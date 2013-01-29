SANUS Urges Parents: Keep Your Family Safe in 2013, Wall Mount Your TV

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Winter is the most popular time of the year to buy a new flat-panel TV. Many people are looking to upgrade their sets with the latest technology just released by television manufacturers, while others are hoping to snag a last-minute deal on a big screen just in time for the biggest football and basketball games of the year.

Large screen TVs are fun, and they offer a great picture and sound, but they also come with something else you might not know about: a safety hazard.

Thousands of people are injured each year in TV-related accidents. Due to their increasing size and thin designs, today's flat-panel TVs can easily tip over with the slightest bump or nudge, potentially causing injury to people and property. In fact, a 2012 report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says that nearly 19,000 people are injured from tipping TVs each year, and a child dies every three weeks because of unsecured TVs.

SANUS, market leader in the manufacturing of safe mounting solutions for flat-panel TVs, is reminding consumers—particularly parents—that the safest way to display your new TV is to mount it on the wall.

To help spread the awareness about TV safety, SANUS is engaged in a multifaceted consumer outreach campaign. The company has launched the informational website www.tvsafety.org where consumers can learn about TV safety, read news articles of actual TV injury incidents nationwide, and find nearby retail locations where they can purchase safe TV mounting solutions. SANUS has also launched a nationwide consumer ad campaign and partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide who is engaging local coalitions for a grass-roots educational movement.

SANUS is urging parents, and all people, to keep their families safe in 2013.

Don't become a statistic. Visit TVsafety.org today and pledge to make your home safer by mounting your TV. You can connect with the SANUS TV Safety initiative online on Facebook and Twitter (#TVsafety).

