Astronics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Astronics Corporation ATRO, a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace and defense industries, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, February 5, 2013, followed by a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET.

During the call and webcast, Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO, and David C. Burney, Executive Vice President and CFO, will review the financial and operating results for the quarter and full year and discuss Astronics' corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (201) 689-8562. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at www.astronics.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET the day of the call through Tuesday, February 12, 2013. To listen to the archived call, dial (858) 384-5517 and enter conference ID number 406938. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.astronics.com. A transcript will also be posted to the Company's website, once available.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation is a leader in advanced, high-performance lighting, electrical power, specialized avionics products and automated test systems for the global aerospace and defense industries. Astronics' strategy is to develop and maintain positions of technical leadership in its chosen aerospace and defense markets, to leverage those positions to grow the amount of content and volume of product it sells to those markets and to selectively acquire businesses with similar technical capabilities that could benefit from our leadership position and strategic direction. Astronics Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Corp., Ballard Technology, Inc., DME Corporation, Luminescent Systems Inc. and Max-Viz, Inc., have a reputation for high-quality designs, exceptional responsiveness, strong brand recognition and best-in-class manufacturing practices. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.astronics.com.

For more information on Astronics and its products, visit its website at www.astronics.com.