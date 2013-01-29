From Oscar® Winner Ang Lee* Comes a Visually Spectacular Cinematic Adventure for the Ages: LIFE OF PI

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Believe the unbelievable. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment presents a groundbreaking cinematic experience you will have to see to believe when LIFE OF PI debuts globally on stunning Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD from March 8 internationally and on March 12 in North America. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel from Yann Martel that has been published in 40 languages, and brought to life by visionary Academy Award winning director Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), this magical adventure of hope, wonder, survival, and the power of the human spirit has been celebrated by critics all over the world.

A visually spectacular cinematic masterpiece which has taken in over $500 million in worldwide box office, LIFE OF PI follows Pi Patel, a young man on a fateful voyage who, after a spectacular disaster, is marooned on a lifeboat with the only other survivor, a fearsome 450lb Bengal Tiger named Richard Parker. Hurtled into an epic journey of adventure and discovery Pi and his majestic companion make an amazing and unexpected connection.

With incredible cinematography from Oscar nominee Claudio Miranda** (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Tron: Legacy) and masterful performances from newcomer Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan (The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire), Rafe Spall (Prometheus, Anonymous) and Gerard Depardieu (Paris, je t'aime, City of Ghosts), the LIFE OF PI 3 Disc Blu-ray 3D edition is loaded with over two hours of behind-the-scenes special features, including deleted scenes that will make you rethink the story (also presented in 3D), five featurettes that dive into the making of the visual spectacle, 60 pieces of inspirational artwork, storyboards and more.

LIFE OF PI 3-Disc 3D/BD/DVD & DC

Disc 1: Blu-ray Film Documentary: Remarkable Vision (20 min) Documentary: Epic Journey (60 min) Documentary: Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright (5 min) Stills: Gallery Joanna Brown Haan Lee Dawn Masi Alexis Rockman Stills: Storyboards

Disc 2: DVD & Digital Copy (Film only)

Disc 3: Blu-ray 3D 3D Film 3D/2D Deleted Scenes: Anandi's Second Dance Time to Grow Up Happy Birthday Did I Say Something Wrong? Darkness 3D/2D VFX Progressions: Tsimstum Sinking The Wave Tank 3D/2D Theatrical Trailer



LIFE OF PI 2-Disc BD/DVD & DC Combo

Disc 1: Blu-ray Film Documentary: Remarkable Vision (20 min) Documentary: Epic Journey (60 min) Documentary: Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright (5 min) Stills: Gallery Joanna Brown Haan Lee Dawn Masi Alexis Rockman Stills: Storyboards

Disc 2: DVD & Digital Copy (Film only)

*2006, Best Achievement in Directing, Brokeback Mountain

**2013, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Life of Pi; 2009, Best Achievement in Cinematography, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button