Merkle Thought Leaders to Speak at MMA Forum

Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading customer relationship marketing (CRM) firm and the nation's largest privately-held agency, announces that Chris Crayner, SVP, Media and Entertainment Practice, Chris Wayman, Vice President, Digital Development, and Jennifer Veesenmeyer, Vice President, Digital Analytics, all representing Merkle, will be presenting at the Mobile Marketing Association Forum, The Power of Mobile in the Marketing Mix. The event, being held January 29-30, 2013 at the Hotel Nikko San Francisco, will focus on how the use of mobile data can accelerate your campaigns across channels and how to embrace the new mobile connected age.

On Tuesday, January 29th at 3:45p.m., Chris Crayner will be delivering a session entitled “How Brands are Empowering Mobile Consumer Engagement through Connected CRM Strategies Globally and Locally.” The session will focus on why world-class customer experiences start behind the screen, where data, analytics, technology and creative come together to facilitate positive interactions. Crayner will discuss how these capabilities drive competitive engagements, and why no channel or media is an island.

Jennifer Veesenmeyer's session, entitled “How to Leverage Big Data in the Mobile World” is on Tuesday, January 29th at 4:15p.m. This session will explore different brands and agencies' approaches to leveraging mobile marketing data in order to drive meaningful messaging and results. Attendees will understand how to optimize mobile marketing data and transform it into a game changer in customer communication.

Chris Wayman will be a panelist on the session “Mobile Loyalty and Couponing within the Marketing Mix” on Wednesday, January 30th at 2:15p.m. He will be joined by Julie Ask, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, Brent Hieggelke, Chief Marketing Officer, Urban Airship, and John Morgan, Executive Director, Association of Coupon Professionals. The discussion will focus on the best ways to target and reward buyers to create campaign success. Attendees will learn about the existing state of the traditional and mobile coupon industries and the revenue opportunities that will unfold form these areas.

“Merkle has consistently demonstrated a commitment to getting the most out of mobile, as is shown by the incredible results they deliver for their clients,” said Michael Becker, North American Managing Director of the Mobile Marketing Association. “Merkle is a valued member of the MMA and their leadership and contribution throughout the years have significantly contributed to the growth of the industry.”

