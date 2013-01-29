MarineMax Reports First Quarter 2013 Results

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MarineMax, Inc. HZO, the nation's largest recreational boat retailer, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Revenue grew approximately 8% to $99.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 compared with $91.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. Same-store sales grew more than 8% compared to a 2.0% increase in the same period last year. The Company's net loss for the first quarter ended December 31, 2012 was $4.16 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.21 million, or $0.19 per share, for the comparable quarter last year.

William H. McGill, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fact that our team produced positive same-store sales growth, while also producing slightly better bottom line results, represents a significant effort by the entire organization. Our team overcame the ongoing economic challenges, exacerbated by the fiscal cliff discussions and the uncertainty surrounding the Presidential election. This was compounded by the devastation resulting from Hurricane Sandy. The storm caused certain of our Northeastern stores to focus on protecting and recovering boats and restoring our facilities rather than on selling boats.”

Mr. McGill continued, “Entering what historically has been the busiest selling season for MarineMax, we are well positioned with our inventory at appropriate levels. We remain encouraged by positive industry fundamentals that seem to indicate the industry is in the early stage of a recovery, which is further supported by the solid interest around the country during the early boat show season. Our team is committed to capturing additional market share, and given our more efficient operating structure, we would expect to see improved leverage to our bottom line as we move through the balance of our fiscal year.”

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Cabo, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Grady-White, Bayliner, Harris FloteBote, Crest, Scout, Mako, Sailfish, Nautique and Malibu, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 52 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's belief that the Company is well positioned; that the Company's inventory is at appropriate levels; that the industry fundamentals are positive, that the industry is in the early stage of a recovery; that there is solid interest around the country during the early boat show season; and that the Company's operating structure is more efficient and will result in improved leverage to its bottom line. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, general economic conditions and the level of consumer spending, the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2012 2011 Revenue $ 99,051 $ 91,787 Cost of sales 72,773 66,213 Gross profit 26,278 25,574 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 29,443 28,570 Loss from operations (3,165 ) (2,996 ) Interest expense 997 1,217 Loss before income tax benefit (4,162 ) (4,213 ) Income tax benefit -- -- Net loss $ (4,162 ) $ (4,213 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 22,955,715 22,592,370