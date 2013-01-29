Valentine's Day Reminder from Magnetyze™ by BuQu Tech: Breaking Up is Easy to Do

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

It may seem a surprising thing to say in the run-up to Valentine's Day, but breaking up really is easy to do.

At least when it comes time to part with that aging smartphone, that is. Eyeing that hot new replacement number? Want to step up from an iPhone 4/4S to a 5? Or perhaps jump from an iPhone to an Android? BuQu Tech says, “no worries.”

WHO: With the Magnetyze™ charging system from BuQu Tech (www.BuQuTech/Magnetyze.com), there's no need to invest in a costly new set of accessories to fit your upgrade. All users need is a new case to instantly connect with existing Magnetyze chargers and accessories. And that makes Magnetyze the perfect choice for today and tomorrow. WHAT: Magnetyze by BuQu Tech applies patent-pending magnetics technology to keep iPhone and Android smartphones charged, synchronized and ready to “grab and go.” The high performance Magnetyze platform eliminates multiple cords, clumsy cradles and the need for new charging accessories with every smartphone upgrade. When it is time to upgrade to a new smartphone, only the Magnetyze protective cover needs to be replaced. The desk stand, AC wall charger, car charging stand, magnetic charging cable and other Magnetyze-branded accessories will continue to work with any available Magnetyze smartphone case – Android or iPhone. Users simply slide the new smartphone into the lightweight Magnetyze protective case or use the Magnetyze replacement back cover. Magnets integrated into both the case and the various charging bases enable seamless attachment and simultaneous charging and data synchronization. WHEN: February 14, or anytime. Admittedly, it's not candy or flowers, but this Valentine's Day, smartphone users can have their main squeeze and their new phone, too -- even as they break up with that other smartphone. For media organizations interested in taking Magnetyze out for the evening – or a week, or whatever it takes to do an evaluation -- just say the word. The folks are BuQu Tech are suckers for new romances.

About BuQu Tech

BuQu Tech™ (www.BuQuTech.com) is a subsidiary of Battery-Biz, Inc., the leading U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of rechargeable batteries, adapters and chargers for portable electronic devices. BuQu Tech (pronounced “boo-koo”) imagines, develops and builds high performance products for smartphones and tablets, and is the first accessories platform to support both Apple and Android smartphones. The Magnetyze™ family of universally compatible smartphone accessories uses patent-pending conductive magnetics technology to protect smartphones from harm while simultaneously charging, synchronizing and transferring data among devices. Magnetyze products are available at www.BuQuTech.com/Magnetyze. BuQu Tech is based in Camarillo, Calif.