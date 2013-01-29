Lost & Find Me: New Tools for Locating People, Pets, and Valuable Items

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lost and Find Me has launched a new suite of products designed to help find lost people, pets, and valuable items more quickly through the use of QR code technology. (http://www.lostandfindme.com)

Lost and Find Me provides tags with QR codes that can be placed on a number of valuable items, as well as wristbands with QR codes that can be worn by young children or the elderly. Customers create an online account containing information such as emergency contact information, e-mail address, mobile phone number, and a photograph. If the tagged item is lost, any smartphone can scan the item's QR code tag to automatically send an e-mail or text message to the person who established the account. If GPS is enabled on the scanner's smartphone, the account holder receives a message and link to a map identifying the person or item's location. People that find Lost and Find Me tags without immediate Internet access can notify the emergency contact by calling the Lost and Find Me Notification System.

The suite of Lost and Find Me products include:

BikerCheQ : Many bicyclists ride without carrying a wallet or proper identification. By wearing a BikerCheQ wristband, the QR code can be scanned by first responders in case of an emergency, and an emergency contact can be notified immediately.

Those caring for individuals that become disoriented easily can provide added protection to keep their loved one safe. Should an elderly individual wearing a SeniorCheQ wristband become lost, anyone with a smartphone can scan the code and an e-mail or text message will be sent automatically to the caregiver notifying them of the lost individual's location.

This summer the Lost and Find Me wristbands debuted at the Indiana State Fair to assist public safety in identifying children should they become lost at the fair.

“This is a fantastic use of new technology,” said Indiana State Fair Director of Safety and Security Jessie Olvera. “It allows us to reunite separated children with the parents and guardians in a quick fashion without any special equipment.”

The development of this easy-to-use service was led by the growing interest in QR codes and the need to provide valuable information during an emergency. Through the use of this technology, Lost and Find Me believes that consumers will be reconnected with their loved one and valuable items more easily.

The term QR code stands for “Quick Response” code. It is a barcode that is readable by QR scanners, mobile phones with cameras, and smartphones. The barcode can store website URL's, text, contact details, Google Map locations, and much more.

About Lost & Find Me

Lost & Find Me is a combination product and service that enables individuals to provide important information to identify the location of people, pets, and valuable items. Through the use of QR code tags and scanning, alert notifications automatically send a text message and/or email to the owners when Lost & Find Me tags are scanned.