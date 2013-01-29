Banijay Group's Bunim/Murray Productions Launches LA-Based BMP Latin

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Bunim/Murray Productions, a Banijay Group company and producers of The Real World, Project Runway and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, today announced it will launch a new division, BMP Latin. The division will focus on creating and producing unscripted and scripted programming for Hispanic audiences, specifically targeting the 18-34 demographic across multiple platforms as well as adapting Bunim/Murray Productions and Banijay Group unscripted formats for Spanish language and bilingual audiences in the US. BMP Latin's first television projects include shows with Latin superstar Paulina Rubio; Daddy Yankee, the multi-platinum Latin Urban recording artist; and the Leonardo Lopez family, a successful Mexican-American family living the dream in Encino, CA. Leading this new entity will be two heavy-hitting executives, former partner of Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, Julio Caro and Phunware's former studio chief, Gabriela Cocco-Sanchez.

The move is fuelled by the rapid growth of the 18–34 year-old Hispanic US audience which will account for one in three Americans by 2050 [2008 Census Report] and the projection that the entire US Hispanic population's annual spending power will climb from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion in the next three years. [2012 Nielsen Report]

BMP Latin is currently developing a wide range of projects with Latin superstars and fresh faces, including:

An English-language docu-series exploring the professional and personal life of multi-hyphenate Latin superstar Paulina Rubio—a singer, actor, model and Mexican business woman who has sold more than 20 million albums around the world. The series will offer an intimate look at how she balances fame and first-time motherhood.

A Spanish-language reality series set in the world of Latin Urban music centered on Grammy Award winner, Daddy Yankee. The show will offer an inside look at the life of the man who brought Reggaeton to the U.S., his wife/manager, Mireddys González and their growing roster of artists.

And an English-language docu-series about the Leonardo Lopez family, Mexican Americans living the American dream in Encino, CA—the Beverly Hills of the Valley. Owners of the successful El Mariachi restaurant chain, Pico Rivera Sports Arena, and fashion brand, Pink Horses, this family works hard and plays hard, spending their weekends competing in Charrería rodeo competitions. Set in LA, the #1 Hispanic market in the U.S., this is a look at the ultimate subculture.

Gil Goldschein, President of Bunim/Murray Productions, said, “The ability to team up with Julio and Gabriela, whose track records in this exploding market are unparalleled, provided Bunim/Murray Productions with a great way to create programming specifically targeted to the younger US Hispanic audience, many of whom have been long-time fans of Bunim/Murray shows. BMP Latin powerfully combines our 25 years of expertise in reaching the core 18-34 demo with Julio and Gabriela's collective insight as well as personal knowledge and understanding of one of the fastest growing populations in the US. This unique partnership will set BMP Latin apart from others in the space and lays the groundwork for success in this key area of the media landscape.”

Julio Caro said, “Our goal at BMP Latin is to be at the forefront of creating content that speaks directly to this audience. This market is experiencing unprecedented growth, and now is the time to reach them with compelling, high value programming.”

Gabriela Cocco-Sanchez said, “There is a huge opportunity across all platforms to reach this diverse community, and we plan to do so—from scripted and reality, comedy and drama to web and mobile programming—both in Spanish and English. This is an exciting time, and we're thrilled to be a part of Bunim/Murray Productions, the preeminent reality powerhouse.”

Francois de Brugada, EVP Banijay Group, said, “Banijay's move into the Hispanic and Latin market further extends our global reach. The diverse range of formats, devised and created by our portfolio of production companies, which can now be developed for this growing market presents a great opportunity for the Group as a whole.”

Caro is as an accomplished producer with a strong business and financial background. He served as partner at Nuyorican Productions, producing films The Cell and El Cantante and overseeing the company's then first-look deals with Columbia Pictures, Fox Television Studios and Telemundo. Most recently, he worked with Jessy Terrero on the launch of Channel 123UnoDosTres, one of the premium YouTube Channels awarded in 2012 and targeting the U.S. Latino market.

Cocco-Sanchez has more than a decade of experience in TV programming, content development and production, working at EMI Latin America, MTV Latin America and Universal Music Group. At Phunware, she created and executive produced the documentary series Juanes 123: POV for YouTube's Latin Channel 123UnoDosTres starring the Colombian musician and international superstar, Juanes.

Caro and Cocco-Sanchez will report to Bunim/Murray Productions' Gil Goldschein. Banijay International will handle international distribution of formats and series created by BMP Latin.

About Banijay Group

The Banijay Group is a content creation company for television and multimedia platforms. It comprises a network of leading international production companies and is engaged in strategic partnerships with innovative creative talent around the world. Banijay formats and programming, as well as acquired third-party content, is sold around the world by its global distribution arm, Banijay International. The Group's model relies on pooling the expertise and potential of its production and distribution companies, reinforced by the central development unit, Creative Factory. Its goal is to become a leader in each of the territories it operates.

The Banijay Group companies currently include Banijay Productions France, H2O and Air Productions (France), Cuarzo (Spain), Brainpool (Germany), Nordisk Film TV (Denmark, Sweden, Norway), Respirator (Denmark), Solar Television (Finland), Screentime (Australia, New Zealand, Ireland) and Bunim/Murray Productions (US). Banijay Group's lead shareholder is LOV Group, the family holding company of Stéphane Courbit, alongside Groupe Arnault, Ifil, DEA Capital and AMS Industries.

About Bunim/Murray Productions

Bunim/Murray Productions is the leading producer of innovative entertainment content. The Emmy Award-winning company is widely credited with creating the reality television genre with its hit series The Real World (27 seasons for MTV). BMP continued to innovate with the first reality game show, Road Rules (MTV), in 1995; the first reality sitcom, The Simple Life (E!), in 2003; and the first reality soap opera, Starting Over, in 2003. Bunim-Murray's current programming includes The Bad Girls Club, Love Games and Best Ink (Oxygen), Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Take Miami and Mrs. Eastwood & Company (E!), The Real World and The Challenge (MTV), and Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime). Bunim/Murray Productions has also produced films, including Pedro (MTV) and the Emmy Award-winning Autism: The Musical (HBO). Based in Van Nuys, CA, Bunim/Murray Productions was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, who were inducted into the Television Academy of Arts & Science's Hall of Fame in 2012. The company joined Banijay Group in 2010.