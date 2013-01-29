ñol

Research and Markets: Oncology Intelligence 2013: A Comprehensive Report for Decision Making

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 6:19 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4jj4w/oncology) has announced the addition of the "Oncology Intelligence: A Comprehensive Report for Decision Making" report to their offering.

Oncology Intelligence Report 2013 provides complete landscape on cancer drug development, by bringing more authentic data under evaluation and is designed in a manner to keep knowledge instant, clear and precise at your fingertips to identify all potential changes thus enhancing your understanding and decision support.

Report covers updated cancer treatment molecules and companies profiles holding developmental / marketing rights to these molecules. It also contains oncology focused deals, funding options and technology platforms, together to provide comprehensive picture on cancer drug discovery by eliminating non focused information.

Further, no information is duplicated to provide you with clear and actionable intelligence.

  • Complete Cancer Drug Developers Intelligence
  • Top 10 Drug Developers Vs Other Developers
  • Cancer Indications Market Forecast Intelligence
  • Clinical Trials & Orphan Drugs Intelligence
  • Emerging Cancer Drug Targets Intelligence
  • Preclinical Drugs and Technology Intelligence
  • Bio Partnering Intelligence
  • 2012 Corporate Action Intelligence

WHO AND HOW CAN THIS REPORT HELP:

  • CXOs / VPs / Directors
  • Venture Capital Partners
  • Investors / Analysts
  • Drug Developers
  • Clinical Trial Managers
  • Entrepreneurs / Emerging Players
  • Sales / Marketing Executives
  • CRO / BioSuppliers / Technology Incubators

This report covers:

  • 19 CANCER INDICATIONS (Full coverage with market forecast)
  • 170 + ORPHAN DRUG STATUS
  • 210 + CANCER DRUG TARGETS
  • 624 CANCER COMPANIES PROFILES
  • 850 + ONCOLOGY FOCUSED DEALS
  • 1650 + CANCER DRUGS IN DEVELOPMENT
  • 2650 + ONCOLOGY CLINICAL DRUG INDICATIONS
  • TOP 10 COMPANIES DRUG DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIES
  • 2012 CORPORATE ACTIONS & CLINICAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4jj4w/oncology

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Healthcare and Medical Devices

