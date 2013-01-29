Ultimate Winter Adventure in West Greenland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Iceland Travel, the country's largest and longest running tour operator, is offering for the first time an adventure package to Ilulissat in West Greenland during Inuit dog sledding season. Winter travel to this remote part of the world is being made more accessible through increased flight activity from Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik to Ilulissat by Air Iceland, an airline with over 50 years' experience flying into Greenland.

Dog Sledding courtesy Visit Greenland. Photo: Business Wire

“We're thrilled to offer US travelers this new four-day winter Greenland package. Not only is it possible to experience the purest dog sledding adventure imaginable, but Northern Lights sightings at this time of year are virtually guaranteed,” says Jakobina Gudmundsdottir, Iceland Travel's Sales and Marketing Manager for North America. “With eight Icelandair gateways in the US, getting to Iceland is easy. Add to the adventure a Reykjavik City Break in the ‘Capital of Cool' and you've got the ultimate winter getaway.”

A three-hour flight from Reykjavik transports travelers 185 miles north of the Arctic Circle to the western coast of the world's largest, and most sparsely populated island. Ilulissat means ‘iceberg' in Greenlandic, and the tiny town is beautifully situated at the mouth of an almost 40-mile-long ice fjord. The scenery is otherworldly with vibrantly colored houses walled by sparkling icebergs, produced by the nearby Kangja glacier which gives birth to 20 million tons of ice every day.

In Ilulissat, where purebred sled huskies nearly equal the inhabitants, dog sledding is still a primary means of transportation perfected over thousands of years traversing the frozen fjordlands. For the winter adventurist this is an exhilarating way to experience the icy wilderness and feel immersed in a way of life that is truly Arctic.

Prices start from $1120 per person and include roundtrip airfare on Air Iceland from Reykjavik to Ilulissat, three nights' accommodation, and roundtrip airport transfers in Greenland. Optional dog sledding treks include a 5-hour excursion or an overnight expedition with Inuit hunters. Valid until April 9, 2013. To book contact your local travel agent, visit www.icelandtravel.is or email your request to sales@icelandtravel.is.

