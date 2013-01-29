Research and Markets: Global and Chinese Titanium Industry Report, 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Currently, the United States, Japan, Russia and China are the world's leading producers and consumers of titanium. However, due to the different levels of industrial development, there exist some variations in the field of titanium consumption. Among them, approximately 60% of titanium in the US and Europe is utilized in the aerospace field; about 90% of Japanese titanium is applied in the industrial sector, while in China, 55% in the chemical field and 8.3% in the aerospace arena.

Following the development of domestic chemical, aerospace, military and other industries, China's output of titanium mill has seen roboust growth in recent years, surpassing the United States in 2010 to become the world's largest producing country of titanium mill. In 2011, China's output of titanium reached 50,962 tons, up 33.0% from a year earlier, making a record high.

In 2012, affected by the depressed global economic growth and China's economic growth recession, the demand from aerospace, chemical and other downstream sectors shrank, resulting in a slowdown in China's titanium production, and it is expected to be 52,700 tons throughout the year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Titanium

1.1 Definition

1.2 Propertites

1.3 Industry Chain

2. Development of Global Titanium Industry

2.1 History

2.2 Market

2.3 Enterprises

3. Development of China Titanium Industry

3.1 Industry

3.2 Products

3.3 Enterprises

3.4 Technologies

4. China Titanium Market

4.1 Production

4.2 Sales

4.3 Imports & Exports

4.4 Price

5. Upstream Sectors

5.1 Titanium Ore

5.2 Titanium Sponge

5.3 Titanium Ingot

6. Downstream Sectors

6.1 Aerospace

6.2 Chemical Industry

6.3 Electric Power

6.4 Marine Engineering

7. Key Manufacturers Worldwide

8. Key Manufacturers in China

Selected Charts

Companies Mentioned

- ATI

- Baoji Lixing Titanium (Group)

- Baoji Titanium Industry

- Baosteel Special Material

- Beijing Zhongbei Titanium

- Hunan Xiangtou Goldsky New Materials

- Pangang Group Jiangyou Changcheng Special Steel

- RTI

- TIMET

- VSMPO-AVISMA

- Western Metal Materials

- Western Superconducting Technologies

- Yunnan Titanium Industry

