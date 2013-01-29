Little Remedies® Offers a Better Way for Kids to Get Better During Cold and Flu Season

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The cold and flu season can be a stressful time for parents of infants and young children as they need to take extra precautions to keep their kids healthy. The Little Remedies® children's wellness brand has partnered with well-known blogger and mom of two, Colleen Padilla of ClassyMommy.com, to offer up her tried and true tips for keeping families, and especially kids, healthy through the winter months.

Scrub-a-dub-dub : Make sure to wash hands frequently and encourage kids to follow suit by putting out fun, kid-friendly soap dispensers. This is a simple way to stop spreading germs.

Crowd control : Make sure your child's friends aren't sick when they get together to play and vice versa – you don't want your child to get their friends sick, either.

Cover up : Remember to cover your mouth when you cough – and suggest to your little ones that they sneeze or cough into their forearm or elbow so as not to get germs on their hands.

Bundle up : Before heading out, make sure that everyone is dressed to stay warm against the cold weather.

Disinfect your world: Clean high traffic surfaces in your house regularly to rid them of germs.

Little Remedies® understands it isn't always possible to keep your little ones from getting sick, but when they do, they should be your only concern. The Little Remedies® products follow the philosophy of “less is more” while providing parents with effective products to support the health and well-being of their child. Little Remedies® products contain only what is needed to make your child feel better – no saccharin, alcohol, artificial flavors, artificial coloring, dyes or harmful preservatives.

“As a parent, I am always concerned and aware of what goes into my children's little bodies,” said Padilla of ClassyMommy.com. “With Little Remedies® products, I know that I don't have to worry about what I'm giving them because I know that they are getting everything they need and nothing more.”

The Little Remedies® line includes products to combat cold and flu, allergies, and stomach ailments, and also offers one of the only brand name fever reducers for infants that is currently on the market – Little Remedies for Fevers® Infant Fever/Pain Reliever.

For more information on Little Remedies® and the full line of products, visit www.littleremedies.com. Little Remedies® is a product of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-PBH), which markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter and household products throughout the U.S., Canada, and certain international markets.

