Research and Markets: Global and Chinese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2012-2015

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and Chinese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2012-2015" report to their offering.

Since 2011Q4, the global aluminum electrolytic capacitor market has been heavily battered against the backdrop of faltering economies and bleak demand in the downstream consumer electronics market. Subsequently, leading industrial players including NCC, Nichicon, Panasonic, LELON and Jianghai witnessed declines in revenue.

In 2012, the global sales volume of aluminum electrolytic capacitors decreased by 7% year-on-year to 195 billion, while the sales also saw steep drop by around 18%.

The report highlights global and China aluminum electrolytic capacitor market size, market competition structure and import & export scale, and analyzes the leading aluminum electrolytic capacitor manufacturers the world over, the sales, capacity expansion and the expansion of new product projects of upstream electrode foil manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Capacitor

1.1 Definition and Classification of Capacitor

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.1.3 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.2 Industry Chain of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.3 Application of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

2. Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market

2.1 Market Scale

2.2 Competition

2.2.1 Industrial Transfer

2.2.2 Regional Competition

2.2.3 Market Shares of Major Enterprises

3. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in China

3.1 Production & Sales

3.2 Import & Export

3.2.1 Import

3.2.2 Export

3.2.3 Import & Export Price

4. Electrode Foil Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Electrode Foil Market

4.2.1 Market Scale

4.2.2 Competition

4.3 China Electrode Foil Market

4.3.1 Key Suppliers

4.3.2 Consumption

5. Key Electrode Foil Manufacturers

6. Key Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned

- Capxon International Electronic

- ELNA

- Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum

- Guangxi Hezhou Guidong Electronic Technology

- Hitachi AIC

- Hunan Aihua Group

- Inner Mongolia New Changjiang Mining & Investment Group

- JCC

- Jiangsu United Technology

- KDK

- LELON Electronics Corporation

- Man Yue International Holdings Limited

- NCC

- Nantong Jianghai Capacitor

- Nantong South Light Electronic Material

- Nichicon

- Panasonic

- Rubycon

- Teapo Electronic Corp.

- Tech Pro Technology Development

- Xinjiang Joinworld

- Yangzhou Shengda Group

