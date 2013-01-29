G&K Services Reports Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Results

G&K Services, Inc. GK today reported operating results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2013, which ended on December 29, 2012. Second quarter revenue grew by 5.6 percent to $229.2 million, up from $217.1 million in last year's second quarter, driven by solid growth in both rental operations and direct sales. Second quarter net earnings per diluted share grew 33 percent to $0.68, from earnings of $0.51 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The company's quarterly operating margin improved to 10.0 percent, up from 7.8 percent in last year's second quarter, reaching the highest level in ten years.
“Achieving our 10 percent operating margin goal is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire team,” said Douglas A. Milroy, Chief Executive Officer. “We have now more than doubled the company's operating margin since we initiated our game plan. We're as excited as ever about G&K's future and continue to see opportunities to drive further operating margin expansion, earnings growth, and improvements in return on invested capital.”
Income Statement Review
Second quarter revenue from rental operations grew 5.6 percent to $207.9 million, up from $196.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The rental organic growth rate, which adjusts for the impact of currency exchange rate differences, acquisitions and divestitures, was 4.5 percent. The impact of currency exchange rate differences and acquisitions added 1.1 percent to rental operations growth during the quarter. Second quarter direct sales grew by 5.4 percent to $21.3 million, from $20.2 million in the prior-year.
Operating margin expanded to 10.0 percent, a 220 basis point improvement from the 7.8 percent margin in last year's second quarter. The operating margin increase was primarily driven by increased operating leverage from revenue growth, productivity improvements in rental production and delivery, and improved direct sales gross margin. Selling and administrative costs were also lower as a percentage of revenue than in the prior-year. These improvements were partially offset by an expected increase in rental merchandise expense.
Net earnings also benefited from lower interest expense, which was $1.1 million, down from $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a lower effective interest rate, partially offset by higher total debt. The effective tax rate was 39.2 percent, compared to 38.3 percent in last year's second quarter. Diluted shares outstanding increased to 19.1 million, up from 18.7 million in the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The company ended the second quarter with total debt, net of cash, of $196.6 million, and a debt to total capital ratio of 33.9 percent. Total stockholders' equity at the end of the quarter was $429.5 million.
The company continued to generate strong cash flow. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended December 29, 2012 was $40.8 million, compared to $17.8 in the prior year. The stronger cash flow was primarily due to improvements in working capital, higher net income, and a lower contribution to the company's pension plan than in the prior year, partially offset by higher tax payments in the current year. Capital expenditures for the first six months of the fiscal year were $18.0 million, consistent with the prior year period.
During the quarter the company completed an acquisition in its rental operations business. The acquisition is expected to deliver significant strategic benefits including expanding the company's presence into new markets and providing synergies with its existing business. The acquisition extends G&K into five of the top one hundred North American markets which it did not previously serve.
Outlook
The company expects to drive continued performance gains in fiscal 2013, despite persistent weakness and uncertainty in the economy. The company is increasing its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $905 million to $915 million, up from the previously announced range of $890 million to $910 million. The company is also raising its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per diluted share, up from the previously announced range of $2.25 to $2.45.
Conference Call Information
The company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be webcast and is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site at www.gkservices.com. A replay of the call will be available on the company's web site through February 28, 2013.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release concerning the company's intentions, expectations or predictions about future results or events are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the company's current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to vary from stated expectations, which could be material and adverse. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012.
About G&K Services, Inc.
