Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. WDR today reported fourth quarter income from continuing operations of $52.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2012 and $39.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, during the same period last year.

As previously disclosed, in October 2012, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Legend group of subsidiaries (“Legend”). As a result of this transaction, which was effective January 1, 2013, Legend's operations are classified as discontinued operations in all periods presented. Net income from Legend's discontinued operations added $0.01 per diluted share to both the current quarter as well as the fourth quarter of 2011. Unless stated otherwise, any reference to financial statement items in this release refers to results from continuing operations.

Operating income was $83.4 million during the quarter, an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter and 34% compared to the same period last year. Our operating margin rose to a multi-year high of 27.5%, compared to 27.2% during the previous quarter and 22.8% during the same period last year.

At $96.4 billion, assets under management marked a new quarterly high, rising 2% during the quarter and 16% compared to December 31, 2011. Each of our distribution channels experienced small outflows during the quarter for a total of $165 million firm-wide, a rate of organic decay of less than 1%.

Business Discussion

Management commentary

“The uncertainty that overshadowed most of 2012 profoundly impacted investor sentiment as evidenced by the industry's actively managed equity outflows of approximately $150 billion,” said Hank Herrmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. “Despite this uncertainty, we stayed focused on executing our strategy, growing assets under management by 16% and generating $2.3 billion of net inflows. We remain committed to our principles of performance excellence and outstanding client service.”

Advisors channel

Sales efforts of our financial advisors totaled $1.1 billion during the current quarter, an 18% improvement compared to the third quarter and a 24% improvement compared to the same period last year. Sales marked the second highest quarterly level in this channel's history, slightly below the high water mark set during the second quarter of 2008.

Flows were negative at $75 million during the quarter as investors apparently sought to realize capital gains in anticipation of higher tax rates in 2013. Still, our Advisors channel finished 2012 with inflows of $191 million for the year, comparing favorably to 2011's outflows of $156 million. Sales for the year were a record $4.1 billion.

Our advisors' productivity continued to rise, reaching an average of $44.3 thousand per advisor during the fourth quarter for an annual total of $168 thousand per advisor, an improvement of 8% compared to the year ended December 31, 2011. This productivity improvement is the combined result of our focus on more selective recruiting as well as our clients' increased use of fee-based advisory products. During 2012, approximately 37% of underwriting and distribution revenues generated by the Advisors channel came from asset-based fees on advisory products, compared to 29% during 2011.

Wholesale channel

Sales from our Wholesale channel were $3.5 billion during the quarter, a decline of 3% compared to the previous quarter and 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. Net flows were negative at $77 million, only the second quarter of outflows in the channel's 10-year history. The current quarter's outflows may have been influenced by investors' desire to lock in capital gains before the highly anticipated increase in the capital gains tax rate.

The breadth of our sales remains good with 42% of sales in fixed income products – including 33% in our High Income product, and 58% in equities – including 33% in the Asset Strategy fund. Concentration of assets under management continues to diminish as seven funds are now in excess of $1 billion of assets under management. Asset Strategy, our largest fund, now accounts for 54% of total assets under management and 32% of 2012's sales compared to 59% of assets under management and 47% of sales during 2011.

Institutional channel

Sales of $562 million declined 22% compared to the previous quarter and rose 23% compared to the same period in 2011, reflecting the lumpy nature of institutional business. The current quarter had outflows of $13 million compared to inflows of $231 million and $3 million during the third quarter of 2012 and fourth quarter of 2011, respectively.

Core Equity, Large Cap Growth, and Asset Strategy remain major contributors to the channel's recent sales success. Redemption pressure on accounts we subadvise for one client in Europe persisted through the end of the year as European investors continued to underweight U.S. equities. Assets under management for these accounts aggregate to approximately 5% of total assets under management in our Institutional channel.

Management Fee Revenue Analysis

Both the sequential and year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues was due to higher levels of assets under management. The effective fee rate remains largely unchanged at 59.8 basis points during the current quarter, compared to 59.8 basis points during the third quarter and 60.1 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2011.

Underwriting and Distribution Revenue and Expense Analysis

Advisors channel

Higher asset allocation fees were responsible for approximately 40% of the increase in revenues compared to the third quarter, while higher sales commissions from front-load products, insurance, higher Rule 12b-1 fees and financial plans also saw meaningful sequential increases. Direct expenses as a percentage of revenues declined due to lower payouts on client assets now serviced by the home office and lower incentive payments on investment products. Indirect expenses saw a small increase, mostly due to true-ups to our sales convention costs.

