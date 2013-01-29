Research and Markets: Asia-Pacific Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6m5wd/asiapacific) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Asia-Pacific Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others" to their offering.

The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.

Scope

- Countries covered include Japan, China, India, and Australia.

- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the market.

Reasons to Buy

- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia Pacific Dental Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Companies Mentioned

- 3M ESPE Dental Products

- A-dec I

- ASAHI ROENTGEN IND.

- Acteon

- BIOMET 3i

- Carestream Health

- Dentsply International

- GC Corporation

- Gendex Dental Systems

- J. Morita USA

- KYOCERA Medical Corporation

- KaVo Dental Corporation

- Key players covered include

- Limited

- Nakanishi

- Nobel Biocare Holding

- Noritake

- Osada Electric Company

- Osstem Implant

- Planmeca Oy

- Shinhung

- Sirona Dental Systems

- Straumann Holding

- Takara Belmont Corporation

- Yoshida Dental Mfg.

- Zimmer Holdings

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6m5wd/asiapacific

Source: GlobalData