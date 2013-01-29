SkyWave and ILS Team up to Offer Off–the–Shelf Enterprise and SCADA Integration Globally

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SkyWave Mobile Communications, a global provider of wireless data communications for the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market, along with ILS Technology, a leading enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the technology collaboration between SkyWave's IsatData Pro satellite network and ILS Technology's deviceWISE M2M Platform. The combined experience and expertise of the two companies enables the Oil & Gas, Utilities and Industrial Automation industries to implement SCADA applications at a lower cost and less time.

The joint technology collaboration will focus on efforts targeting the SCADA market that will enable intelligent, reliable and secure connectivity from remote field assets to enterprise applications (i.e. SCADA, MES, MRO, CRM) in an integrated tool set. The initiative enables process and business decisions based on real-time data not limited to wire line or cellular communication with the reliable, secure, plug-and -play satellite option. Graphical design tools provide intuitive ‘click-to-configure' capabilities to seamlessly integrate to enterprise applications with no coding required. The joint technology provides primary or back-up connectivity for new or existing implementations.

SkyWave's IsatData Pro is used across the Utilities and Oil & Gas industry in a wide range of telematics applications. Applications include the remote monitoring of process equipment such as measuring critical field parameters for pressure, flow rate and temperature, etc. Working with an extensive network of Solution Providers, SkyWave serves some of the largest oil and gas companies around the world. SkyWave's proven experience, with ruggedized hardware suitable for operation in harsh environments proves time and time again that the solutions meet the industry's unique needs.

“SkyWave is committed to providing customers with the ability to leverage high performance satellite connectivity in their business infrastructure,” said Tom Blackwell, SkyWave's Vice President of M2M Business. “We continue to add value for organizations using SkyWave products by bringing comprehensive technology with leading partners like ILS Technology to the market. These partnerships complement our business offering with the ability to integrate machine data with seamless integration to back office applications, significantly reducing risk, cost and development times.”

ILS Technology's deviceWISE M2M Platform provides a sophisticated, yet easy to use tool that helps customers transform raw data into actionable events that can be bi-directionally exchanged with applications without any added infrastructure or programming. ILS Technology brings its extensive library of ready-to-use programmable logic controller (PLC) drivers and enterprise connectors for vendors such as SAP, IBM, and Oracle enabling customers to build global enterprise-grade solutions quickly and easily.

“We are excited to be working alongside SkyWave, a recognized global leader in the world of satellite communications to complement our strong relationships with the cellular carriers. The partnership provides a footprint ensuring 100% global coverage for mission critical applications,” said Fred Yentz, President & CEO ILS Technology. “Offering our customers a highly reliable satellite communication option with our deviceWISE M2M platform, will help us to better respond to the growing demand for Enterprise and SCADA integration across a variety of markets.“

About SkyWave

SkyWave Mobile Communications is a global provider of wireless data communications for the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market. SkyWave's products provide dependable communication, tracking, monitoring and remote management of fixed and mobile assets. Over the past 16 years, SkyWave has designed, manufactured and shipped more than 600,000 Inmarsat-based satellite terminals to customers globally in the transportation, maritime, oil and gas, utilities and government sectors. For more information, please visit www.skywave.com.

About ILS Technology

ILS Technology provides the world's leading ready-to-use, off-the-shelf cloud platform to connect enterprise IT systems to the devices and machines on which businesses depend. ILS Technology solutions are easy to deploy to any device without the need for months of complex programming or development. ILS Technology offers unparalleled security to protect company and customer data and ensure regulatory compliance. ILS Technology is a Park-Ohio PKOH company. For more information, please visit www.ilstechnology.com or www.devicewise.com.