Compared to the same period last year, revenues increased because of higher asset allocation fees. A small increase in Rule 12b-1 fees was offset by lower front-load commissions. Direct expenses rose with associated revenues. Indirect expenses remain unchanged.

Wholesale channel

Compared to the previous quarter, revenues rose with higher Rule 12b-1 fees. Direct expenses fell on a combination of lower wholesaler commissions and third party fees, and more than offset the increase to Rule 12b-1 fee payouts. Indirect expenses remain largely unchanged.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2012, revenues rose with higher Rule 12b-1 fees. Direct expenses rose with higher Rule 12b-1 fees and higher third party costs. Indirect costs rose on higher IT costs.

Compensation and Related Expense Analysis

The sequential increase was largely due to higher payroll taxes on incentive bonus payments and the vesting of equity awards.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, costs increased on a combination of higher base salary, payroll taxes, pension costs and group health care, and were partly offset by lower incentive compensation. Equity compensation also contributed to the increase due to the higher value of this year's grants.

General and Administrative Expense Analysis

The third quarter included a reduction in estimated legal costs, which were partially offset by higher consultant fees. These adjustments were responsible for the sequential increase in costs in the fourth quarter.

Compared with the same period last year, expenses fell due to a combination of lower legal and IT costs, which were partly offset by higher dealer services costs.

Balance Sheet Information

As of December 31, 2012, cash and cash equivalents and investment securities were $504 million, after payment of an $85 million special dividend in December. Long-term debt was $190 million and there was no short-term debt outstanding.

Stockholders' equity was $510 million and there were 85.7 million shares outstanding. During the quarter, we repurchased 378 thousand shares on the open market or privately, bringing our annual total to 1.5 million shares at an aggregate cost of $49 million. Separately, on December 31, we granted 467 thousand shares of restricted stock in accordance with our annual program.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Income (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) 2011 2012 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Operating Revenues: Investment management fees $ 131,644 $ 138,985 $ 133,495 $ 126,476 $ 134,900 $ 134,213 $ 138,364 $ 141,754 Underwriting and distribution fees 117,041 121,101 115,786 115,556 121,153 123,687 122,819 128,806 Shareholder service fees 29,750 31,109 31,060 30,530 31,818 31,786 32,182 32,323 Total operating revenues 278,435 291,195 280,341 272,562 287,871 289,686 293,365 302,883 Operating Expenses: Underwriting and distribution 138,607 142,910 138,111 140,590 144,486 148,067 147,408 150,020 Compensation and related costs 39,542 40,971 36,105 40,714 44,158 41,931 42,343 43,343 General and administrative 16,087 17,854 20,979 19,190 17,764 23,634 15,774 18,160 Subadvisory fees 8,080 8,313 7,291 6,201 6,271 5,208 4,921 4,609 Depreciation 3,483 3,725 3,866 3,690 3,359 3,329 3,188 3,335 Total operating expenses 205,799 213,773 206,352 210,385 216,038 222,169 213,634 219,467 Operating Income 72,636 77,422 73,989 62,177 71,833 67,517 79,731 83,416 Investment and other income/(loss) 948 2,459 (4,178 ) 2,876 3,949 1,325 2,632 1,911 Interest expense (2,900 ) (2,832 ) (2,837 ) (2,839 ) (2,826 ) (2,825 ) (2,826 ) (2,834 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 70,684 77,049 66,974 62,214 72,956 66,017 79,537 82,493 Provision for taxes 26,314 27,954 27,603 22,843 26,119 24,792 27,421 30,143 Income from continuing operations 44,370 49,095 39,371 39,371 46,837 41,225 52,116 52,350 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of

