Boppy® Launches Crowdsourcing Designer Challenge

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Boppy Company (Boppy) is excited to announce the launch of the Boppy® Designer Challenge. This January, Boppy will host an open call for design submissions for Boppy® Designer Slipcovers. The first of its kind, this crowdsourcing design challenge invites anyone to submit a design for a Boppy Slipcover via Boppy's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheBoppyCompany. Two slipcover designs will be selected to be produced and sold in retail stores nationwide and online. The winning artists will receive $500 cash, a $500 Gift Card and will be featured on Boppy packaging as the next official Boppy® Designer.

With the tagline, “Designed by you, Chosen by Moms™,” the Boppy Designer Challenge offers a unique way for Boppy fans and community members to engage directly with the company. Boppy enthusiasts have wanted to play a role in designing their beloved pillow. The program kicked off last year by inviting the community to select two fashions. The two winning designs from August voting – “Sophia” and “Elephant Walk” – are available in retail stores this month.

“We are excited to take our Designer Challenge to the next level,” says Nancy Bartley, CEO of The Boppy Company. “This program is a great way to support and connect with designers, moms and Boppy community members while bringing something unique to the market.”

Submissions for the Boppy® Slipcover Design Challenge opens to the public on January 28th and ends February 11th. After submissions, voting among all Boppy fans will continue for one week and end on February 18th. The selected designs and new Boppy Designers will be announced the week of February 18th.

About The Boppy Company

The Boppy Company makes the award-winning Boppy® Feeding and Infant Support Pillow which has received the most votes in American Baby magazine's Best of the Year (Baby Best) contest 10 times from 2002 to 2012. Created by mom inventor Susan Brown, the Boppy Pillow has become a “must have” in today's nurseries. The Boppy Company is based in Golden, Colorado, and is dedicated to providing comfortable support for moms and babies. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is now a part of The Artsana Group, makers of Chicco branded infant products. Learn more at www.artsana.com and www.chiccousa.com.