Research and Markets: Global OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Report: 2012 Edition

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Report: 2012 Edition" report to their offering.

The growth in oil and gas exploration and production over the last few years led to an increase in the demand for OCTG products. While the steel market is faced with uncertainty and weakening demand, the global OCTG market is recording strong prices on the back of stable demand. The rapid expansion of seamless pipe production in China is expected to have a significant effect on the future global market-balance. Increasing investment in the America is expected to further strengthen the market to meet an expected hike in the demand.

The oil and gas exploration and production activity in the US, the growth in rig count, expansion of shale drilling regions, display a trend of continuous growth which is driving the demand for OCTG products in the region. The trade actions in the US and Europe have made Chinese OCTG exporters shift their focus to regions like Indonesia, South America, and the Middle East, among others, which, in turn, is expected to bring a noticeable growth in the Chinese OCTG market. The OCTG market of Russia is also experiencing steady growth due to increasing rate of drilling activity in the country, coupled with the growth in oil production and OCTG pipe imports.

The key trends and developments observed within the market include growth and development in global rig count and seamless pipe capacity development. But there are certain challenges which the market is facing as of now, some of which include environmental and regulatory issues and depletion of limited oil and gas reserves. The major factors contributing to the growth of the respective market include growth in crude oil prices, which, in turn, will boost the drilling activity and rising global demand for oil and natural gas.

The present report offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide OCTG market with a special focus on certain regions, including North America, the US, China, Russia and Rest of the World. It provides competitive landscape of OCTG seamless and welded market, and profiles the leading players in the market along with their business strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. OCTG: An Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of OCTG Products

1.3 OCTG Manufacturing Process

2. Market Overview

2.1 Global OCTG Market

2.2 North America

2.3 China

2.4 Russia

2.5 Rest of World

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Key Trends and Developments

3.2 Growth Drivers

3.3 Challenges

4. OCTG Market - Competitive Landscape

- Competitive Overview

- Market Share

5. Company Profiles

6. Market Outlook

6.1 Market Forecast

6.2 Forecast Methodology

List of Charts

Companies Mentioned

- OAO TMK

- Sumitomo Metal Industries

- Tenaris

- Vallourec

For more information visit