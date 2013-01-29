Aframe Helps Clean Cut Media Deliver on ATP World Tour Uncovered Video Production and Distribution

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

As the 2013 ATP World Tour tennis season kicks off, Aframe announced that its cloud video production platform helped Clean Cut Media declare a victory over the time-intensive and costly process of sharing tennis footage globally.

Instead of delivering full broadcast resolution video footage using overnight shipment of tapes and hard drives, Clean Cut Media use Aframe to leverage cloud computing as a smarter way to produce and distribute a variety of tennis content. Working with production teams in Los Angeles and London, Clean Cut Media use Aframe's private cloud network to:

Deliver “ATP World Tour Uncovered, presented by Rio”, the ATP's 47 x weekly 26-minute magazine show as part of the distribution process to broadcasters in over 150 countries worldwide.

Ingest footage from ATP World Tour events in 61 tournaments in 31 countries on 6 continents, as well as from foreign producers and Clean Cut's own film staff

Support remote access anywhere around the globe by ATP's team or its local partners

Allow efficient versioning of content into multiple languages and country-specific packages, such as UK segments on Andy Murray

Sponsored content such as Player Profiles sponsored by FedEx and Moët & Chandon Champagne Moments

Accelerate review and approval of highlights and promo packages

Deal efficiently with each broadcaster's unique workflow and broadcast standards and requirements, with always-accessible content stored securely in the cloud.

“We were looking for a time-efficient and cost-saving tapeless workflow. The great thing about Aframe is that it creates proxies from hi-res files for clients to view our work immediately before we send out the final version for broadcasters to download the full original format,” said January Lo, production manager at Clean Cut Media. “This secure private cloud network is a smarter way for us to upload large files and manage our online archive easily."

Operational in London since 2010, Aframe expanded its private cloud network to the US in 2012. Aframe's highly secure, exceptionally fast cloud allows professional video creators to share, search and collaborate without on-site equipment or full-time staff – anywhere, anytime – requiring only an internet connection.

“In the hyper-competitive business of sports video, Aframe helped Clean Cut Media achieve the fast turnarounds that are paramount to ensuring broadcast content is kept fresh, and shows attract the audiences they seek,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe.

About the ATP

The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the ATP World Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 61 tournaments in 31 countries, the ATP World Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world's most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2013 ATP World Tour will battle for prestigious titles and Emirates ATP Rankings points at ATP World Tour Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non ATP events). At the end of the season only the world's top 8 ranked singles players and doubles teams, based on their performance throughout the year, will qualify to compete for the last title of the season at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2013 ATP World Tour No.1 presented by Emirates. For more information, please visit www.ATPWorldTour.com

About Clean Cut Media

Clean Cut Media are a production company creating high end programming for broadcast and corporate clients. They are highly skilled in delivering content on‐time without compromising quality, meeting and exceeding clients' expectations.

Clean Cut Media produce the weekly lifestyle magazine show, ATP World Tour Uncovered Presented by Rio. The show provides fans with unrivalled behind-the-scenes access to the most exciting tennis players and tournaments on earth. Clean Cut Media produces 47 episodes each season and it is currently broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and around the world in over 150 countries.

About Aframe

Aframe is a web-based service designed to liberate the video production industry by providing a shared, secure space for production companies, broadcasters, marketing agencies, and any business or individual working with the moving image. Using Aframe, producers can plan, create content, collaborate, store, edit, distribute and make footage searchable. Aframe aims to take the blood, sweat and tears out of content creation, without needing equipment or full-time staff, and only requiring an internet connection.

For more information about Aframe visit aframe.com