income taxes 1,263 875 463 651 550 493 (43,590 ) 971 Net Income $ 45,633 $ 49,970 $ 39,834 $ 40,022 $ 47,387 $ 41,718 $ 8,526 $ 53,321 Net Income per share from continuing operations 0.52 0.57 0.46 0.46 0.55 0.48 0.61 0.61 Income/(loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 (0.51 ) 0.01 Net income per share 0.53 0.58 0.46 0.47 0.55 0.48 0.10 0.62 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 85,836 86,275 85,782 85,286 85,606 86,095 85,755 85,459 Operating margin 26.1 % 26.6 % 26.4 % 22.8 % 25.0 % 23.3 % 27.2 % 27.5 % Underwriting and Distribution (Amounts in thousands) 2011 2012 Advisors Channel 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Revenues $ 72,555 $ 74,018 $ 70,088 $ 73,416 $ 76,680 $ 79,779 $ 78,160 $ 83,146 Expenses Direct 50,872 52,422 49,748 51,316 53,676 55,813 54,246 56,375 Indirect 22,791 23,724 24,761 26,138 26,367 26,755 25,727 26,349 Total expenses $ 73,663 $ 76,146 $ 74,509 $ 77,454 $ 80,043 $ 82,568 $ 79,973 $ 82,724 Wholesale Channel Revenues $ 44,486 $ 47,083 $ 45,698 $ 42,140 $ 44,473 $ 43,908 $ 44,659 $ 45,660 Expenses Direct 56,498 58,425 55,502 53,664 55,104 55,287 57,390 56,963 Indirect 8,446 8,339 8,100 9,472 9,339 10,212 10,045 10,333 Total expenses $ 64,944 $ 66,764 $ 63,602 $ 63,136 $ 64,443 $ 65,499 $ 67,435 $ 67,296 Total Revenues $ 117,041 $ 121,101 $ 115,786 $ 115,556 $ 121,153 $ 123,687 $ 122,819 $ 128,806 Expenses Direct 107,370 110,847 105,250 104,980 108,780 111,100 111,636 113,338 Indirect 31,237 32,063 32,861 35,610 35,706 36,967 35,772 36,682 Total expenses $ 138,607 $ 142,910 $ 138,111 $ 140,590 $ 144,486 $ 148,067 $ 147,408 $ 150,020 Margin -18.4 % -18.0 % -19.3 % -21.7 % -19.3 % -19.7 % -20.0 % -16.5 %

Changes in Assets Under Management (Amounts in millions) 2011 2012 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Advisors Channel Beginning assets $ 33,181 $ 34,922 $ 34,843 $ 29,760 $ 31,709 $ 35,073 $ 33,846 $ 35,374 Sales (net of commissions) 1,064 1,011 867 858 1,030 1,046 906 1,067 Redemptions (990 ) (1,059 ) (1,004 ) (994 ) (1,042 ) (961 ) (1,019 ) (1,132 ) Net sales 74 (48 ) (137 ) (136 ) (12 ) 85 (113 ) (65 ) Net exchanges (62 ) (55 ) (79 ) (66 ) 103 (49 ) (60 ) (152 ) Reinvested dividends & capital gains 54 128 83 88 67 147 98 142 Net flows 66 25 (133 ) (114 ) 158 183 (75 ) (75 ) Market action 1,675 (104 ) (4,950 ) 2,063 3,206 (1,410 ) 1,603 361 Ending assets $ 34,922 $ 34,843 $ 29,760 $ 31,709 $ 35,073 $ 33,846 $ 35,374 $ 35,660 Wholesale Channel Beginning assets $ 40,883 $ 44,742 $ 46,558 $ 38,138 $ 40,954 $ 46,738 $ 44,379 $ 47,650 Sales (net of commissions) 4,719 4,211 3,957 3,707 4,433 3,864 3,563 3,466 Redemptions (3,162 ) (2,566 ) (3,515 ) (3,752 ) (3,446 ) (3,535 ) (3,088 ) (3,828 ) Net sales 1,557 1,645 442 (45 ) 987 329 475 (362 ) Net exchanges 62 55 79 65 (104 ) 48 59 152 Reinvested dividends & capital gains 0 117 29 133 87 249 136 133 Net flows 1,619 1,817 550 153 970 626 670 (77 ) Market action 2,240 (1 ) (8,970 ) 2,663 4,814 (2,985 ) 2,601 1,357 Ending assets $ 44,742 $ 46,558 $ 38,138 $ 40,954 $ 46,738 $ 44,379 $ 47,650 $ 48,930 Institutional Channel Beginning assets $ 9,609 $ 10,407 $ 10,346 $ 9,558 $ 10,494 $ 11,981 $ 10,894 $ 11,785 Sales (net of commissions) 776 556 1,625 456 652 567 721 562 Redemptions (530 ) (709 ) (737 ) (503 ) (507 ) (1,058 ) (532 ) (662 ) Net sales 246 (153 ) 888 (47 ) 145 (491 ) 189 (100 ) Net exchanges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reinvested dividends & capital gains 16 28 18 50 30 58 42 87 Net flows 262 (125 ) 906 3 175 (433 ) 231 (13 ) Market action 536 64 (1,694 ) 933 1,312 (654 ) 660 3 Ending assets $ 10,407 $ 10,346 $ 9,558 $ 10,494 $ 11,981 $ 10,894 $ 11,785 $ 11,775 Consolidated Total Beginning assets $ 83,673 $ 90,071 $ 91,747 $ 77,456 $ 83,157 $ 93,792 $ 89,119 $ 94,809 Sales (net of commissions) 6,559 5,778 6,449 5,021 6,115 5,477 5,190 5,095 Redemptions (4,682 ) (4,334 ) (5,256 ) (5,249 ) (4,995 ) (5,554 ) (4,639 ) (5,622 ) Net sales 1,877 1,444 1,193 (228 ) 1,120 (77 ) 551 (527 ) Net exchanges 0 0 0 (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) 0 Reinvested dividends & capital gains 70 273 130 271 184 454 276 362 Net flows 1,947 1,717 1,323 42 1,303 376 826 (165 ) Market action 4,451 (41 ) (15,614 ) 5,659 9,332 (5,049 ) 4,864 1,721 Ending assets $ 90,071 $ 91,747 $ 77,456 $ 83,157 $ 93,792 $ 89,119 $ 94,809 $ 96,365

