H(5) 4,459 18 39,864 91 730 943 16/64” 487 629 Kusak #1H 4,453 18 39,532 70 656 779 18/64” 543 726 Leal #1H(5) 4,201 17 38,120 64 619 832 13/64” 514 725 Matias #1H(5) 4,453 20 27,502 49 899 1,013 12/64” 508 652 Miller #1H 4,502 23 17,736 46 871 931 35/64” 409 430 Freytag #1H(5) 4,952 25 20,928 33 1,071 1,195 14/64” 580 689 Kleihege #1H(5) 5,155 26 10,478 21 484 629 16/64” 400 515 Arledge Ranch #1H 4,150 21 13,666 18 1,015 1,117 16/64” --- --- Raab #1H(5) 5,450 22 --- --- 808 1,046 17/64” --- --- Barraza #1H(5) 3,952 16 --- --- 574 680 15/64” --- --- R. Washington #1H 3,702 19 --- --- 744 805 15/64” --- --- Averages (13 newest wells) 4,402 20 27,845 56 771 895 16/64” 514 627 Averages (6 newest Gonzales wells) 4,102 19 33,622 71 807 884 19/64” 534 609 Averages (7 newest Lavaca wells) 4,660 21 23,031 44 741 905 15/64” 498 642 Averages (59 wells)(6) 4,006 17 84,057 337 882 972 16/64” 579 651 Averages (47 Gonzales wells)(6) 3,856 16 93,309 393 906 984 17/64” 589 649 Averages (12 Lavaca wells)(6) 4,594 20 47,822 120 789 926 14/64” 540 660 Other Wells Targac #1H(5,7) Technik #1H(5,7) Fojtik #1H(5,7) Cannonade Ranch #50H(8)

(4) Wellhead rates only; the natural gas associated with these wells is yielding approximately 145 barrels of NGLs per million cubic feet. BOPD is defined as barrels of oil per day. (5) Wells located in Lavaca County; all other wells are located in Gonzales County. (6) Seven wells (six in Gonzales County and one in Lavaca County) had operational issues and/or shorter laterals and fewer frac stages. As a result, production data for these seven wells have been excluded. (7) The Targac #1H well is waiting on completion. The Technik #1H and Fojtik #1H are currently being drilled. (8) The Cannonade Ranch #50H well is a horizontal exploratory well targeting the Pearsall Shale and is currently being drilled.

Derivatives Update

To support our operating cash flows, we hedge a portion of our oil and natural gas production at pre-determined prices or price ranges. Based on hedges currently in place, as detailed in the table below, we have hedged approximately 4,500 barrels of daily crude oil production at a weighted average floor/swap price of $97.29 per barrel and 20 million cubic feet of daily natural gas production in 2013 at a weighted average floor/swap price of $3.76 per Mcf. The following table summarizes our open hedge positions through swaps and collars as of January 28, 2013.

Weighted Average Average

Volume

Per Day Price per MMBtu or Barrel Instrument Type Floor / Swap Ceiling (MMBtu) Natural Gas First quarter 2013 Collars 10,000 $ 3.50 $ 4.30 Second quarter 2013 Collars 10,000 $ 3.50 $ 4.30 Third quarter 2013 Collars 10,000 $ 3.50 $ 4.30 Fourth quarter 2013 Collars 15,000 $ 3.67 $ 4.37 First quarter 2014 Collars 5,000 $ 4.00 $ 4.50 First quarter 2013 Swaps 10,000 $ 4.01 Second quarter 2013 Swaps 10,000 $ 4.01 Third quarter 2013 Swaps 10,000 $ 4.01 Fourth quarter 2013 Swaps 5,000 $ 4.04 (Barrels) Crude Oil First quarter 2013 Collars 1,590 $ 90.00 $ 99.35 Second quarter 2013 Collars 1,900 $ 90.00 $ 99.17 Third quarter 2013 Collars 1,900 $ 90.00 $ 99.17 Fourth quarter 2013 Collars 1,900 $ 90.00 $ 99.17 First quarter 2013 Swaps 2,250 $ 103.51 Second quarter 2013 Swaps 2,250 $ 103.51 Third quarter 2013 Swaps 1,500 $ 102.77 Fourth quarter 2013 Swaps 1,500 $ 102.77 First quarter 2014 Swaps 2,000 $ 100.44 Second quarter 2014 Swaps 2,000 $ 100.44 Third quarter 2014 Swaps 1,500 $ 100.20 Fourth quarter 2014 Swaps 1,500 $ 100.20 First quarter 2013 Swaptions 812 $ 100.00 Second quarter 2013 Swaptions 812 $ 100.00 Third quarter 2013 Swaptions 812 $ 100.00 Fourth quarter 2013 Swaptions 812 $ 100.00

Non-GAAP Measure

PV-10 value is the estimated future net cash flows from estimated proved reserves discounted at an annual rate of ten percent before giving effect to income taxes. The standardized measure is the after-tax estimated future cash flows from estimated proved reserves discounted at an annual rate of 10 percent, determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We use PV-10 value as one measure of the value of our estimated proved reserves and to compare relative values of proved reserves among exploration and production companies without regard to income taxes. We believe that securities analysts and rating agencies use PV-10 value in similar ways. Our management believes PV-10 value is a useful measure for comparison of proved reserve values among companies because, unlike standardized measure, it excludes future income taxes that often depend principally on the characteristics of the owner of the reserves rather than on the nature, location and quality of the reserves themselves. We cannot reconcile PV-10 value to the standardized measure at this time because final income tax information for 2012 is not yet available. The standardized measure will be provided in our forthcoming Form 10-K for the year ended December, 31 2012 to be filed with the SEC.

Proved reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of geosciences and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible from a given date forward, from known reservoirs, and under existing economic conditions, operating methods and government regulation before the time at which contracts providing the right to operate expire, unless evidence indicates that renewal is reasonably certain, regardless of whether the estimate is a deterministic estimate or probabilistic estimate. EUR is the sum of reserves remaining as of a given date, plus cumulative production as of that date.