Infinitely Virtual Begins Phased, Strategic Move of Backup Data Center from San Diego to Boston

In an effort to serve its East Coast client base, Infinitely Virtual, a leading provider of virtual server cloud computing services, today announced the phased move of its backup data center from San Diego to Boston.

The backup data center, located at 70 Innerbelt Road in Somerville, complements the company's primary data center in Los Angeles. The move, a key part of the company's 2013 business strategy, will occur in stages throughout the first half of the year.

“While our roots are in Southern California, we've been fortunate to experience sustained robust growth and to gain a truly global footprint,” said Adam Stern, Infinitely Virtual founder and CEO. “We view this expansion as a vote of confidence in our model of meeting the hosting and infrastructure needs of small and midsize businesses.”

According to Stern, the initial move, which is already under way, will be followed by the installation of primary hosting in Boston, an initiative that is expected to wrap up in May. By early Q3, Infinitely Virtual will enable customers to designate their data center of choice, from the company's website.

Within the last six months, Infinitely Virtual has taken a series of steps designed to attract small and midsize businesses to cloud hosting. During the summer, the company unveiled an innovative “onboarding” service, aimed at eliminating the fear factor from the cloud migration process. The service, which consists of a free, one-hour tutorial on hosting in the cloud, enables new customers to ask virtually any question of a live company representative and get the relationship off on a sound, secure footing. Infinitely Virtual then unbundled its hosted, licensed Microsoft Office suite products, to enable customers to choose those products they need, at a per product price. And placing threat protection under one roof, the company teamed with McAfee to offer its SaaS Total Protection, a comprehensive hosted solution offering endpoint, email, Internet and network protection.

About Infinitely Virtual

Infinitely Virtual is a leading provider of high quality and affordable virtual server technology, capable of delivering services to any type of business, via terminal servers, SharePoint servers and SQL servers – all based on Virtual Dedicated Servers. The company was established as a subsidiary of Altay Corporation, and through this partnership, Infinitely Virtual provides customers with expert 24×7 technical support. With an innovative approach to virtualization – one that includes reliance on its IaaS and SaaS tools for its own operation — Infinitely Virtual provides aggressively priced options that competitors simply cannot meet. More information about Infinitely Virtual can be found at: http://www.infinitelyvirtual.com or call 866-257-8455.