Lumos Networks' CEO to Present at Metro Connect USA 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 6:01 AM | 1 min read
WAYNESBORO, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lumos Networks Corp. LMOS, a fiber-based service provider of voice, data and IP-based telecommunication services in the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced that its CEO, Timothy G. Biltz, will participate in a Keynote event at Metro Connect USA 2013. Metro Connect will take place on February 20-21, 2013, at the Eden Roc Hotel, which is located at 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida.

Mr. Biltz will participate in a Keynote Panel at 9:30am on Thursday, February 21, entitled: “Mapping the Competitive Landscape for Service Delivery in the Metro Markets”.

About Lumos Networks

Lumos Networks is a fiber-based service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region serving carrier, business and residential customers over a dense fiber network offering data, voice and IP services. With headquarters in Waynesboro, VA, Lumos Networks serves Virginia, West Virginia and portions of Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Ohio, and Maryland over a 5,800 route-mile fiber network. Detailed information about Lumos Networks is available at www.lumosnetworks.com.

Lumos Networks Corp.
Will Davis
Director of Investor Relations
540-946-6930 (office)
917-519-6994 (cell)
davisw@lumosnet.com

