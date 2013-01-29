G&K Services Reports Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Results

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

G&K Services, Inc. GK today reported operating results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2013, which ended on December 29, 2012. Second quarter revenue grew by 5.6 percent to $229.2 million, up from $217.1 million in last year's second quarter, driven by solid growth in both rental operations and direct sales. Second quarter net earnings per diluted share grew 33 percent to $0.68, from earnings of $0.51 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The company's quarterly operating margin improved to 10.0 percent, up from 7.8 percent in last year's second quarter, reaching the highest level in ten years.

“Achieving our 10 percent operating margin goal is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire team,” said Douglas A. Milroy, Chief Executive Officer. “We have now more than doubled the company's operating margin since we initiated our game plan. We're as excited as ever about G&K's future and continue to see opportunities to drive further operating margin expansion, earnings growth, and improvements in return on invested capital.”

Income Statement Review

Second quarter revenue from rental operations grew 5.6 percent to $207.9 million, up from $196.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The rental organic growth rate, which adjusts for the impact of currency exchange rate differences, acquisitions and divestitures, was 4.5 percent. The impact of currency exchange rate differences and acquisitions added 1.1 percent to rental operations growth during the quarter. Second quarter direct sales grew by 5.4 percent to $21.3 million, from $20.2 million in the prior-year.

Operating margin expanded to 10.0 percent, a 220 basis point improvement from the 7.8 percent margin in last year's second quarter. The operating margin increase was primarily driven by increased operating leverage from revenue growth, productivity improvements in rental production and delivery, and improved direct sales gross margin. Selling and administrative costs were also lower as a percentage of revenue than in the prior-year. These improvements were partially offset by an expected increase in rental merchandise expense.

Net earnings also benefited from lower interest expense, which was $1.1 million, down from $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a lower effective interest rate, partially offset by higher total debt. The effective tax rate was 39.2 percent, compared to 38.3 percent in last year's second quarter. Diluted shares outstanding increased to 19.1 million, up from 18.7 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company ended the second quarter with total debt, net of cash, of $196.6 million, and a debt to total capital ratio of 33.9 percent. Total stockholders' equity at the end of the quarter was $429.5 million.

The company continued to generate strong cash flow. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended December 29, 2012 was $40.8 million, compared to $17.8 in the prior year. The stronger cash flow was primarily due to improvements in working capital, higher net income, and a lower contribution to the company's pension plan than in the prior year, partially offset by higher tax payments in the current year. Capital expenditures for the first six months of the fiscal year were $18.0 million, consistent with the prior year period.

During the quarter the company completed an acquisition in its rental operations business. The acquisition is expected to deliver significant strategic benefits including expanding the company's presence into new markets and providing synergies with its existing business. The acquisition extends G&K into five of the top one hundred North American markets which it did not previously serve.

Outlook

The company expects to drive continued performance gains in fiscal 2013, despite persistent weakness and uncertainty in the economy. The company is increasing its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $905 million to $915 million, up from the previously announced range of $890 million to $910 million. The company is also raising its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per diluted share, up from the previously announced range of $2.25 to $2.45.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be webcast and is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site at www.gkservices.com. A replay of the call will be available on the company's web site through February 28, 2013.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release concerning the company's intentions, expectations or predictions about future results or events are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the company's current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to vary from stated expectations, which could be material and adverse. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012.

About G&K Services, Inc.

G&K Services, Inc. is a service-focused market leader of branded uniform and facility services programs in the United States, and is the largest such provider in Canada. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, G&K Services has nearly 7,800 employees serving approximately 165,000 customers from 160 facilities in North America. G&K Services is a publicly held company traded over the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol GK and is a component of the Standard & Poor's SmallCap 600 Index. For more information on G&K Services, visit the company's web site at www.gkservices.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS G&K Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries (Subject to Reclassification) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except per share data) December 29, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 29, 2012 December 31, 2011 REVENUES Rental operations $ 207,852 $ 196,832 $ 411,311 $ 390,833 Direct sales 21,322 20,232 40,291 35,954 Total revenues 229,174 217,064 451,602 426,787 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of rental operations 141,768 136,350 280,440 269,937 Cost of direct sales 15,554 16,252 29,887 28,167 Selling and administrative 48,996 47,508 98,871 96,254 Total operating expenses 206,318 200,110 409,198 394,358 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 22,856 16,954 42,404 32,429 Interest expense 1,111 1,607 2,147 3,260 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,745 15,347 40,257 29,169 Provision for income taxes 8,524 5,881 15,142 11,410 NET INCOME $ 13,221 $ 9,466 $ 25,115 $ 17,759 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.69 $ 0.51 $ 1.32 $ 0.96 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.68 $ 0.51 $ 1.30 $ 0.95 Earnings available to common stockholders: Net income $ 13,221 $ 9,466 $ 25,115 $ 17,759 Less: Income allocable to participating securities (205 ) - (380 ) - Earnings available to common stockholders $ 13,016 $ 9,466 $ 24,735 $ 17,759 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 18,841 18,493 18,761 18,462 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 19,099 18,660 19,024 18,635 Dividends declared per share $ 0.195 $ 0.130 $ 0.390 $ 0.260

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS G&K Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries (Subject to Reclassification) (U.S. Dollars, in thousands) December 29, 2012 June 30, 2012 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,715 $ 19,604 Accounts receivable, net 98,636 93,064 Inventories, net 174,441 178,226 Other current assets 11,621 12,239 Total current assets 308,413 303,133 Property, Plant, Equipment, net 195,387 187,840 Goodwill 336,746 325,336 Other Assets 61,516 57,422 Total assets $ 902,062 $ 873,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 37,565 $ 41,358 Accrued expenses 65,232 69,902 Deferred income taxes 8,735 8,439 Current maturities of long-term debt 23,815 206 Total current liabilities 135,347 119,905 Long-Term Debt, net of Current Maturities 196,500 218,018 Deferred Income Taxes 14,321 5,473 Accrued Income Taxes 11,478 11,339 Pension Withdrawal Liability 23,550 23,562 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 91,385 92,375 Stockholders' Equity 429,481 403,059 Total Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 902,062 $ 873,731