Supplemental Information 2011 2012 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Redemption rates - long term assets Advisors 9.6 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 10.4 % 10.1 % 9.1 % 9.7 % 10.6 % Wholesale 29.7 % 22.3 % 31.0 % 35.7 % 30.7 % 31.5 % 26.6 % 31.9 % Institutional 21.3 % 27.1 % 27.8 % 19.0 % 18.2 % 37.3 % 18.4 % 22.8 % Total 21.0 % 18.2 % 22.9 % 24.1 % 21.5 % 23.9 % 19.3 % 22.9 % Gross Revenue per advisor (000s) 39.2 40.2 37.6 38.7 40.3 42.2 41.4 44.3 Number of advisors 1,732 1,751 1,758 1,816 1,778 1,764 1,753 1,763 Number of shareholder accounts (000s) 3,988 4,087 4,118 4,155 4,082 4,139 4,179 4,077 Number of shareholders (000s) 803 819 827 825 832 824 793 785

Fund Rankings Lipper Equity funds 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Top quartile 29 % 28 % 42 % Top half 39 % 50 % 58 % Equity assets Top quartile 63 % 24 % 31 % Top half 67 % 73 % 81 % Fixed income funds Top quartile 32 % 35 % 60 % Top half 42 % 53 % 60 % Fixed income assets Top quartile 53 % 54 % 69 % Top half 57 % 65 % 69 % All funds Top quartile 30 % 30 % 46 % Top half 40 % 51 % 59 % All assets Top quartile 61 % 31 % 40 % Top half 64 % 71 % 78 % MorningStar % of funds with 4 or 5 stars Equity funds 32 % 20 % 39 % All funds 28 % 16 % 39 % % of assets with 4 or 5 stars Equity assets 27 % 11 % 30 % All assets 31 % 9 % 39 %

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please invest carefully.

About the Company

Waddell & Reed, Inc., founded in 1937, is one of the oldest mutual fund complexes in the United States, having introduced the Waddell & Reed Advisors Group of Mutual Funds in 1940. Today, we distribute our investment products through the Waddell & Reed Advisors channel (our network of financial advisors), our Wholesale channel (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, registered investment advisors as well as the activities of our Legend subsidiary), and our Institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans and endowments and our subadvisory partnership with Mackenzie in Canada).

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. provides investment management and financial planning services to clients throughout the United States. Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company serves as investment advisor to the Waddell & Reed Advisors Group of Mutual Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios and Waddell & Reed InvestEd Portfolios, while Ivy Investment Management Company serves as investment advisor to Ivy Funds. Waddell & Reed, Inc. serves as principal underwriter and distributor to the Waddell & Reed Advisors Group of Mutual Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios and Waddell & Reed InvestEd Portfolios, while Ivy Funds Distributor, Inc. serves as principal underwriter and distributor to Ivy Funds.

