Research and Markets: Lipids in Nanotechnology Book Plus

Research and Markets has announced the addition of AOCS Press's new book "Lipids in Nanotechnology Book Plus" to their offering.
Nanotechnology is a rapidly expanding field which includes fundamental nanoscale phenomena and processes, nanomaterials, nanoscale devices and systems, nanomanufacturing, and benefits and risks of nanotechnology.
This book serves as a valuable reference and resource for those interested in the field of nanotechnology; from basic research to engineering aspects of nanoparticles. It covers from thermodynamics to engineering aspects of nanoparticles or nanoemulsions; synthesis and applications of surface active lipids to food and cosmetics; and from pharmaceutical applications to nanomedicine.
Readership
Lipids in Nanotechnology will be useful to scholars, scientists, and technologists who are interested in the field of lipid nanotechnology.
Key Topics Covered
Nanotechnology: Emerging Interest, Opportunities, and Challenges
Surface Active Lipids as Encapsulation Agents and Delivery Vehicles
Milk Phospholipids: A Nanocarrier System for Delivery of Bioactive Compounds
Marine Phospholipid Liposomes
Formulation of Lipid Micro/Nanodispersion Systems
Self-emulsifying Delivery Systems and Lipid Transport
Applications of Nanotechnology in Pharmaceutical Development
Lipid Nano-vehicles Based on Lyotropic Liquid Crystals as Drug Delivery Vehicles
Lipid Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery and Nanomedicine Books Plus CD-ROM
AOCS "Books Plus" CD-ROMs let you access an entire book in a lightweight, portable, and completely searchable CD-ROM. Of course, in the AOCS "Books Plus" product the standard book is also included for your home, school, or office use.
Author
Moghis U. Ahmad
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25dzfd/lipids_in
Source: AOCS Press
Sector: Nanotechnology
