Research and Markets: Lipids in Nanotechnology Book Plus

Nanotechnology is a rapidly expanding field which includes fundamental nanoscale phenomena and processes, nanomaterials, nanoscale devices and systems, nanomanufacturing, and benefits and risks of nanotechnology.

This book serves as a valuable reference and resource for those interested in the field of nanotechnology; from basic research to engineering aspects of nanoparticles. It covers from thermodynamics to engineering aspects of nanoparticles or nanoemulsions; synthesis and applications of surface active lipids to food and cosmetics; and from pharmaceutical applications to nanomedicine.

Readership

Lipids in Nanotechnology will be useful to scholars, scientists, and technologists who are interested in the field of lipid nanotechnology.

Key Topics Covered

Nanotechnology: Emerging Interest, Opportunities, and Challenges

Surface Active Lipids as Encapsulation Agents and Delivery Vehicles

Milk Phospholipids: A Nanocarrier System for Delivery of Bioactive Compounds

Marine Phospholipid Liposomes

Formulation of Lipid Micro/Nanodispersion Systems

Self-emulsifying Delivery Systems and Lipid Transport

Applications of Nanotechnology in Pharmaceutical Development

Lipid Nano-vehicles Based on Lyotropic Liquid Crystals as Drug Delivery Vehicles

Lipid Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery and Nanomedicine Books Plus CD-ROM

AOCS "Books Plus" CD-ROMs let you access an entire book in a lightweight, portable, and completely searchable CD-ROM. Of course, in the AOCS "Books Plus" product the standard book is also included for your home, school, or office use.

Author

Moghis U. Ahmad