G&K Services, Inc. is a service-focused market leader of branded uniform and facility services programs in the United States, and is the largest such provider in Canada. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, G&K Services has nearly 7,800 employees serving approximately 165,000 customers from 160 facilities in North America. G&K Services is a publicly held company traded over the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol GK and is a component of the Standard & Poor's SmallCap 600 Index. For more information on G&K Services, visit the company's web site at www.gkservices.com.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|G&K Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|(Subject to Reclassification)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except per share data)
|December 29, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|December 29, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|REVENUES
|Rental operations
|$
|207,852
|$
|196,832
|$
|411,311
|$
|390,833
|Direct sales
|21,322
|20,232
|40,291
|35,954
|Total revenues
|229,174
|217,064
|451,602
|426,787
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Cost of rental operations
|141,768
|136,350
|280,440
|269,937
|Cost of direct sales
|15,554
|16,252
|29,887
|28,167
|Selling and administrative
|48,996
|47,508
|98,871
|96,254
|Total operating expenses
|206,318
|200,110
|409,198
|394,358
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|22,856
|16,954
|42,404
|32,429
|Interest expense
|1,111
|1,607
|2,147
|3,260
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|21,745
|15,347
|40,257
|29,169
|Provision for income taxes
|8,524
|5,881
|15,142
|11,410
|NET INCOME
|$
|13,221
|$
|9,466
|$
|25,115
|$
|17,759
|BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.96
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.95
|Earnings available to common stockholders:
|Net income
|$
|13,221
|$
|9,466
|$
|25,115
|$
|17,759
|Less: Income allocable to participating securities
|(205
|)
|-
|(380
|)
|-
|Earnings available to common stockholders
|$
|13,016
|$
|9,466
|$
|24,735
|$
|17,759
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
|18,841
|18,493
|18,761
|18,462
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted
|19,099
|18,660
|19,024
|18,635
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.195
|$
|0.130
|$
|0.390
|$
|0.260
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|G&K Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|(Subject to Reclassification)
|(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
|December 29, 2012
|June 30, 2012
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,715
|$
|19,604
|Accounts receivable, net
|98,636
|93,064
|Inventories, net
|174,441
|178,226
|Other current assets
|11,621
|12,239
|Total current assets
|308,413
|303,133
|Property, Plant, Equipment, net
|195,387
|187,840
|Goodwill
|336,746
|325,336
|Other Assets
|61,516
|57,422
|Total assets
|$
|902,062
|$
|873,731
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|37,565
|$
|41,358
|Accrued expenses
|65,232
|69,902
|Deferred income taxes
|8,735
|8,439
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|23,815
|206
|Total current liabilities
|135,347
|119,905
|Long-Term Debt, net of Current Maturities
|196,500
|218,018
|Deferred Income Taxes
|14,321
|5,473
|Accrued Income Taxes
|11,478
|11,339
|Pension Withdrawal Liability
|23,550
|23,562
|Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|91,385
|92,375
|Stockholders' Equity
|429,481
|403,059
|Total Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|902,062
|$
|873,731
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|G&K Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|(Subject to Reclassification)
|For the Six Months Ended
|December 29,
|December 31,
|(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
|2012
|2011
|Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|25,115
|$
|17,759
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,066
|17,153
|Deferred income taxes
|5,588
|5,257
|Share-based compensation
|2,673
|2,128
|Changes in current operating items, exclusive of acquisitions
|Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|(3,512
|)
|(3,679
|)
|Inventories
|6,038
|(13,312
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|(9,341
|)
|(1,011
|)
|Other
|(1,786
|)
|(6,516
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|40,841
|17,779
|Investing Activities:
|Property, plant and equipment additions, net
|(17,952
|)
|(18,025
|)
|Acquisition of business, net of cash
|(18,663
|)
|-
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(36,615
|)
|(18,025
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Payments of long-term debt
|(184
|)
|(402
|)
|Proceeds from (Payments on) revolving credit facilities, net
|2,275
|(3,900
|)
|Cash dividends paid
|(7,447
|)
|(4,891
|)
|Net Issuance of common stock, under stock option plans
|5,677
|799
|Purchase of common stock
|(734
|)
|(614
|)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|(413
|)
|(9,008
|)
|Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|3,813
|(9,254
|)
|Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash
|298
|(123
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents:
|Beginning of period
|19,604
|22,974
|End of period
|$
|23,715
|$
|13,597
G&K Services, Inc.
Jeff Huebschen, 952-912-5773
Director, Investor Relations
jeff.huebschen@gkservices.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.