Research and Markets: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvwpxf/bronchopulmonary) has announced the addition of Global Markets Direct's new report "Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012" to their offering.

Global Markets Direct's, 'Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.

Scope

- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.

- A review of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- News and deals relating to the products.

Reasons to buy

- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvwpxf/bronchopulmonary

Source: Global Markets Direct