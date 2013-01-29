Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2013 Results

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”) today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2012.

Quarterly Results Fiscal Q1 2013 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2012 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2012 Net Revenue $114.0 million (5.0%) (57.6%) Gross Profit $51.5 million (6.8%) (58.1%) Gross Margin 45.2% (90) bps (50) bps Income from Operations $4.2 million (66.0%) (94.0%) Operating Margin 3.7% (660) bps (2,240) bps Net Income $3.6 million (57.6%) (94.6%) Net Margin 3.2% (390) bps (2,180) bps EPS – Diluted $0.05 (54.5%) (94.4%)

Bruno Guilmart, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The first fiscal quarter's revenue came in at the higher end of our guidance range. The pullback from the prior quarter reflects the high degree of seasonality in our business, with the December quarter traditionally the weakest of the fiscal year. We planned for the decline and took appropriate actions at the beginning of the quarter to accelerate our cost- containment programs. As a result, we reduced our operating expenses by 10% compared to the prior quarter, further strengthened our balance sheet and maintained a strong gross margin.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Key Product Trends

Ball bonder equipment net revenue decreased 64.5% over the September quarter.

74.8% of ball bonder equipment was sold as copper capable bonders.

Wedge bonder equipment net revenue decreased 23% from the September quarter.

First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $114.0 million.

Gross margin of 45.2%.

Net income was $3.6 million or $0.05 per share. Net income was reduced by $1.8 million of adjustments related to the Company's RISC (Research Incentive Scheme for Companies) grant. Without this item net income would have been $5.4 million or $0.07 per share.

Total cash and short-term investments were $494.2 million on December 29, 2012, a $53.9 million increase from the prior quarter ended September 29, 2012.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Outlook

The Company expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2013 ending March 30, 2013 to be approximately $90 million to $100 million.

Looking forward, Bruno Guilmart commented, “We expect our business to improve as we move through the fiscal year based on normal market seasonality combined with the ongoing copper transition. In general, we normally gain increased visibility from customers after the Chinese New Year Holiday. We remain confident in our long-term business prospects given the strength of our existing equipment portfolio and development pipeline, our market leadership positions, and our strong balance sheet.”

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 29, December 31, 2012 2011 Net revenue: Equipment $ 99,902 $ 106,149 Expendable Tools 14,137 13,875 Total net revenue 114,039 120,024 Cost of sales: Equipment 56,432 59,004 Expendable Tools 6,082 5,744 Total cost of sales 62,514 64,748 Gross profit: Equipment 43,470 47,145 Expendable Tools 8,055 8,131 Total gross profit 51,525 55,276 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 26,030 25,240 Research and development 18,253 14,148 Amortization of intangible assets 2,293 2,295 Restructuring 744 1,217 Total operating expenses 47,320 42,900 Income from operations: Equipment 1,745 9,877 Expendable Tools 2,460 2,499 Total income from operations 4,205 12,376 Other income (expense): Interest income 174 260 Interest expense - (242 ) Interest expense: non-cash - (1,910 ) Income from operations before income taxes 4,379 10,484 Provision for income taxes 775 1,977 Net income $ 3,604 $ 8,507 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 74,852 73,540 Diluted 76,209 74,628 Three months ended December 29, December 31, Supplemental financial data: 2012 2011 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,802 $ 4,258 Capital expenditures $ 1,616 $ 1,498 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales $ 148 $ 85 Selling, general and administrative 2,326 1,611 Research and development 727 403 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 3,201 $ 2,099 As of December 29, December 31, 2012 2011 Backlog of orders $ 71,000 $ 88,000 Number of employees 2,609 2,735

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 29, September 29, 2012 2012 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 494,170 $ 440,244 Restricted cash 2,900 - Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,019 and $937, respectively 98,715 188,986 Inventories, net 54,328 58,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,018 21,577 Deferred income taxes 3,522 3,515 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 669,653 713,316 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,781 28,441 Goodwill 41,546 41,546 Intangible assets 18,092 20,387 Other assets 11,416 11,919 TOTAL ASSETS $ 769,488 $ 815,609 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 20,305 $ 57,231 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,040 57,946 Income taxes payable 6,817 8,192 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 69,162 123,369 Deferred income taxes 38,007 37,875 Other liabilities 10,994 10,698 TOTAL LIABILITIES 118,163 171,942 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 458,482 455,122 Treasury stock, at cost (46,356 ) (46,356 ) Accumulated income 236,124 232,520 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,075 2,381 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 651,325 643,667 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 769,488 $ 815,609