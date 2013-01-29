Research and Markets: Mobile Banking in the UK: Sizing the Market Opportunity

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The rapid growth and development in mobile banking is arguably the most important service-related trend in retail financial services at present. Mobile offers providers a huge opportunity not only to improve the quality of their relationships with their customers, but to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

- Nearly 10 million UK consumers currently use mobile banking, and this is expected to grow by nearly half by the end of 2013. The mobile channel will allow banks to develop deeper relationships with their customers. There will be a positive impact on customer acquisition and loyalty, as well as increase opportunities for revenue generation.

- Innovators, those who use mobile banking every day, are a profitable but demanding segment. They are the happiest to use paid-for services, but are least loyal of all consumers. Banks should promote the time-saving qualities of mobile, allowing loan and overdraft arrangement via this channel, and allow full customization of mobile services.

- Mainstreamers, non-users who are the most likely to take up mobile banking in the near future, are looking for simplicity and ease of use on mobile. They are the least likely to use one provider for all their products, so mobile can be used to provide integrated management of all holdings, increasing the incentive to keep to one provider.

