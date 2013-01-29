AECOM one of several companies awarded USAID clean energy contract worth up to US$350 million

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AECOM Technology Corporation ACM, a leading provider of professional technical and management support services for public and private clients in more than 130 countries around the world, announced today that it is one of seven companies awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to a total of US$350 million by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide clean energy technical assistance.

Under the five-year contract, AECOM may provide technical energy services such as developing activities and strategy designs; creating enabling environments for clean energy development and energy-sector reform; incorporating climate change into USAID mission programs; increasing human resource capacity relating to energy services; fostering private-sector participation and investment; facilitating innovative financing approaches; assessing the environmental implications of energy services; and improving disaster preparations, responses and recovery in the energy sector. The contract covers “non-critical priority countries” as designated by USAID.

“AECOM's previous experience finding critical energy solutions on other USAID-funded energy projects enables us to apply relevant experience to this contract and provide superior insight to complex challenges,” said John M. Dionisio, AECOM chairman and chief executive officer. “We look forward to assisting USAID in its effort to improve energy access in developing countries.”

The USAID program is designed to improve access to reliable and affordable clean energy, improve regulation and governance in the energy sector, demonstrate the use of innovative technologies and business models, and assist with the transition to a low-carbon development trajectory.

About AECOM

AECOM is a global provider of professional technical and management support services to a broad range of markets, including transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government. With approximately 45,000 employees around the world, AECOM is a leader in all of the key markets that it serves. AECOM provides a blend of global reach, local knowledge, innovation and technical excellence in delivering solutions that create, enhance and sustain the world's built, natural, and social environments. A Fortune 500 company, AECOM serves clients in more than 130 countries and had revenue of $8.2 billion during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. More information on AECOM and its services can be found at www.aecom.com.

