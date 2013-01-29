Omtool to Showcase New AccuRoute MAINSTREET for the Legal Market and its Complete Line of Document Capture and Workflow Solutions at LegalTech, New York

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Omtool™, Ltd. (OMTL.PK), the trusted provider of document process automation solutions for the legal industry, today announced that during LegalTech® New York, it will showcase its recently announced AccuRoute® MAINSTREET for the legal market and its complete line of document capture and workflow solutions that have been completely repackaged to be more flexibly priced for law firms of all sizes.

Omtool continues its focus in the legal market which is evident by the recent introduction of AccuRoute MAINSTREET and its continuously expanding client base who benefit from the cost and productivity savings provided by these comprehensive document capture and workflow solutions. Omtool AccuRoute MAINSTREET for the legal market offers document capture and workflow solutions with the full-featured, enterprise-class infrastructure demanded by the world's largest firms, but packaged and priced for all “main street” firms.

As document capture has become a pervasive and relied-upon technology in law firms, Omtool now includes all of its case management, litigation support, matter-centric document management systems, and cost-recovery extensions into one flexibly-priced, easy to acquire package. As a result, document capture is no longer a luxury afforded only by the largest firms; it is a critical technology available to the entire market.

In addition to AccuRoute MAINSTREET, Omtool will be demonstrating its legal solutions that are designed specific to this market for increased productivity, cost recovery, and a discernible return on investment including:

Electronic court filing

Case information collection and management

Contract management

Cost recovery

Integration with matter-centric document management systems

Litigation support

Docketing support and system integration

Mailroom automation

Records management

Vendor invoice processing

Business continuity and disaster recovery

While at LegalTech, in booth #300, Omtool will demonstrate and discuss how its document capture and workflow solutions can be leveraged to create solutions for the document-related challenges in firms of all sizes.

About Omtool

With over 20 years of leadership in document-related technologies, Omtool is helping the world's largest corporations and companies with document-intensive processes, cost-effectively solve their document process automation problems. Omtool's award-winning solutions are built upon an expanding platform of secure and scalable document capture, processing, delivery, and archive capabilities. Omtool customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, hundreds of healthcare providers and legal firms, and companies across virtually every industry. By partnering with Omtool, our customers reduce the costs, complexity, compliance risks, and environmental footprints associated with critical business processes that involve paper documents. Based in Andover, Mass., with offices in the United Kingdom, and with world-class global customer support, Omtool can be contacted at 1-800-886-7845 or at http://www.omtool.com.

Follow Omtool on Twitter at http://twitter.com/omtool.

